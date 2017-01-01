200 posts
2026
- You have been invited to the 0xInsider.com Discord server!Join the 0xInsider.com Discord community — talk markets, odds, and predictions with fellow prediction market traders in real time.2 min readprediction markets tech
- Ph.D in failure, Masters in getting back upEvery time I bet on myself instead of taking a paycheck, and what each one taught me.6 min readreflections
- AEO and GEO for AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and PerplexityWhat Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization mean, and how to get your site cited by AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini.13 min readwebdev tech
- Why I Chose Rust for 0xInsiderNo QA team. No on-call rotation. One person, one binary, one financial product. The compiler is my entire engineering org.13 min readtech webdev
- Prediction Markets Broke My Brain About ProbabilityA year of watching people bet real money on outcomes changed how I think about everything.4 min readreflections tech
- How I Use Vercel BotID to Stop Bots on Auth EndpointsBotID verifies browser challenges before proxying to the backend. Here's how I set it up in Next.js 16.5 min readwebdev
- Google Search Console MCP for Claude CodePull GSC data into Claude Code to find CTR problems, indexing bugs, and keyword gaps — then fix them in the same conversation.5 min readllm webdev
- I Built 0xInsider.com — Polymarket Analytics for Sports and Esports in Real-TimePolymarket analytics for sports and esports in real-time. I grade every tracked wallet, then show which side the best of them are backing before a game starts.4 min readprediction markets tech
- AI Agents ExplainedWhat AI agents are, how the agent loop works, and why they're different from chatbots.7 min readllm
- How Prediction Market Arbitrage Works (Polymarket, Kalshi)Buy YES and NO for less than a dollar. One of them pays out a dollar. Keep the difference.4 min readprediction markets
- Building Custom MCP Servers with Next.js and mcp-handlerHow to build a MCP server that works with Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Cursor, and more.5 min readllm
2025
- CSS :interest-source and :interest-target Pseudo-ClassesStyle connected UI elements with CSS pseudo-classes that respond to user interest. Interactive examples showing tooltips, forms, and navigation without JavaScript.3 min readwebdev css
- ::details-content: style expandable content without wrapper divsThe ::details-content pseudo-element lets you style the expandable content of details elements separately from the summary, no divs needed.2 min readwebdev css
- View Transitions API: Smooth animations between DOM statesCreate animated transitions between different states of your app without complex animation libraries.8 min readwebdev css
- Chrome DevTools MCP: Let Your AI Agent Debug Your AppGive your AI agent access to your running application. They can see errors, inspect the network tab, check the DOM, and debug issues while you work.2 min readllm
- Claude Code Superpowers: How to Add Skills That Plan Before CodingSuperpowers is an MCP plugin for Claude Code that enforces planning, TDD, and debugging workflows. Setup guide with real examples.5 min readllm
- Lighthouse CI: Catch Performance Regressions Before They ShipLighthouse CI fails your builds when performance drops. I run it on every pull request.5 min readweb performance webdev
- Next.js DevTools MCP: Your Development Server Just Got SmarterThe Next.js DevTools MCP connects Claude and Cursor to your running dev server. I use it every day.2 min readllm
- Context7 MCP: Stop LLM Hallucinations with Live DocsContext7 MCP server pulls version-specific library docs into Claude Code, Cursor, and other AI editors. Setup guide and how it works.4 min readllm webdev tech
- IndexNow: Get Pages Indexed in Minutes, Not WeeksSet up IndexNow to notify Bing, DuckDuckGo, ChatGPT, and Perplexity the moment you publish. Free protocol, 5-minute setup.36 min readwebdev
- What's New in Next.js 16: Every Change ExplainedComplete guide to Next.js 16 — async params, Turbopack default, stable caching APIs, and how to upgrade. With code examples.13 min readwebdev
- Original work is now an endangered speciesWhen everything looks the same, being different becomes valuable again2 min readtech reflections
