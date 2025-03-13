Intl.DurationFormat: Format Time Durations with Locale Support Stop writing manual duration formatting code. Instead, leverage the new powerful Intl.DateTimeFormat API for internationalized time displays

Time durations appear everywhere - video players showing remaining time, fitness apps tracking workout lengths, or project management tools measuring task completion time. Formatting these durations consistently across different locales has traditionally required custom code or external libraries.

Intl.DurationFormat Baseline 2025 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since March 2025 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. Intl.DurationFormat on Web Platform Status

The Intl.DurationFormat object solves this problem elegantly. It’s part of ECMAScript’s core language specification - specifically the ECMAScript Internationalization API (ECMA-402). This makes it a native JavaScript feature rather than a web browser API, though browser implementation determines its availability.

At its core, Intl.DurationFormat takes a duration object containing time units and formats it according to locale-specific rules. The basic usage is straightforward.

JavaScript 1 const duration = { hours : 2 , minutes : 30 } ; 2 const formatter = new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'en-US' , { style : 'long' } ) ; 3 const result = formatter . format (duration) ; 4 // Output: "2 hours and 30 minutes"

The duration object accepts multiple time units: years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, seconds, milliseconds, microseconds, and nanoseconds. This flexibility allows you to represent any time span from nanoseconds to centuries.

The locale parameter determines how the duration appears based on language and regional conventions. English might use “and” before the final unit, while French employs “et” - these nuances happen automatically:

JavaScript 1 const duration = { hours : 1 , minutes : 30 } ; 2 3 // English formatting 4 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'en-US' , { style : 'long' } ) . format (duration) ; 5 // "1 hour and 30 minutes" 6 7 // French formatting 8 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'fr-FR' , { style : 'long' } ) . format (duration) ; 9 // "1 heure et 30 minutes" 10 11 // Japanese formatting 12 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'ja-JP' , { style : 'long' } ) . format (duration) ; 13 // "1時間30分"

The output style can be customized through the options parameter. Three primary styles exist: ‘long’, ‘short’, and ‘narrow’. Each provides progressively more compact representations:

JavaScript 1 const duration = { hours : 2 , minutes : 45 , seconds : 30 } ; 2 3 // Long format - fully spelled out 4 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'en-US' , { style : 'long' } ) . format (duration) ; 5 // "2 hours, 45 minutes, and 30 seconds" 6 7 // Short format - abbreviated but clear 8 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'en-US' , { style : 'short' } ) . format (duration) ; 9 // "2 hr, 45 min, 30 sec" 10 11 // Narrow format - most compact 12 new Intl . DurationFormat ( 'en-US' , { style : 'narrow' } ) . format (duration) ; 13 // "2h 45m 30s"

To wrap up this article, here’s a final example with all the possible duration units. It demonstrates the full range of time units and how Intl.DurationFormat handles them.