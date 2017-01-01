Missing someone? Submit a nomination via GitHub PR.

1955-present Tim Berners-Lee Invented the World Wide Web. Created HTTP, HTML, and laid the foundation for the modern internet. World Wide Web

1948-present Ray Kurzweil Invented first CCD flatbed scanner, first print-to-speech reading machine for the blind, and first commercial text-to-speech synthesizer. Pioneer in optical character recognition and AI applications. OCR & Speech Synthesis

1950-2019 Joe Armstrong Created Erlang programming language. Pioneer in fault-tolerant distributed systems and actor model implementation. Erlang

1956-present Phil Wadler Key contributor to Haskell language design and Java generics. Pioneer in functional programming theory, introduced monads to functional programming, and developed the concept of type classes. Haskell & Java Generics

1943-present Michael Stonebraker Pioneer in database systems, created Ingres and PostgreSQL. Founded numerous database companies and developed fundamental concepts in relational and non-relational databases. His work spans from early relational systems to modern distributed databases. PostgreSQL & Database Systems

1958-present Simon Peyton Jones Key architect of Haskell and the Glasgow Haskell Compiler (GHC). Pioneer in functional programming implementation and language design. Major contributor to lazy evaluation techniques. Haskell & GHC

1957-present Arthur Whitney Created K programming language and kdb+. Pioneer in array programming and high-performance financial computing. His work revolutionized time-series databases and financial analytics. K & KDB+

1949-present Ward Cunningham Invented the wiki. Pioneered patterns in programming and Extreme Programming practices. Wiki & Pattern Languages

1928-present Thomas E. Kurtz Co-created BASIC programming language with John Kemeny. Pioneer in making computing accessible to students and non-specialists. Developed the Dartmouth Time Sharing System. BASIC

1970-present John Carmack Pioneered 3D graphics techniques and founded id Software. Created groundbreaking game engines and popularized first-person 3D games. 3D Graphics Engines

1938-present Ivan Sutherland Created Sketchpad, the first graphical user interface and computer-aided design program. Pioneer in computer graphics, virtual reality, and object-oriented programming concepts. Sketchpad & Computer Graphics

1936-present Margaret Hamilton Lead developer for Apollo Guidance Computer software. Pioneered software engineering and system reliability. Software Engineering

1910-1989 William Shockley Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs, revolutionizing electronics and making modern computing possible. Founded Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory, which led to Silicon Valley's creation. Transistor

1944-2007 Jim Gray Pioneer in database and transaction processing systems. Developed fundamental concepts in transaction processing, recovery, and distributed database systems. Turing Award winner who revolutionized how we handle data. Transaction Processing

1902-1987 Walter Brattain Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs with Shockley and Bardeen. Key contributor to semiconductor physics and surface states theory. His experimental work was crucial to the transistor's development. Transistor

1925-2013 Douglas Engelbart Invented the computer mouse and pioneered human-computer interaction. Demonstrated the first hypertext system. Computer Mouse & HCI

1968-present Rasmus Lerdorf Created PHP programming language. Helped shape modern web development and server-side scripting. PHP

1927-2011 John McCarthy Invented Lisp programming language and coined the term 'Artificial Intelligence'. Pioneer of AI research. Lisp & AI

1925-1996 Seymour Cray Pioneer of supercomputing who designed many of the world's fastest computers. Founded Cray Research and revolutionized high-performance computing architecture. Supercomputer Design

1906-1992 Grace Hopper Invented the first compiler and instrumental in developing COBOL. Pioneered machine-independent programming languages. First Compiler

1955-present James Gosling Created Java programming language. Brought 'Write Once, Run Anywhere' to software development. Java

1979-present David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH) Created Ruby on Rails framework, revolutionizing web development with 'convention over configuration'. Ruby on Rails

1917-2001 Betty Holberton One of the six original ENIAC programmers. Created Sort-Merge generator, helped design COBOL and FORTRAN, and developed early standards for numerical analysis and computation. ENIAC & COBOL

1941-present Leslie Lamport Developed LaTeX and fundamental distributed systems concepts. Created temporal logic of actions (TLA) for system verification. LaTeX & Distributed Systems

1929-2023 Gordon Moore Co-founded Intel and formulated Moore's Law. Pioneer in semiconductor manufacturing and integrated circuits. His prediction about transistor density guided the semiconductor industry for decades. Moore's Law & Intel