- Now is the best time to break into techWith AI tooling, a developer with 1 year of experience can match the output of someone with 10 years. The playing field has never been more level.2 min readtech
- Is it even worth learning to code?With AI tools like Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, and Lovable, is learning to code still valuable?2 min readtech reflections
- Anthropic's Sequential Thinking MCPEver wished your AI agent would slow down and think things through? This MCP server does exactly that4 min readllm tech
- NPQ: Open source CLI tool that audits and protects your npm installs from malicious packagesA CLI tool that checks packages for security issues and social engineering attacks before they hit your project2 min readwebdev node.js javascript
- Google's AI distribution advantageWhile everyone debates models and features, Google owns the distribution channels that make AI stick2 min readtech
- How JavaScript Was Written Back In the DayHave you ever been curious how JavaScript was written back in the day? I was, so I dug into some of the early frameworks and libraries to see what I could learn.6 min readjavascript
- JavaScript compile hints: what they are and when to use themV8's compile hints let you control which JavaScript gets compiled immediately during page load3 min readjavascript web performance
- Error.isError(): A Better Way to Check Error Types in JavaScriptWhy the new Error.isError() method solves important cross-realm issues and provides more reliable error identification than instanceof3 min readjavascript
- Robust Data Fetching Architecture For Complex React/Next.js AppsHow I use the 'Three Layers of Data' architecture pattern for React and Next.js apps to avoid common pitfalls, tech debt, and improve performance12 min readwebdev
- Float16Array in JavaScriptUnderstanding the new 16-bit floating point array in JavaScript2 min readjavascript
- Understanding Agent2Agent (A2A): A Protocol for LLM CommunicationAn exploration of Google's new open protocol that enables different AI systems to exchange information and collaborate5 min readtech
- Why I Value Firebreak Sprints for Managing Technical DebtHow scheduled developer freedom weeks can revolutionize your codebase and team morale4 min readreflections
- CVE-2025-29927 - Next.js Middleware Bypass Explained In Simple TermsThe vulnerability skips Next.js middleware security checks by adding a single HTTP header2 min readwebdev
- The 5:1 Rule: Effective Performance Reviews For High-Performing TeamsResearch reveals the ideal ratio of positive to negative feedback within high performing teams3 min readreflections
- Intl.DurationFormat: Format Time Durations with Locale SupportStop writing manual duration formatting code. Instead, leverage the new powerful Intl.DurationFormat API for internationalized time displays3 min readjavascript webdev
- Open-source is where dreams go to dieWork for free and in return watch your passion get crushed by entitled users who are never satisfied3 min readtech
- Don't bullshitBe the authentic voice in a world of manufactured personas2 min readreflections
- Keep Your Node.js Apps Secure with `npx is-my-node-vulnerable`This package compares your Node.js version against the Node.js Security Database, providing immediate feedback about potential security risks.7 min readnode.js
- Native Popover Element with HTMLCreate overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API2 min readwebdev
- WeakRefs in JavaScript: Explained In Simple TermsUnderstanding how WeakRef helps manage memory in JavaScript7 min readjavascript webdev web performance
- Honey Quietly Hijacked Creator Revenue Through Affiliate Link SwitchingHoney's controversial affiliate link practices and what it teaches us about Silicon Valley's ethics2 min readtech
2024
- Node.js AsyncLocalStorage: Pass Context Without Prop DrillingUse AsyncLocalStorage to carry request IDs, user context, and tracing data through async calls without passing them as arguments.5 min readnode.js
- CSS scrollbar-width and scrollbar-gutter ExplainedUse scrollbar-width to thin or hide scrollbars and scrollbar-gutter to prevent layout shift. Browser support, examples, and gotchas.3 min readwebdev css
- Add Auth to Astro 5 with Clerk in 5 MinutesThe simplest setup for adding Clerk authentication to your Astro project, with minimal code4 min readwebdev
