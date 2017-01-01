courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

The Legendary Programmer Hall of Fame

Meet the innovators who laid the foundation for modern computing. Their contributions span decades, creating the tools and concepts developers use every day.

Every line of code we write today stands on the shoulders of giants. From the early pioneers who dreamed up the first algorithms to modern innovators pushing the boundaries of what's possible, this Hall of Fame celebrates the legendary programmers who shaped our digital world.

1955-present

Tim Berners-Lee

Invented the World Wide Web. Created HTTP, HTML, and laid the foundation for the modern internet.

World Wide Web
1948-present

Ray Kurzweil

Invented first CCD flatbed scanner, first print-to-speech reading machine for the blind, and first commercial text-to-speech synthesizer. Pioneer in optical character recognition and AI applications.

OCR & Speech Synthesis
1950-2019

Joe Armstrong

Created Erlang programming language. Pioneer in fault-tolerant distributed systems and actor model implementation.

Erlang
1956-present

Phil Wadler

Key contributor to Haskell language design and Java generics. Pioneer in functional programming theory, introduced monads to functional programming, and developed the concept of type classes.

Haskell & Java Generics
1943-present

Michael Stonebraker

Pioneer in database systems, created Ingres and PostgreSQL. Founded numerous database companies and developed fundamental concepts in relational and non-relational databases. His work spans from early relational systems to modern distributed databases.

PostgreSQL & Database Systems
1958-present

Simon Peyton Jones

Key architect of Haskell and the Glasgow Haskell Compiler (GHC). Pioneer in functional programming implementation and language design. Major contributor to lazy evaluation techniques.

Haskell & GHC
1957-present

Arthur Whitney

Created K programming language and kdb+. Pioneer in array programming and high-performance financial computing. His work revolutionized time-series databases and financial analytics.

K & KDB+
1949-present

Ward Cunningham

Invented the wiki. Pioneered patterns in programming and Extreme Programming practices.

Wiki & Pattern Languages
1928-present

Thomas E. Kurtz

Co-created BASIC programming language with John Kemeny. Pioneer in making computing accessible to students and non-specialists. Developed the Dartmouth Time Sharing System.

BASIC
1970-present

John Carmack

Pioneered 3D graphics techniques and founded id Software. Created groundbreaking game engines and popularized first-person 3D games.

3D Graphics Engines
1938-present

Ivan Sutherland

Created Sketchpad, the first graphical user interface and computer-aided design program. Pioneer in computer graphics, virtual reality, and object-oriented programming concepts.

Sketchpad & Computer Graphics
1936-present

Margaret Hamilton

Lead developer for Apollo Guidance Computer software. Pioneered software engineering and system reliability.

Software Engineering
1910-1989

William Shockley

Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs, revolutionizing electronics and making modern computing possible. Founded Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory, which led to Silicon Valley's creation.

Transistor
1944-2007

Jim Gray

Pioneer in database and transaction processing systems. Developed fundamental concepts in transaction processing, recovery, and distributed database systems. Turing Award winner who revolutionized how we handle data.

Transaction Processing
1902-1987

Walter Brattain

Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs with Shockley and Bardeen. Key contributor to semiconductor physics and surface states theory. His experimental work was crucial to the transistor's development.

Transistor
1925-2013

Douglas Engelbart

Invented the computer mouse and pioneered human-computer interaction. Demonstrated the first hypertext system.

Computer Mouse & HCI
1968-present

Rasmus Lerdorf

Created PHP programming language. Helped shape modern web development and server-side scripting.

PHP
1927-2011

John McCarthy

Invented Lisp programming language and coined the term 'Artificial Intelligence'. Pioneer of AI research.

Lisp & AI
1925-1996

Seymour Cray

Pioneer of supercomputing who designed many of the world's fastest computers. Founded Cray Research and revolutionized high-performance computing architecture.

Supercomputer Design
1906-1992

Grace Hopper

Invented the first compiler and instrumental in developing COBOL. Pioneered machine-independent programming languages.

First Compiler
1955-present

James Gosling

Created Java programming language. Brought 'Write Once, Run Anywhere' to software development.

Java
1979-present

David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH)

Created Ruby on Rails framework, revolutionizing web development with 'convention over configuration'.

Ruby on Rails
1917-2001

Betty Holberton

One of the six original ENIAC programmers. Created Sort-Merge generator, helped design COBOL and FORTRAN, and developed early standards for numerical analysis and computation.

ENIAC & COBOL
1941-present

Leslie Lamport

Developed LaTeX and fundamental distributed systems concepts. Created temporal logic of actions (TLA) for system verification.