1923-2003 Edgar F. Codd Invented the relational model for database management, which revolutionized database design and led to SQL. His '12 rules' defined relational databases and changed how we store and retrieve data. Relational Database Model

1940-present Alan Kay Created Smalltalk and pioneered object-oriented programming. Developed the concept of personal computing and graphical user interfaces at Xerox PARC. His vision of 'the computer as we know it today' shaped modern computing. Smalltalk & OOP

1958-present Rich Hickey Created Clojure programming language, bringing modern Lisp to the JVM. Pioneered innovative concepts in functional programming and immutable data structures. His emphasis on simplicity and immutability influenced modern software design. Clojure

1947-present Gerald Jay Sussman Co-created Scheme with Guy Steele. Developed the SICP curriculum and wrote 'Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs'. Pioneer in AI and computational physics. Scheme & SICP

1924-2007 John Backus Created FORTRAN, the first widely-used high-level programming language. Led development of ALGOL and invented Backus-Naur Form (BNF) notation for describing programming language syntax. FORTRAN & BNF

1956-present Guido van Rossum Created Python programming language. Made programming more accessible with focus on readability and simplicity. Python

1953-2018 Paul Allen Co-founded Microsoft and created Microsoft BASIC, the foundational programming language for early personal computers. Pioneered microcomputer software development and helped establish the PC software industry. Microsoft BASIC

1967-present Jonathan Gay Created Flash (originally FutureSplash Animator), revolutionizing web animation and interactive content. His work enabled rich internet applications and web-based games. Adobe Flash

1982-present Rich Harris Created Svelte framework and Rollup bundler. Pioneered compile-time reactivity and modern build tooling. Svelte & Rollup

1903-1957 John von Neumann Created the concept of stored program computing and designed the von Neumann architecture used in most modern computers. Made foundational contributions to computer architecture, logic design, and programming. Von Neumann Architecture

1969-present Linus Torvalds Created Linux kernel and Git. Changed open source forever and gave us the foundation of modern cloud computing. Linux & Git

1957-present Walter Bright Created D programming language and the first native C++ compiler for DOS. Combined systems programming capabilities with modern language features, influencing low-level programming language design. D Language

1815-1852 Ada Lovelace First person to recognize that computers could do more than just calculations. Wrote the first algorithm meant to be processed by a machine. First Computer Program

1989-present Sindre Sorhus Most starred developer on GitHub with over 750,000 stars. Created hundreds of influential open source tools and libraries including Yeoman, AVA, and Got. Pioneer in modern open source development practices and JavaScript tooling. His packages are downloaded billions of times monthly. JavaScript Ecosystem & Open Source

1939-present Cleve Moler Created MATLAB, revolutionizing numerical computing and technical computing. His work made matrix manipulation and scientific computing accessible to engineers and scientists worldwide. MATLAB

1953-present Richard Stallman Founded GNU Project and Free Software Foundation. Pioneer of the free software movement and copyleft licensing. Free Software Movement

1919-2001 Nathaniel Rochester Created the first assembler for IBM 701. Pioneer in computer organization and early programming languages. Key figure in early IBM computer development. First Assembler

1908-1991 John Bardeen Co-invented the transistor at Bell Labs. Only person to win two Nobel Prizes in Physics, one for the transistor and one for superconductivity theory. His work enabled the digital revolution. Transistor

1981-present Ryan Dahl Created Node.js and Deno. Brought JavaScript to server-side development and later improved upon it with Deno. Node.js & Deno

1941-2017 Alain Colmerauer Created Prolog programming language. Pioneer in logic programming and computational linguistics. His work revolutionized artificial intelligence and expert systems. Prolog

1978-present Chris Lattner Created LLVM compiler infrastructure and Swift programming language. Revolutionized compiler optimization and tooling. LLVM & Swift

1958-present Martin Odersky Created Scala programming language and contributed to Java generics. Combined object-oriented and functional programming, significantly influencing big data processing and concurrent programming. Scala

1972-present Fabrice Bellard Created QEMU, FFmpeg, TinyCC, QuickJS, and BPG. Programming polymath who revolutionized emulation, multimedia processing, and JavaScript engines. His tools are fundamental to modern computing infrastructure. QEMU & FFmpeg

1954-present Bill Joy Co-founded Sun Microsystems. Created vi editor and contributed significantly to BSD Unix and Java. Vi & BSD Unix

