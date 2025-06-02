Introducing courses.reviews Cutting through the noise of thousands of online courses to find the ones actually worth your time

I got tired of scrolling through endless lists of coding courses, trying to figure out which ones were worth my time. Udemy has 250,000 courses. Coursera has thousands more. Most are mediocre at best for learning programming.

The problem isn’t lack of options - it’s too many options with no reliable way to separate the wheat from the chaff. Course platforms optimize for quantity, not quality. Their recommendation algorithms push whatever makes them the most money, not what helps you learn fastest.

So I built something different. A curated collection where every course gets vetted before it makes the list. No fake reviews. Just honest assessments of which courses actually deliver on their promises.

The criteria is simple: Would I recommend this course to a friend who’s paying with their own money and time? If the answer is no, it doesn’t make the cut.

The goal isn’t to list every course that exists. It’s to surface the 10-25 best options in each category so you can pick one and start learning instead of spending hours researching.

I’m not trying to reinvent online education or solve every problem with learning. This is just a better starting point when you know what you want to learn but don’t know where to begin.

Since I’ve been writing about tech for a while and have built up some readership, course platforms occasionally reach out with exclusive discount codes. When they do, I pass those savings along. It’s not the main point of the platform, but it’s a nice bonus when you find a course you want to take.

If you’re someone who learns better with structured courses than random YouTube videos, it might be worth a look. Or not. Your call.