LaTeX & Distributed Systems
1929-2023

Gordon Moore

Co-founded Intel and formulated Moore's Law. Pioneer in semiconductor manufacturing and integrated circuits. His prediction about transistor density guided the semiconductor industry for decades.

Moore's Law & Intel
1923-2003

Edgar F. Codd

Invented the relational model for database management, which revolutionized database design and led to SQL. His '12 rules' defined relational databases and changed how we store and retrieve data.

Relational Database Model
1940-present

Alan Kay

Created Smalltalk and pioneered object-oriented programming. Developed the concept of personal computing and graphical user interfaces at Xerox PARC. His vision of 'the computer as we know it today' shaped modern computing.

Smalltalk & OOP
1958-present

Rich Hickey

Created Clojure programming language, bringing modern Lisp to the JVM. Pioneered innovative concepts in functional programming and immutable data structures. His emphasis on simplicity and immutability influenced modern software design.

Clojure
1947-present

Gerald Jay Sussman

Co-created Scheme with Guy Steele. Developed the SICP curriculum and wrote 'Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs'. Pioneer in AI and computational physics.

Scheme & SICP
1924-2007

John Backus

Created FORTRAN, the first widely-used high-level programming language. Led development of ALGOL and invented Backus-Naur Form (BNF) notation for describing programming language syntax.

FORTRAN & BNF
1956-present

Guido van Rossum

Created Python programming language. Made programming more accessible with focus on readability and simplicity.

Python
1953-2018

Paul Allen

Co-founded Microsoft and created Microsoft BASIC, the foundational programming language for early personal computers. Pioneered microcomputer software development and helped establish the PC software industry.

Microsoft BASIC
1967-present

Jonathan Gay

Created Flash (originally FutureSplash Animator), revolutionizing web animation and interactive content. His work enabled rich internet applications and web-based games.

Adobe Flash
1982-present

Rich Harris

Created Svelte framework and Rollup bundler. Pioneered compile-time reactivity and modern build tooling.

Svelte & Rollup
1903-1957

John von Neumann

Created the concept of stored program computing and designed the von Neumann architecture used in most modern computers. Made foundational contributions to computer architecture, logic design, and programming.

Von Neumann Architecture
1969-present

Linus Torvalds

Created Linux kernel and Git. Changed open source forever and gave us the foundation of modern cloud computing.

Linux & Git
1957-present

Walter Bright

Created D programming language and the first native C++ compiler for DOS. Combined systems programming capabilities with modern language features, influencing low-level programming language design.

D Language
1815-1852

Ada Lovelace

First person to recognize that computers could do more than just calculations. Wrote the first algorithm meant to be processed by a machine.

First Computer Program
1989-present

Sindre Sorhus

Most starred developer on GitHub with over 750,000 stars. Created hundreds of influential open source tools and libraries including Yeoman, AVA, and Got. Pioneer in modern open source development practices and JavaScript tooling. His packages are downloaded billions of times monthly.

JavaScript Ecosystem & Open Source
1939-present

Cleve Moler

Created MATLAB, revolutionizing numerical computing and technical computing. His work made matrix manipulation and scientific computing accessible to engineers and scientists worldwide.

MATLAB
1953-present

Richard Stallman

Founded GNU Project and Free Software Foundation. Pioneer of the free software movement and copyleft licensing.

Free Software Movement
1919-2001

Nathaniel Rochester

Created the first assembler for IBM 701. Pioneer in computer organization and early programming languages. Key figure in early IBM computer development.

First Assembler
1908-1991

John Bardeen

Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs. Only person to win two Nobel Prizes in Physics, one for the transistor and one for superconductivity theory. His work enabled the digital revolution.

Transistor
1981-present

Ryan Dahl

Created Node.js and Deno. Brought JavaScript to server-side development and later improved upon it with Deno.

Node.js & Deno
1941-2017

Alain Colmerauer

Created Prolog programming language. Pioneer in logic programming and computational linguistics. His work revolutionized artificial intelligence and expert systems.

Prolog
1978-present

Chris Lattner

Created LLVM compiler infrastructure and Swift programming language. Revolutionized compiler optimization and tooling.

LLVM & Swift
1958-present

Martin Odersky

Created Scala programming language and contributed to Java generics. Combined object-oriented and functional programming, significantly influencing big data processing and concurrent programming.

Scala
1972-present

Fabrice Bellard

Created QEMU, FFmpeg, TinyCC, QuickJS, and BPG. Programming polymath who revolutionized emulation, multimedia processing, and JavaScript engines. His tools are fundamental to modern computing infrastructure.