- CSS ::target-text for Text HighlightingA look at how browsers can highlight text fragments using CSS ::target-text, making text sharing and navigation more user-friendly3 min readwebdev css
- align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSSFinally, we can center things in block layouts without flexbox gymnastics2 min readwebdev css
- Form Validation That Doesn't Annoy Users: CSS :user-valid and :user-invalidThe new pseudo-classes :user-valid and :user-invalid give us a smarter way to style form validation states based on user interaction3 min readwebdev css
- HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not UsingDiscover how the HTML details element can replace your JavaScript accordions and why it might be better than your current solution2 min readwebdev
- Tattoos Won't Break Your Tech CareerBuilding a tech career with a sword tattooed on my neck3 min readtech
- navigator.clipboard - The Asynchronous Clipboard API in JavaScriptCopy and paste text, images, and files using the new navigator.clipboard API3 min readjavascript webdev
- CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSSDetect CSS feature support and provide smart fallbacks with @supports3 min readwebdev css
- CSS Supports Nesting NowCSS nesting is finally supported in all major browsers. Write cleaner, organized stylesheets without Sass or Less3 min readwebdev css
- CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be MissingThe content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed2 min readwebdev css web performance
- CSS :has() - The Parent Selector We've Always WantedTransform your CSS with :has(), the game-changing selector that finally lets us style elements based on their children.3 min readwebdev css
- link rel='modulepreload': Optimize JavaScript Module LoadingThe rel='modulepreload' indicates that a module script should be fetched, parsed, and compiled preemptively, and stored for later execution2 min readwebdev web performance javascript
- LH and RLH: The CSS Units That Make Vertical Spacing EasyExploring new CSS line-height units that eliminate guesswork from vertical rhythm4 min readwebdev css
- The HTML Native Search ElementThe search HTML element is a container that represents the parts of the web page with search functionality2 min readwebdev
- Web Performance API: Measure What MattersFrom slow to fast: Using JavaScript's Performance API to optimize web apps5 min readweb performance javascript
- HTTP CONNECT: Building Secure Tunnels Through ProxiesUnderstand how HTTP CONNECT enables HTTPS traffic through proxies3 min readwebdev
- Preloading Responsive ImagesHow to properly preload responsive images to improve initial page load3 min readwebdev web performance
- You Don't Own Your Social Media AccountsSocial platforms promise exposure but quietly hold your audience hostage3 min readtech
- Working with JavaScript's Scheduler APILearn how to prioritize and control task execution in JavaScript using the new Scheduler API for better performance and user experience4 min readjavascript web performance
- WebAssembly (Wasm): When (and When Not) to Use ItUnderstanding the real use cases for WebAssembly beyond the performance hype4 min readwebdev
- The Fight to Free JavaScript from Oracle's ControlThe creator of JavaScript and Node.js are challenging Oracle's control over the JavaScript name5 min readtech javascript
- Recursion Explained In Simple TermsUnderstanding recursion through real examples - why functions call themselves and when to use them4 min readtech
- Node.js Corepack: Version Control for Package ManagersManage yarn and pnpm versions consistently across your team3 min readnode.js
- Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?The Open Source Pledge aims to address open source sustainability challenges by encouraging companies to pay $2,000 per developer per year5 min readtech
- JavaScript Sets and Maps: Beyond Arrays and ObjectsHow to handle unique values and key-value pairs properly without type coercion and performance issues7 min readjavascript
- Precise Decimal Math in JavaScript with Fraction.jsHow to handle exact decimal calculations in JavaScript when floating-point precision isn't good enough4 min readjavascript
- Exploring JavaScript SymbolsDeep dive into JavaScript Symbols - what they are, why they matter, and how to use them effectively9 min readjavascript
