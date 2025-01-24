Native Popover Element with HTML Create overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API

Popover

Baseline 2025 newly available

Since January 2025 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers.

Building overlay UI elements like tooltips and dropdowns has always required complex JavaScript libraries. The new HTML Popover API changes this with native browser support for floating elements.

Toggle Popover What is Lorem Ipsum? Close Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.

The Popover API introduces a new popover attribute that transforms any HTML element into a floating overlay.

The browser handles all the complex positioning, stacking order, and focus management automatically. This means we can create interactive UI elements without wrestling with z-index, click-outside handling, or managing focus states.

index.html 1 < button popovertarget = "info" > Toggle Popover </ button > 2 < div id = "info" popover > 3 < p > Popover content appears above other elements </ p > 4 </ div >

We can control popovers through two modes: auto and manual

Auto popovers dismiss themselves when clicking outside or when another auto popover opens, perfect for simple tooltips or dropdowns. Manual popovers give us more control over their behavior, useful for complex dialogs or multi-step flows.

The JavaScript API provides three methods to control popovers programmatically: showPopover() , hidePopover() , and togglePopover()

These methods return promises, allowing us to react to state changes and coordinate animations. The API also provides the :popover-open CSS pseudo-class for styling popovers based on their visibility state.

The Popover API represents a significant step forward in web platform capabilities. Instead of relying on complex positioning libraries or managing overlay states manually, we now have a native solution that handles these challenges elegantly. This means simpler code, better performance, and improved accessibility out of the box.

PopoverDemo.jsx 1 import React from 'react' ; 2 3 const PopoverDemo = () => ( 4 < div className = "mx-auto max-w-xl mt-5 mb-5 " > 5 < button 6 onClick = { () => document . getElementById ( 'settings' ) . togglePopover () } 7 className = "px-4 py-2 bg-indigo-500 text-white rounded hover:bg-indigo-600 transition" 8 > 9 Toggle Popover 10 </ button > 11 12 < div 13 id = "settings" 14 popover = "auto" 15 className = "p-6 rounded-lg shadow-lg bg-white dark:bg-gray-800 border dark:border-gray-700" 16 > 17 < div className = "flex justify-between items-center mb-4" > 18 < p className = "text-lg font-semibold dark:text-white" > What is Lorem Ipsum? </ p > 19 < button 20 onClick = { () => document . getElementById ( 'settings' ) . hidePopover () } 21 className = "text-gray-500 hover:text-gray-700 dark:text-gray-400 dark:hover:text-gray-200" 22 > 23 Close 24 </ button > 25 </ div > 26 < p className = "text-gray-600 dark:text-gray-300" > 27 Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. 28 </ p > 29 </ div > 30 </ div > 31 ) ; 32 33 export default PopoverDemo ;

Browser support for the Popover API is growing. Chrome already supports it, and Safari has implemented the feature behind a flag. As adoption increases, we can expect this native solution to become the standard way of creating overlay UI elements on the web.