align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSS

Block layouts have been part of CSS since the beginning, but they’ve always lacked proper alignment controls. Now, with
align-content support in block layouts, we can distribute content vertically with the same flexibility we’ve enjoyed in flex and grid.
align-content in block layouts
Baseline 2024 newly available
Supported in Chrome: yes.
Supported in Edge: yes.
Supported in Firefox: yes.
Supported in Safari: yes.
Since April 2024 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers.
The old approaches required either flexbox or grid as a workaround. With flex, we needed multiple properties to achieve vertical centering. Grid made it a bit simpler with
align-content, but still required changing the layout mode.
With the new
align-content support in block layouts, we can achieve the same result while maintaining block layout semantics. No need to switch layout modes - just add
align-content to your block container.
The browser will distribute the available space automatically, positioning your content in the center of the container. This works with any block container that has a defined block size.
display: flex
Centers with flex
justify-content: center
display: grid
Centers with grid
align-content: center
display: block
Centers with block
align-content: center
Browser Support and Fallbacks
This feature requires browsers that support the latest CSS Box Alignment specification. For older browsers, you can use either the flex or grid approach as a fallback.
The safest approach is to use @supports to provide a fallback for browsers that don’t support
align-content in block layouts. This way, you can ensure a consistent experience across all browsers.