- Ghost Jobs Should Be IllegalHow fake job postings became a systemic problem in tech recruiting2 min readtech
- Can Scrum Be Salvaged?Scrum is failing engineering teams and what it's actually costing us6 min readreflections
- Understanding Bitwise Shifts in JavaScript: << and >>A practical guide to left and right shift operators in JavaScript4 min readjavascript
- JavaScript Import Attributes (ES2025)Understanding the new import attributes syntax and why we can't rely on file extensions alone3 min readjavascript
- Promise.try: Unified Error Handling for Sync and Async JavaScript Code (ES2025)Stop mixing try/catch with Promise chains - JavaScript's new Promise.try handles return values, Promises, and errors uniformly3 min readjavascript
- JavaScript's &&= Operator: Understanding Logical AND AssignmentUse the &&= operator to safely update truthy values while preserving falsy states3 min readjavascript
- JavaScript's ??= Operator: Default Values Made SimpleA guide to using ??= in JavaScript to handle null and undefined values elegantly3 min readjavascript
- When Will We Have Our First AI CEO?Welcome to the future of corporate leadership. It's efficient, profitable, and utterly inhuman3 min readtech
- The Monday Morning Test to Measure Engineering Team HealthWhy the first day back can reveal everything about your engineering team's health6 min readreflections
- Pkl: Apple's New Configuration Language That Could Replace JSON and YAMLA deep dive into Pkl, Apple's configuration language that aims to replace JSON and YAML4 min readtech
- No, Quantum Computers Won't Break All EncryptionSymmetric encryption algorithms like Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) are largely quantum-resistant already4 min readtech
- Introducing the Legendary Programmer Hall of FameMeet the innovators who laid the foundation for modern computing. Their contributions span decades, creating the tools and concepts developers use every day.2 min readtech
- What is the JavaScript Pipeline Operator |>A deep dive into how pipeline operators can make your code more readable and maintainable4 min readjavascript
- Why localStorage Is Unsafe for Tokens and SecretslocalStorage is vulnerable to XSS and has no expiry or encryption. Learn why httpOnly cookies and sessionStorage are safer for auth tokens.8 min readwebdev
- JavaScript Truthy and Falsy Values: Complete ReferenceAll 8 falsy values in JavaScript explained with examples. Common pitfalls with 0, empty strings, NaN, and how type coercion actually works.7 min readjavascript
- JavaScript Operators: '||' vs '&&' vs '??'Master JavaScript logical operators with practical examples and best practices7 min readjavascript
- Inside the CSS Engine: CSSOM ExplainedA deep dive into how browsers parse and manipulate CSS, its impact on web performance, and why it matters6 min readwebdev css web performance
- How to Land Your First Tech JobA developer's guide to tech interviews - from someone who sits on both sides of the table6 min readwebdev
- Why Anthropic (Claude AI) Uses 'Member of Technical Staff' for All Engineers (Including Co-founders)Inside Anthropic's unique approach to preventing talent poaching and maintaining organizational equality2 min readtech
- Offload Your Third Party Scripts With Cloudflare ZarazHow I used Cloudflare Zaraz to offload third party scripts and improve my website performance.3 min readweb performance
- SecretLint — A Linter for Preventing Committing CredentialsA guide to catching and preventing credential leaks in your code using Secretlint5 min readwebdev
- Repopack (now Repomix): Pack Your Entire Repository Into A Single FileA tool that packages your code to easily share with LLM models.5 min readtech
- Software Engineer Titles Have (Almost) Lost All Their MeaningExamining the Devaluation of Software Engineer Titles and Its Impact on Tech Industry Integrity6 min readreflections
- Optimize Your Astro Site's <head> with astro-capoAutomatically improve your Astro site's performance using astro-capo3 min readwebdev web performance
- How To Implement Content Security Policy (CSP) Headers For AstroContent Security Policy (CSP) acts like a shield against XSS attacks. These attacks are sneaky - they trick your browser into running malicious code by hiding it in content that seems trustworthy. CSP's job is to spot these tricks and shut them down, while also alerting you to any attempts it detects.4 min readwebdev
