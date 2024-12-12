courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Form Validation That Doesn't Annoy Users: CSS :user-valid and :user-invalid

The new pseudo-classes :user-valid and :user-invalid give us a smarter way to style form validation states based on user interaction

Form validation styling has always been tricky to get right. The new :user-valid and :user-invalid pseudo-classes fix a long-standing frustration with CSS form validation - showing error states too early.

Unlike their predecessors :valid and :invalid, these new selectors wait for meaningful user interaction before applying styles. This seemingly small difference leads to a significantly better user experience: no more fields marked as invalid before users even start typing.

With traditional validation, this input would show an error state immediately because it’s empty and required. The new :user-valid and :user-invalid selectors only apply styles after meaningful interaction.

Forms now start neutral and validate naturally as people use them. No more angry red borders on page load - just clean, helpful feedback when it makes sense.

Fallbacks and Browser Support

Browser support for these new selectors is still rolling out, but that’s okay. Modern browsers get the improved behavior while older ones fall back to traditional validation - no JavaScript needed either way.

These pseudo-classes are nice, but what about browsers that don’t support them yet? There’s no built-in fallback - older browsers will simply ignore these selectors. This means users on those browsers won’t see any validation styles at all.

For now, the safest approach is to use @supports to provide a fallback for browsers that don’t support :user-valid and :user-invalid. This way, you can ensure that all users see some form of validation styling.

These small improvements in form validation show how CSS continues to evolve in the right direction.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

webdev css

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSS

Finally, we can center things in block layouts without flexbox gymnastics

Dec 13, 2024 3 min read

Improve PageSpeed Insights Score with Lazy Loading Iframes

How to save bandwidth and speed up your site by lazy-loading iframes

Sep 13, 2024 3 min read

Open Dyslexic Font: Improve Your Web Accessibility

How to implement the Open-Dyslexic font to enhance readability for users with dyslexia

Oct 12, 2024 4 min read

The What, Why, and How of Using a Skeleton Loading Screen

Skeleton loading screens enhance user experience and make your app feel faster

Nov 12, 2020 4 min read

Inside the CSS Engine: CSSOM Explained

A deep dive into how browsers parse and manipulate CSS, its impact on web performance, and why it matters

Oct 25, 2024 6 min read

Native Popover Element with HTML

Create overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API

Jan 24, 2025 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/css-user-valid-and-user-invalid-pseudo-classes. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.