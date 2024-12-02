courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

The HTML Native Search Element

The search HTML element is a container that represents the parts of the web page with search functionality

The HTML specification introduced the search element in 2023 as a dedicated container for search interfaces.

The <search> element acts as a semantic wrapper for search forms and filtering UI components. It provides better accessibility than generic <div> elements and clarifies the purpose of search-related content to both browsers and assistive technologies.

Before its introduction, developers relied on generic div elements with ARIA roles to indicate search regions - a workable but less than ideal solution. The search element changes this by providing native semantic meaning for search and filtering interfaces.

<search> HTML Element

The type="search" input provides platform-specific features like clear buttons on some browsers.

The explicit label helps all users understand what they’re searching for, while the ARIA label provides additional context for screen readers.

The search element might seem straightforward, but knowing when to use it improves its effectiveness:

The search element isn’t meant for every input field. It’s specifically for search and filtering interfaces where users can look up or narrow down content.

The <search> element represents a dedicated section for search functionality - but with an important caveat. While it’s perfect for search inputs and instant results like autocomplete, it shouldn’t be used for full search results pages.

Full search results belong in the main content area of your page, typically within <main> or <article> elements. The <search> element is for the search interface itself - inputs, filters, and immediate feedback like autocomplete suggestions.