- VoidZero: Threat or Catalyst for Open Source JavaScript Tooling?When Evan You announced VoidZero, I'll admit - I got excited. And a little nervous.4 min readtech
- Open Dyslexic Font: Improve Your Web AccessibilityHow to implement the Open-Dyslexic font to enhance readability for users with dyslexia4 min readwebdev
- Small Habits, Big ImpactWe're often focused on big innovations and breakthrough moments. But what if the real key to long-term success lies in the small, everyday actions we often overlook?4 min readreflections
- Is Age Really a Factor in Tech?Silicon Valley has a reputation for youth worship. The 'move fast and break things' mentality often translates to a preference for younger, supposedly more adaptable workers.5 min readtech
- How to Launch Software Projects On Time and On BudgetLearn the art of scope management to keep your projects fixed in time and cost4 min readreflections
- The Credit VacuumBeing a developer sometimes feels like being the goalkeeper in a soccer match. You make a hundred great saves, and no one bats an eye. But let one ball slip through, and suddenly you're the village idiot.2 min readtech
- A Company Is Not a Family. It's a Sports Team'We're not just a company, we're a family!' It's a nice sentiment, sure. But it's also a load of crap.4 min readreflections
- Cloudflare Study: 39% of Companies Losing Control of Their IT and Security EnvironmentNew research reveals a shocking loss of control in corporate IT environments4 min readtech
- When Tasked with a Problem, Start with the Bigger PictureWhen faced with a challenge, I always step back to see the whole picture first. It's like pausing a complex strategy game to study the map. You might lose a few seconds of play time, but you gain a crucial understanding of the battlefield.3 min readreflections
- Barnacle Strategy for StartupsAs a founder, you're always on the lookout for smart ways to grow your startup without burning through your limited resources. That's where the barnacle strategy comes in.2 min readreflections
- Micro Frontends: The LEGO Approach to Web DevelopmentExplore the concept of micro frontends in web development, understand their benefits, and learn when this architectural approach is most effective for building scalable applications.6 min readwebdev
- Google's Journey: From Search Engine to Tech GiantExploring the key innovations and strategies that transformed Google into a global technology leader10 min readtech
- Amazon's Rise to Tech Titan: A Story of Relentless InnovationHow Jeff Bezos' 'Day 1' philosophy turned an online bookstore into a global powerhouse9 min readtech
- Apple's Secret Sauce: The Untold Stories Behind Its SuccessDiving deep into the lesser-known factors that propelled Apple from a garage startup to a tech titan8 min readtech
- What's the Number One Thing Holding Most People Back from Reaching Their Full Potential?Discover the biggest obstacle to success in tech and learn how to overcome it5 min readreflections
- Self-Taught Developer's Guide to Thriving in TechHow to turn your non-traditional background into your biggest asset4 min readwebdev
- Make It Work First Before OptimizingUsers don't care how elegant your code is. They care if it solves their problem.3 min readreflections
- Minimum Viable DocumentationHow to create essential documentation that actually gets read and used.5 min readreflections
- You Can Choose to Be Someone Who's Competent in Many Things, or Unbelievably Good at One ThingShould you diversify your skills or specialize?5 min readreflections
- Write Documentation Like a JournalistCreate comprehensive, engaging documentation by adopting journalistic techniques for research and storytelling4 min readreflections
- Cloudflare's AI Content Control: Savior or Threat to the Open Web?How Cloudflare's new AI management tools could revolutionize content creation, potentially reshaping the internet landscape for both website owners and AI companies.4 min readtech
- Conway's Law: The Hidden Force Shaping Your Software ArchitectureIf you've ever wondered why your carefully planned software architecture ends up looking suspiciously like your org chart, you're not alone. Welcome to the world of Conway's Law.5 min readreflections
