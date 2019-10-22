courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
5 min read
Archived

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Peaks.js — Interact With Audio Waveforms

Peaks.js is a client-side JavaScript component to display and interact with audio waveforms in the browser

Peaks.js lets you display and interact with audio waveforms right in the browser. This can be super helpful when you need to:

Interact With Audio Waveforms

  • Zoom in on a specific section of the audio.
  • Add markers to highlight important parts, like speech or music breaks.
  • Allow users to make precise clippings.

You can use Peaks.js to visually navigate through audio content, much like you see in professional audio editing software.

Why Would You Use Peaks.js?

  1. You need a way to let users interact with audio content — like scrolling through a waveform.
  2. You want to allow users to make selections or mark points — for clipping or just for reference.
  3. You need zoomable views — so users can get a detailed look at specific parts of the audio.

This is great for building things like podcast editors, audio annotation tools, or music players where interaction matters.

Setting Up Peaks.js in Your Project

Let’s get to the fun part. I’m going to show you how to set this up from scratch. You’ll see how easy it is to get this running.

1. Install Peaks.js

You can install it using npm:

Terminal window
npm install --save peaks.js

Or just grab it from a CDN if you don’t want to use a bundler.

  1. Basic Setup with Web Audio Here’s a simple way to get Peaks.js working using the Web Audio API. This approach doesn’t require you to pre-generate waveform data, but it’s important to note that it’s CPU intensive and works best with shorter audio files. Here’s how to get started:
<audio id="audio" src="sample.mp3" controls></audio>
<div id="overview-waveform"></div>
<div id="zoomview-waveform"></div>


const AudioContext = window.AudioContext || window.webkitAudioContext;
const audioContext = new AudioContext();


const options = {
  containers: {
    overview: document.getElementById('overview-waveform'),
    zoomview: document.getElementById('zoomview-waveform')
  },
  mediaElement: document.getElementById('audio'),
  webAudio: {
    audioContext: audioContext
  }
};


Peaks.init(options, function(err, peaks) {
  if (err) {
    console.error('Error initializing Peaks.js:', err);
  } else {
    console.log('Waveform is ready');
  }
});

What’s happening here?

  • We define two div elements where Peaks.js will render the overview and zoomable waveforms.
  • The mediaElement points to an <audio> element that holds the audio file.
  • We initialize Peaks.js with the webAudio option, which uses the Web Audio API to generate waveforms.

What’s Good About This?

  • You don’t need to generate waveform data files ahead of time.
  • Users can zoom in on the waveform and interact with it right away.

But, as I mentioned, it can be slow for long audio files since the browser has to download the whole audio file before showing the waveform.

Pre-Generated Waveform Data (For Larger Files)

If you’re working with longer audio files, it’s better to pre-generate the waveform data. Peaks.js supports both JSON and binary formats. Let’s say you have a 1-hour podcast file, and you don’t want to make users wait.

You can use a tool called audiowaveform to generate the waveform data. Generate binary waveform data:

Terminal window
audiowaveform -i sample.mp3 -o sample.dat -b 8

This will output a .dat file that Peaks.js can use to render the waveform efficiently. Now you just need to load this into Peaks.js:

const options = {
  containers: {
    overview: document.getElementById('overview-waveform'),
    zoomview: document.getElementById('zoomview-waveform')
  },
  mediaElement: document.getElementById('audio'),
  dataUri: {
    arraybuffer: 'sample.dat'
  }
};


Peaks.init(options, function(err, peaks) {
  if (err) {
    console.error('Error initializing Peaks.js:', err);
  } else {
    console.log('Waveform is ready');
  }
});

Why this is better for longer audio:

  • Peaks.js doesn’t need to analyze the audio file on the fly.
  • The pre-generated .dat file is much smaller, and Peaks.js can load the waveform faster.

Adding Markers and Segments

One of the best features of Peaks.js is the ability to add markers. You can use these markers to create reference points in your audio or even create segments for clipping.

Here’s an example of how you can add a marker at 10 seconds:

peaks.segments.add({
  id: 'marker1',
  startTime: 10,
  endTime: 15,
  labelText: 'Clip Segment'
});


peaks.points.add({
  time: 10,
  labelText: 'Start Point'
});

Why markers matter:

  • You can let users visually interact with specific points in the audio.
  • Great for building editors where users can clip sections of the audio.

Real-World Example: Podcast Editor

Imagine you’re building a simple podcast editor. Peaks.js allows users to visually interact with their podcast episodes, zoom in to trim dead air, and mark segments for editing.

function setupPodcastEditor() {
  const options = {
    containers: {
      overview: document.getElementById('overview-waveform'),
      zoomview: document.getElementById('zoomview-waveform')
    },
    mediaElement: document.getElementById('audio'),
    dataUri: {
      arraybuffer: 'podcast_waveform.dat'
    }
  };


  Peaks.init(options, function(err, peaks) {
    if (!err) {
      peaks.segments.add({
        id: 'intro',
        startTime: 0,
        endTime: 30,
        labelText: 'Podcast Intro'
      });


      console.log('Podcast editor is ready');
    }
  });
}

This setup lets the user zoom in on the intro, mark it, and make precise edits.

Peaks.js is a fantastic tool for anyone needing to interact with audio content in the browser. Whether you’re building a podcast editor or just need to create audio clippings, Peaks.js makes it easy to render, zoom, and mark your audio waveforms.

If you’re working with short audio, the Web Audio API option works well, but for longer files, pre-generating the waveform data is your best bet.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

open source javascript

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?

The Open Source Pledge aims to address open source sustainability challenges by encouraging companies to pay $2,000 per developer per year

Nov 17, 2024 5 min read

Repopack: Pack Your Entire Repository Into A Single File

A tool that packages your code to easily share with LLM models.

Oct 21, 2024 5 min read

Pkl: Apple's New Configuration Language That Could Replace JSON and YAML

A deep dive into Pkl, Apple's configuration language that aims to replace JSON and YAML

Nov 1, 2024 5 min read

Secure Your Repositories: Prevent Credential Leaks with Gitleaks

Automate security flows and ensure your team follows security best practices

Aug 6, 2024 9 min read

Remove Unnecessary NPM Packages with eslint-plugin-depend

We don't need packages to handle basic JavaScript tasks

Aug 13, 2024 4 min read

SecretLint — A Linter for Preventing Committing Credentials

A guide to catching and preventing credential leaks in your code using Secretlint

Oct 22, 2024 5 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/peaks-js-interact-with-audio-waveforms. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.