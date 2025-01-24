#webdev
- Native Popover Element with HTML
- WeakRefs in JavaScript: Explained In Simple Terms
- scrollbar-width & scrollbar-gutter: CSS Properties for Layout Control
- CSS ::target-text for Text Highlighting
- align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSS
- Form Validation That Doesn't Annoy Users: CSS :user-valid and :user-invalid
- HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not Using
- navigator.clipboard - The New Asynchronous Clipboard API in JavaScript
- CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSS
- CSS Supports Nesting Now
- CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing
- CSS :has() - The Parent Selector We've Always Wanted
- link rel='modulepreload': Optimize JavaScript Module Loading
- LH and RLH: The CSS Units That Make Vertical Spacing Easy
- The HTML Native Search Element
- Preloading Responsive Images
- WebAssembly (Wasm): When (and When Not) to Use It
- Inside the CSS Engine: CSSOM Explained
- Open Dyslexic Font: Improve Your Web Accessibility
- Improve PageSpeed Insights Score with Lazy Loading Iframes
- Speed Up Your Website With rel='preconnect' and increase PageSpeed Insights Score
- 10 Essential Terminal Commands Every Developer Should Know
- The What, Why, and How of Using a Skeleton Loading Screen