- Internal MobilityJust like a utility player on a sports team discovering their ideal position, internal mobility allows you to explore different areas of engineering and find your true passion.2 min readreflections
- Outdated Docs Are Tech DebtTeams often neglect to create good documentation. Code gets delivered, but updating the docs is treated as a secondary task, easily postponed—until it’s too late.4 min readreflections
- Weeks of Coding Can Save You Hours of PlanningWeeks of coding can save you hours of planning. It’s one of those sayings that’s been around forever, and for good reason—it’s a warning that still holds up today.4 min readreflections
- It's More Fun to Be CompetentOnce you're competent, everything changes. You stop second-guessing yourself. You stop panicking every time you encounter a new problem. And you start taking on bigger challenges with excitement rather than dread.3 min readreflections
- Code Wins ArgumentsHow Meta and other companies use the 'code wins arguments' mindset to turn ideas into reality2 min readreflections
- Take Your Writing SeriouslyIt’s not just about getting the message across; it’s about doing so in a way that’s easy for others to follow. Good writing shows respect for your team and your work.3 min readreflections
- Users Can Be FiredLetting go of difficult or harmful users can be the key to maintaining the health and growth of your product4 min readreflections
- A Great Product Doesn't Need MarketingGreat products speak for themselves, without the need for massive marketing campaigns3 min readreflections
- Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' RuleHow Amazon's emphasis on eliminating weasel words leads to more precise, actionable communication and better decision-making2 min readtech
- The Real Cost of Meetings: What FAANG Companies Do DifferentlyDiscover how FAANG companies like Amazon, Google, and Netflix reduce the hidden costs of meetings by embracing written communication and minimizing unnecessary gatherings.6 min readreflections
- What Makes MrBeast So Successful?A deep dive into the strategies, mindset, and team culture that have made MrBeast one of the most successful creators on YouTube11 min readtech
- What's New in Express.js v5.0A detailed look at the key changes and improvements in Express v5.0 and how to migrate your app6 min readnode.js
- Evolve or Become IrrelevantWhy staying relevant in tech means constantly adapting to new technologies and trends6 min readreflections
- Speculation Rules API: Boosting Web Performance with Prefetching and PrerenderingHow the Speculation Rules API improves web performance by prefetching and prerendering future navigations8 min readweb performance
- Company Culture Happens Outside ManagementWhy real company culture grows from the ground up, not top down.5 min readreflections
- Improve PageSpeed Insights Score with Lazy Loading IframesHow to save bandwidth and speed up your site by lazy-loading iframes2 min readwebdev web performance
- Speed Up Your Website With rel='preconnect' and increase PageSpeed Insights ScoreUsing link rel='preconnect' can improve your website's performance by reducing connection setup times to key external domains.4 min readwebdev web performance
- The Crutch Effect: How AI Tools Became A CrutchIntroducing The Crutch Effect3 min readtech
- Mental Toughness is the Best Quality a Developer Can HaveMental toughness gets developers through challenges like debugging, picking up new tools, and hitting tight deadlines. It’s about staying calm and pushing through when things get tough.3 min readwebdev
- When Should You Actually Worry About Tech Debt?Technical debt isn't the monster under your bed, but it can become one if ignored too long.4 min readreflections
- Google is Killing Information Economics on the InternetGoogle’s Gemini pulls summaries from websites and slaps them directly into the search results2 min readtech
- Tips for Reducing Cyclomatic ComplexityCyclomatic complexity is like counting how many ways a car can go. More options make it harder to drive because you have to make more decisions, which can lead to confusion.7 min readwebdev
- setImmediate() vs setTimeout(0) in Node.js: What's the Difference?setImmediate runs after I/O, setTimeout(0) runs after the timer phase. Here's when to use each, with event loop diagrams.6 min readjavascript
- Unrealistic Deadlines In Software EngineeringUnrealistic deadlines are more than just stressful—they set engineers up for failure4 min readreflections
