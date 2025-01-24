courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
2 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Native Popover Element with HTML

Create overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API

Building overlay UI elements like tooltips and dropdowns has always required complex JavaScript libraries. The new HTML Popover API changes this with native browser support for floating elements.

What is Lorem Ipsum?

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.

The Popover API introduces a new popover attribute that transforms any HTML element into a floating overlay.

The browser handles all the complex positioning, stacking order, and focus management automatically. This means we can create interactive UI elements without wrestling with z-index, click-outside handling, or managing focus states.

We can control popovers through two modes: auto and manual

Auto popovers dismiss themselves when clicking outside or when another auto popover opens, perfect for simple tooltips or dropdowns. Manual popovers give us more control over their behavior, useful for complex dialogs or multi-step flows.

The JavaScript API provides three methods to control popovers programmatically: showPopover(), hidePopover(), and togglePopover()

These methods return promises, allowing us to react to state changes and coordinate animations. The API also provides the :popover-open CSS pseudo-class for styling popovers based on their visibility state.

The Popover API represents a significant step forward in web platform capabilities. Instead of relying on complex positioning libraries or managing overlay states manually, we now have a native solution that handles these challenges elegantly. This means simpler code, better performance, and improved accessibility out of the box.

Browser support for the Popover API is growing. Chrome already supports it, and Safari has implemented the feature behind a flag. As adoption increases, we can expect this native solution to become the standard way of creating overlay UI elements on the web.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

webdev

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSS

Detect CSS feature support and provide smart fallbacks with @supports

Dec 6, 2024 3 min read

CSS ::target-text for Text Highlighting

A look at how browsers can highlight text fragments using CSS ::target-text, making text sharing and navigation more user-friendly

Dec 17, 2024 3 min read

The What, Why, and How of Using a Skeleton Loading Screen

Skeleton loading screens enhance user experience and make your app feel faster

Nov 12, 2020 4 min read

10 Essential Terminal Commands Every Developer Should Know

List of useful Unix terminal commands to boost your productivity. Here are some of my favorites.

Aug 21, 2024 13 min read

Preloading Responsive Images

How to properly preload responsive images to improve initial page load

Nov 28, 2024 3 min read

CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing

The content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed

Dec 5, 2024 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/native-popover-with-html. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.