QEMU & FFmpeg
1954-present

Bill Joy

Co-founded Sun Microsystems. Created vi editor and contributed significantly to BSD Unix and Java.

Vi & BSD Unix
1968-present

Xavier Leroy

Created OCaml programming language and the CompCert verified C compiler. Pioneer in type systems, functional programming, and formal verification of critical software.

OCaml & CompCert
1941-2011

Dennis Ritchie

Created C programming language and co-developed Unix. His work influences nearly all modern software.

C & Unix
1962-present

Michael Widenius

Created MySQL, the world's most popular open source database, and MariaDB. His work democratized database access and powered much of the early web. Pioneer in open source database development.

MySQL & MariaDB
1934-present

Niklaus Wirth

Created Pascal, Modula, and Oberon languages. Pioneer in programming language design and computer architecture.

Pascal
1986-2013

Aaron Swartz

Co-authored RSS specification, co-founded Reddit, and created web.py framework. Pioneer in web technologies and open access advocacy. His work on information freedom influenced modern internet culture.

RSS & Web Technologies
1954-present

Larry Wall

Created Perl programming language. Revolutionized text processing and system administration.

Perl
1938-present

Bob Kahn

Co-invented TCP/IP protocols with Vint Cerf, establishing the fundamental communication architecture of the Internet. Pioneer in packet-switching technology and internet standardization.

TCP/IP & Internet Architecture
1924-2017

Charles Bachman

Created the first database management system (IDS) and the Integrated Data Store. Turing Award winner who pioneered database concepts and invented the first DBMS. His work laid foundation for modern databases.

First DBMS
1956-present

Rob Pike

Co-created Go programming language, UTF-8, and Plan 9 OS. Significant contributions to Unix development.

Go Language
1970-present

Igor Sysoev

Created Nginx web server. Revolutionized web server architecture and performance, powering a significant portion of the internet.

Nginx
1943-present

Ken Thompson

Co-created Unix, invented B programming language (precursor to C), and created UTF-8 encoding.

Unix & UTF-8
1943-present

Butler Lampson

Fundamental contributions to personal computing, including GUIs, word processing, networks, and operating systems. Led development of Alto at Xerox PARC, which inspired modern PCs.

Personal Computing Architecture
1961-present

Brendan Eich

Created JavaScript in 10 days. His work made dynamic web pages possible and revolutionized web development.

JavaScript
1964-present

James Clark

Created XML, SGML tools, and significant contributions to HTML/web standards. Pioneer in markup languages and technical documentation systems.

XML & SGML
1963-present

Martin Fowler

Pioneered software patterns, refactoring, and agile methodologies. Influential in software architecture and design.

Software Patterns
1986-present

Taylor Otwell

Created Laravel, the most popular PHP framework, revolutionizing modern PHP development. Developed key tools like Forge, Envoyer, and Vapor, making PHP deployment and development more accessible and robust.

Laravel Framework
1986-present

José Valim

Created Elixir programming language, building on Erlang's foundation to create a modern, functional language focused on scalability and maintainability. Pioneer in concurrent programming and fault-tolerant systems.

Elixir
1934-2010

Robin Milner

Created ML programming language and pioneered type inference. Developed theoretical foundations for concurrent systems with CCS and pi-calculus. Turing Award winner who revolutionized type systems.

ML & Type Theory
1927-1992

Allen Newell

Pioneer in artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology. Co-created the first AI programs including the Logic Theorist and General Problem Solver.

Artificial Intelligence Foundations
1939-present

Barbara Liskov

Developed Liskov Substitution Principle and invented abstract data types. Pioneer in programming language design.

Abstract Data Types
1950-present

Steve Wozniak

Co-founded Apple and designed Apple I and II computers. Pioneer in personal computing and hardware design.

Personal Computing
1954-present

Guy Steele

Co-created Scheme, contributed to Common Lisp, and developed early specifications for Java. Pioneer in programming language design and parallel computing languages. Led development of Fortress.

Scheme & Language Design
1950-present

Bjarne Stroustrup

Created C++ programming language, bringing object-oriented programming to C and revolutionizing software development.

C++
1965-present

Roy Fielding

Defined REST architectural style, co-founded Apache HTTP Server project, and principal author of HTTP/1.1 protocol. His work forms the theoretical foundation of modern web architecture.

REST & Apache
1963-present

Tom Christiansen

Major contributor to Perl language development and documentation. Created Perl core modules and wrote influential Perl books. Pioneer in making Perl accessible and practical.

Perl Development
1919-2001

Kathleen Yushchenko

Created Address programming language, one of the first high-level programming languages that introduced indirect addressing and pointers. Made major contributions to theoretical computer science.