- Understanding JavaScript Closures With ExamplesClosures are essential for creating functions that maintain state, without relying on global variables.5 min readjavascript
- Explicit is better than implicitClarity is key: being explicit makes your code more readable and maintainable.4 min readwebdev
- AggregateError in JavaScriptHandle multiple errors at once6 min readjavascript
- Comprehensive React Testing: Handling API Calls with Mock Service WorkerTesting can be tricky, especially when it comes to handling API calls.10 min readreact
- Chrome Is Beta Testing Built-In AI. Could This Kill a Lot of Startups?The Power Play: Gemini Nano in Chrome4 min readtech
- Embrace Intermediate Variables and Early Returns in JavaScriptEarly returns and intermediate variables make your code easier to reason about3 min readjavascript
- When Regex Goes WrongIssues and catastrophic failures caused by regex4 min readtech
- Invisible columns in SQLIt’s a small feature, but it can make a big difference.8 min readwebdev
- Understanding Vue's SuspenseHow the Suspense component manages async dependencies and improves loading states in Vue apps4 min readwebdev web performance
- The Only Widely Recognized JavaScript Feature Ever DeprecatedThe 'with' statement is the only feature ever deprecated in JavaScript3 min readjavascript
- 10 Essential Terminal Commands Every Developer Should KnowList of useful Unix terminal commands to boost your productivity. Here are some of my favorites.12 min readwebdev
- Remove Unnecessary NPM Packages with eslint-plugin-dependWe don't need packages to handle basic JavaScript tasks4 min readwebdev
- Common Causes of Memory Leaks in JavaScriptIdentify and fix common JavaScript memory leaks (Node.js and Deno.js)18 min readnode.js javascript
- Secure Your Repositories: Prevent Credential Leaks with GitleaksAutomate security flows and ensure your team follows security best practices9 min readtech webdev
- Technical Debt Is Killing Your BusinessAnd it will be your downfall if you choose to ignore it7 min readreflections
- Frontend Security ChecklistTips for Keeping All Frontend Applications Secure11 min readwebdev
2023
- Speeding Up React Apps with Code Splitting and Lazy LoadingPerformance is not a luxury; it's a necessity5 min readweb performance react
- Staying Motivated While Building Your Startup: A Balanced ApproachBuilding a startup is an exhilarating journey, filled with highs and lows3 min readreflections
2020
- The What, Why, and How of Using a Skeleton Loading ScreenSkeleton loading screens enhance user experience and make your app feel faster3 min readwebdev web performance
- Sharp: A High-Performance Image Processing Library for Node.jsSharp is a high-performance package for resizing and formatting images4 min readnode.js web performance
- Integrating Docker with ReactStreamline your development and deployment processes6 min readwebdev react
2019
- How To Restore Your Passion for ProgrammingProgramming is a difficult skill to master and requires great perseverance to get good at. The grind can be too much at times — remember, if something is hard, it’s worth doing, as nothing good comes easy.4 min readwebdev
- What Does an Entry-Level Programmer Need to Know Exactly?Expectations for entry-level programmers6 min readwebdev
- Mermaid.js — Create Charts and Diagrams With Markdown-like SyntaxMermaid.js is a simple markdown-like script language for generating charts from text via JavaScript4 min readwebdev
- Become a Web Developer in 180 DaysA comprehensive roadmap to becoming a proficient web developer7 min readwebdev
- Peaks.js — Interact With Audio WaveformsPeaks.js is a client-side JavaScript component to display and interact with audio waveforms in the browser5 min readwebdev
- Boost React + Redux Performance with ReselectSelectors are a powerful tool to optimize state selection and enhance performance in your React and Redux apps.4 min readreact web performance
- Programming Trends to Watch in 2020 and BeyondHere are my bets on the programming trends4 min readwebdev
- How To Fetch Data From an API With React HooksFetch data in React applications using the power of React Hooks4 min readreact
- How To Use Redux with React HooksWrite less code, but better code3 min readreact
- Demystifying React HooksHooks can save you time and improve the quality of your code4 min readreact