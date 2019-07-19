Programming Trends to Watch in 2020 and Beyond Here are my bets on the programming trends

While I can’t predict the future with certainty, I can make some educated guesses about what might happen. Here’s what I think could shape the programming landscape in 2020 and beyond.

Rust Will Go Mainstream

Rust is a systems programming language that’s designed for safety, especially when it comes to handling multiple tasks at once. It’s similar to C++ but offers better memory safety without sacrificing performance.

Over the past few years, Rust has seen steady growth. I believe 2020 is the year Rust becomes mainstream. What does that mean? Schools might start teaching Rust, leading to a new generation of Rust developers. With big projects like Facebook’s Libra using Rust, we’re about to see what this language can really do.

If you’re thinking about learning a new language, Rust is a great choice. It has a strong, active community and is well-suited for modern development needs.

GraphQL Adoption Will Keep Growing

As our apps get more complex, so do our data needs. That’s where GraphQL comes in. Unlike traditional REST APIs, which require multiple requests to different URLs, GraphQL allows you to get all the data your app needs in a single request.

GraphQL is already used by teams of all sizes for mobile apps, websites, and APIs. I expect its adoption to continue growing in 2020. If you haven’t tried it yet, now is a great time to start learning.

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) Are Here to Stay

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) combine the best features of web and mobile apps. They’re fast, reliable, and can work offline. With more web developers out there than native app developers, I believe we’ll see a surge in PWAs as companies realize they can repurpose their web teams to build them.

It might take some time for bigger companies to fully adopt PWAs, but the trend is clear. Writing a single cross-compatible PWA is often more efficient and cost-effective than developing separate native apps for different platforms. If you’re interested in PWAs, now is the perfect time to start learning more.

WebAssembly Will Gain More Traction

WebAssembly (Wasm) is a binary format that allows code written in languages like C, C++, and Rust to run in the browser. This can bring significant performance improvements to web applications by enabling the use of low-level libraries.

As data demands grow, performance becomes increasingly important. I expect to see more companies adopting WebAssembly in 2020, especially for performance-critical applications. If you work with web technologies, keep an eye on WebAssembly—it might just be the key to unlocking new possibilities.

React Will Remain King

React is the most popular JavaScript library for front-end development, and for good reason. It’s fun, easy to use, and has a huge community. While other frameworks like Vue and Angular are also fantastic, React’s simplicity and flexibility make it a favorite among developers.

In 2020, React will continue to be a dominant force in front-end development. Whether you’re building new projects or maintaining existing ones, React is a solid choice that will keep you productive.

Always Bet on JavaScript

The 2010s were the decade of JavaScript, and the language shows no signs of slowing down. JavaScript is at the heart of major tech companies like Netflix, Facebook, and Google. It powers almost every website you visit, and new features are constantly being added to the language.

If you’re a JavaScript developer, take pride in your work. The job market is strong, salaries are rising, and the community is as vibrant as ever. If you’re new to JavaScript, now is a great time to start learning. There are plenty of resources available, and the demand for JavaScript skills is only going to increase.

Conclusion

2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for programming. Whether you’re looking to learn a new language like Rust, adopt new technologies like GraphQL and WebAssembly, or continue mastering JavaScript and React, there’s no shortage of opportunities.

Stay curious, keep learning, and embrace the changes that come your way. The future is full of possibilities, and as developers, we have the power to shape it.