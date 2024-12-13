align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSS Finally, we can center things in block layouts without flexbox gymnastics

Block layouts have been part of CSS since the beginning, but they’ve always lacked proper alignment controls. Now, with align-content support in block layouts, we can distribute content vertically with the same flexibility we’ve enjoyed in flex and grid.

align-content in block layouts Baseline 2024 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since April 2024 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. align-content in block layouts on Web Platform Status

The old approaches required either flexbox or grid as a workaround. With flex, we needed multiple properties to achieve vertical centering. Grid made it a bit simpler with align-content , but still required changing the layout mode.

With the new align-content support in block layouts, we can achieve the same result while maintaining block layout semantics. No need to switch layout modes - just add align-content to your block container.

CSS 1 /* Old approach with flex */ 2 . container { 3 min-height : 100 vh ; 4 display : flex ; 5 flex-direction : column ; 6 justify-content : center ; 7 } 8 /* Old approach with grid */ 9 . container { 10 min-height : 100 vh ; 11 display : grid ; 12 align-content : center ; 13 } 14 /* New approach with align-content */ 15 . container { 16 min-block-size : 100 vh ; 17 display : block ; 18 align-content : center ; 19 }

The browser will distribute the available space automatically, positioning your content in the center of the container. This works with any block container that has a defined block size.

display: flex Centers with flex justify-content: center display: grid Centers with grid align-content: center display: block Centers with block align-content: center

Browser Support and Fallbacks

This feature requires browsers that support the latest CSS Box Alignment specification. For older browsers, you can use either the flex or grid approach as a fallback.

CSS 1 @supports ( display : block ) and ( align-content : center ) { 2 . container { 3 display : block ; 4 align-content : center ; 5 } 6 } 7 8 /* Fallback for older browsers */ 9 . container { 10 min-height : 100 vh ; 11 display : grid ; 12 align-content : center ; 13 }