1968-present Xavier Leroy Created OCaml programming language and the CompCert verified C compiler. Pioneer in type systems, functional programming, and formal verification of critical software. OCaml & CompCert

1941-2011 Dennis Ritchie Created C programming language and co-developed Unix. His work influences nearly all modern software. C & Unix

1962-present Michael Widenius Created MySQL, the world's most popular open source database, and MariaDB. His work democratized database access and powered much of the early web. Pioneer in open source database development. MySQL & MariaDB

1934-present Niklaus Wirth Created Pascal, Modula, and Oberon languages. Pioneer in programming language design and computer architecture. Pascal

1986-2013 Aaron Swartz Co-authored RSS specification, co-founded Reddit, and created web.py framework. Pioneer in web technologies and open access advocacy. His work on information freedom influenced modern internet culture. RSS & Web Technologies

1954-present Larry Wall Created Perl programming language. Revolutionized text processing and system administration. Perl

1938-present Bob Kahn Co-invented TCP/IP protocols with Vint Cerf, establishing the fundamental communication architecture of the Internet. Pioneer in packet-switching technology and internet standardization. TCP/IP & Internet Architecture

1924-2017 Charles Bachman Created the first database management system (IDS) and the Integrated Data Store. Turing Award winner who pioneered database concepts and invented the first DBMS. His work laid foundation for modern databases. First DBMS

1956-present Rob Pike Co-created Go programming language, UTF-8, and Plan 9 OS. Significant contributions to Unix development. Go Language

1970-present Igor Sysoev Created Nginx web server. Revolutionized web server architecture and performance, powering a significant portion of the internet. Nginx

1943-present Ken Thompson Co-created Unix, invented B programming language (precursor to C), and created UTF-8 encoding. Unix & UTF-8

1943-present Butler Lampson Fundamental contributions to personal computing, including GUIs, word processing, networks, and operating systems. Led development of Alto at Xerox PARC, which inspired modern PCs. Personal Computing Architecture

1961-present Brendan Eich Created JavaScript in 10 days. His work made dynamic web pages possible and revolutionized web development. JavaScript

1964-present James Clark Created XML, SGML tools, and significant contributions to HTML/web standards. Pioneer in markup languages and technical documentation systems. XML & SGML

1963-present Martin Fowler Pioneered software patterns, refactoring, and agile methodologies. Influential in software architecture and design. Software Patterns

1986-present Taylor Otwell Created Laravel, the most popular PHP framework, revolutionizing modern PHP development. Developed key tools like Forge, Envoyer, and Vapor, making PHP deployment and development more accessible and robust. Laravel Framework

1986-present José Valim Created Elixir programming language, building on Erlang's foundation to create a modern, functional language focused on scalability and maintainability. Pioneer in concurrent programming and fault-tolerant systems. Elixir

1934-2010 Robin Milner Created ML programming language and pioneered type inference. Developed theoretical foundations for concurrent systems with CCS and pi-calculus. Turing Award winner who revolutionized type systems. ML & Type Theory

1927-1992 Allen Newell Pioneer in artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology. Co-created the first AI programs including the Logic Theorist and General Problem Solver. Artificial Intelligence Foundations

1939-present Barbara Liskov Developed Liskov Substitution Principle and invented abstract data types. Pioneer in programming language design. Abstract Data Types

1950-present Steve Wozniak Co-founded Apple and designed Apple I and II computers. Pioneer in personal computing and hardware design. Personal Computing

1954-present Guy Steele Co-created Scheme, contributed to Common Lisp, and developed early specifications for Java. Pioneer in programming language design and parallel computing languages. Led development of Fortress. Scheme & Language Design

1950-present Bjarne Stroustrup Created C++ programming language, bringing object-oriented programming to C and revolutionizing software development. C++

1965-present Roy Fielding Defined REST architectural style, co-founded Apache HTTP Server project, and principal author of HTTP/1.1 protocol. His work forms the theoretical foundation of modern web architecture. REST & Apache

1963-present Tom Christiansen Major contributor to Perl language development and documentation. Created Perl core modules and wrote influential Perl books. Pioneer in making Perl accessible and practical. Perl Development

1919-2001 Kathleen Yushchenko Created Address programming language, one of the first high-level programming languages that introduced indirect addressing and pointers. Made major contributions to theoretical computer science. Address Programming Language

