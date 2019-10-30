Mermaid.js — Create Charts and Diagrams With Markdown-like Syntax

As developers, we often need to explain complex ideas visually. Whether it’s showing how an algorithm works or mapping out a project timeline, diagrams can be a lifesaver. That’s where Mermaid comes in. It’s a tool that lets you create charts and diagrams using a simple, Markdown-like syntax. Best part? It’s free, open-source, and works with just text.
What is Mermaid?
Mermaid allows you to generate charts directly from text using JavaScript. You don’t need to deal with heavy diagramming tools or drag-and-drop interfaces. Just write a few lines of text, and Mermaid turns it into a chart.
I personally love this tool because it keeps my documentation lightweight. No need to juggle different tools just to explain a flow or concept. Plus, since it’s open-source, you can easily integrate it into your own projects.
Examples
Here are some practical examples of what you can create with Mermaid. Note: Click on the charts to open them in Live Editor!
Flowchart
A flowchart is great for showing how processes or algorithms work. It’s a simple way to represent a sequence of steps.
This flowchart shows a basic process where “A” can lead to both “B” and “C”, and both “B” and “C” lead to “D”. With just a few lines of text, you’ve got a clear visual representation.
Sequence Diagram
If you’re working on a system with multiple interactions between components or people, a sequence diagram can help.
This shows a conversation between Alice, Bob, and John. Sequence diagrams are perfect when you want to depict how different actors interact with each other in a specific order.
Gantt Chart
If you’re managing a project, Gantt charts help you visualize timelines and dependencies.
This chart shows tasks with start and end dates, as well as which tasks depend on others. It’s useful for project planning and tracking.
Class Diagram (Experimental)
If you work with object-oriented programming, a class diagram shows relationships between classes.
This diagram shows how different classes relate to one another. You can visualize inheritance, composition, and method declarations.
Git Graph (Experimental)
Working on a Git project? A Git graph visualizes commits, merges, and branches in a clear and concise way.
This graph makes it easy to track how branches and merges happen over time.
How to Install Mermaid
You can install Mermaid in a couple of ways:
- For projects using npm or Yarn, just run:
- You can also include Mermaid in your project via a CDN:
Simple Usage on a Web Page
To use Mermaid on a webpage, include it like this:
Then, define a chart like this:
When the page loads, Mermaid will automatically convert the chart definition into an SVG.
Usage with Webpack
Mermaid fully supports Webpack. This allows you to bundle Mermaid into your existing projects easily. Just install it with npm and import it into your project.
Conclusion
Mermaid is a powerful tool for generating diagrams without leaving your code editor. Whether you’re explaining a workflow, modeling classes, or planning a project, Mermaid makes it simple. If you want to dive deeper, check out the official Mermaid documentation.