Address Programming Language
1928-2017

Jean Sammet

Created FORMAC (FORmula MAnipulation Compiler), the first widely used computer language for symbolic mathematics. Key developer of COBOL and pioneered the history of programming languages.

FORMAC & Language History
1959-present

Stephen Wolfram

Created Mathematica and the Wolfram Language. Pioneer in computational science and complex systems. His work revolutionized symbolic computation and technical computing.

Mathematica
1912-1954

Alan Turing

Father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence. Created the Turing machine concept and broke the Enigma code.

Computer Science Foundations
1964-present

Robert Griesemer

Co-created Go programming language and worked on V8 JavaScript engine. Major contributions to programming language design and implementation.

Go & V8
1934-present

Tony Hoare

Invented QuickSort algorithm and pioneered formal verification. Also known for null reference (his 'billion-dollar mistake').

QuickSort & Formal Methods
1976-present

Graydon Hoare

Created Rust programming language at Mozilla. Introduced new paradigms for memory safety and concurrent programming.

Rust
1965-present

Lars Bak

Created Dart programming language and V8 JavaScript engine. Pioneer in virtual machine technology, having worked on Self, Strongtalk, HotSpot (Java VM), V8, and Dart VM. His work revolutionized dynamic language performance.

Dart & V8
1965-present

Yukihiro Matsumoto

Created Ruby programming language. Focused on developer happiness and elegant code design.

Ruby
1984-present

Jordan Walke

Created React.js at Facebook. Introduced virtual DOM and component-based UI development that transformed web development.

React
1943-present

Vint Cerf

Co-invented TCP/IP protocols. Known as one of the 'Fathers of the Internet' for his fundamental contributions.

TCP/IP Protocol
1980-present

Brad Fitzpatrick

Created LiveJournal and Memcached. Pioneer in scalable web applications and distributed caching.

Memcached
1985-present

Chris Granger

Created Light Table IDE and Eve programming language. Pioneer in modern programming environments and live programming interfaces. Influenced modern development tools.

Light Table & Eve
1938-present

Chuck Moore

Created Forth programming language and pioneered stack-based computing. His minimalist approach influenced programming language design and embedded systems. Invented colorForth and machine-specific optimizations.

Forth
1791-1871

Charles Babbage

Designed the first automatic computing engines. Created plans for the Analytical Engine, a general-purpose computer that established core concepts like memory, processor and programming.

First Computer Design
1982-present

Jeremy Ashkenas

Created CoffeeScript and Backbone.js. His work influenced JavaScript development and MVC frameworks, paving the way for modern JavaScript syntax and frameworks.

CoffeeScript & Backbone.js
1968-present

Jeff Dean

Key architect of Google's distributed computing infrastructure. Pioneer in large-scale distributed systems.

Distributed Systems
1928-2016

Peter Naur

Co-created Backus-Naur Form (BNF) notation, contributed significantly to ALGOL 60 development, and pioneered software engineering concepts. Influenced programming language design fundamentals.

BNF & ALGOL
1938-present

Donald Knuth

Wrote 'The Art of Computer Programming'. Pioneered the field of algorithm analysis and created TeX typesetting.

Algorithm Analysis
1987-present

Evan You

Created Vue.js framework and Vite build tool. Revolutionized reactive frontend development with an approachable progressive framework.

Vue.js
1960-present

Roberto Ierusalimschy

Created Lua programming language, which became the leading scripting language in game development. Pioneered lightweight, embeddable language design with unique features like coroutines and metatables.

Lua
1945-2007

Ken Kennedy

Created High Performance Fortran (HPF). Pioneer in optimizing compilers and high-performance computing. Founded Rice University's computer science program.

High Performance Fortran
1926-1992

John G. Kemeny

Co-created BASIC programming language at Dartmouth. Made computing accessible to non-specialists and pioneered computer education. President of Dartmouth College.

BASIC
1968-present

Theo de Raadt

Created OpenBSD and OpenSSH, setting new standards for security-focused operating systems and secure network communication. His emphasis on security and code correctness influenced modern security practices.

OpenBSD & OpenSSH
1960-present

Anders Hejlsberg

Created Turbo Pascal, Delphi, C#, and TypeScript. Pioneered modern development tools and type systems.

C# & TypeScript
1972-present

Matthias Ettrich

Created KDE desktop environment and initiated Qt development for Linux. Revolutionized Linux user interfaces and desktop applications, making Linux more accessible to everyday users.

KDE Desktop
1918-2020

Katherine Johnson

NASA mathematician whose calculations were crucial for early space missions. Pioneered use of computers for space flight calculations.

Space Flight Software