1928-2017 Jean Sammet Created FORMAC (FORmula MAnipulation Compiler), the first widely used computer language for symbolic mathematics. Key developer of COBOL and pioneered the history of programming languages. FORMAC & Language History

1959-present Stephen Wolfram Created Mathematica and the Wolfram Language. Pioneer in computational science and complex systems. His work revolutionized symbolic computation and technical computing. Mathematica

1912-1954 Alan Turing Father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence. Created the Turing machine concept and broke the Enigma code. Computer Science Foundations

1964-present Robert Griesemer Co-created Go programming language and worked on V8 JavaScript engine. Major contributions to programming language design and implementation. Go & V8

1934-present Tony Hoare Invented QuickSort algorithm and pioneered formal verification. Also known for null reference (his 'billion-dollar mistake'). QuickSort & Formal Methods

1976-present Graydon Hoare Created Rust programming language at Mozilla. Introduced new paradigms for memory safety and concurrent programming. Rust

1965-present Lars Bak Created Dart programming language and V8 JavaScript engine. Pioneer in virtual machine technology, having worked on Self, Strongtalk, HotSpot (Java VM), V8, and Dart VM. His work revolutionized dynamic language performance. Dart & V8

1965-present Yukihiro Matsumoto Created Ruby programming language. Focused on developer happiness and elegant code design. Ruby

1984-present Jordan Walke Created React.js at Facebook. Introduced virtual DOM and component-based UI development that transformed web development. React

1943-present Vint Cerf Co-invented TCP/IP protocols. Known as one of the 'Fathers of the Internet' for his fundamental contributions. TCP/IP Protocol

1980-present Brad Fitzpatrick Created LiveJournal and Memcached. Pioneer in scalable web applications and distributed caching. Memcached

1985-present Chris Granger Created Light Table IDE and Eve programming language. Pioneer in modern programming environments and live programming interfaces. Influenced modern development tools. Light Table & Eve

1938-present Chuck Moore Created Forth programming language and pioneered stack-based computing. His minimalist approach influenced programming language design and embedded systems. Invented colorForth and machine-specific optimizations. Forth

1791-1871 Charles Babbage Designed the first automatic computing engines. Created plans for the Analytical Engine, a general-purpose computer that established core concepts like memory, processor and programming. First Computer Design

1982-present Jeremy Ashkenas Created CoffeeScript and Backbone.js. His work influenced JavaScript development and MVC frameworks, paving the way for modern JavaScript syntax and frameworks. CoffeeScript & Backbone.js

1968-present Jeff Dean Key architect of Google's distributed computing infrastructure. Pioneer in large-scale distributed systems. Distributed Systems

1928-2016 Peter Naur Co-created Backus-Naur Form (BNF) notation, contributed significantly to ALGOL 60 development, and pioneered software engineering concepts. Influenced programming language design fundamentals. BNF & ALGOL

1938-present Donald Knuth Wrote 'The Art of Computer Programming'. Pioneered the field of algorithm analysis and created TeX typesetting. Algorithm Analysis

1987-present Evan You Created Vue.js framework and Vite build tool. Revolutionized reactive frontend development with an approachable progressive framework. Vue.js

1960-present Roberto Ierusalimschy Created Lua programming language, which became the leading scripting language in game development. Pioneered lightweight, embeddable language design with unique features like coroutines and metatables. Lua

1945-2007 Ken Kennedy Created High Performance Fortran (HPF). Pioneer in optimizing compilers and high-performance computing. Founded Rice University's computer science program. High Performance Fortran

1926-1992 John G. Kemeny Co-created BASIC programming language at Dartmouth. Made computing accessible to non-specialists and pioneered computer education. President of Dartmouth College. BASIC

1968-present Theo de Raadt Created OpenBSD and OpenSSH, setting new standards for security-focused operating systems and secure network communication. His emphasis on security and code correctness influenced modern security practices. OpenBSD & OpenSSH

1960-present Anders Hejlsberg Created Turbo Pascal, Delphi, C#, and TypeScript. Pioneered modern development tools and type systems. C# & TypeScript

1972-present Matthias Ettrich Created KDE desktop environment and initiated Qt development for Linux. Revolutionized Linux user interfaces and desktop applications, making Linux more accessible to everyday users. KDE Desktop