The HTML Native Search Element The search HTML element is a container that represents the parts of the web page with search functionality

The HTML specification introduced the search element in 2023 as a dedicated container for search interfaces.

<search> Baseline 2023 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since October 2023 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. <search> on Web Platform Status

The <search> element acts as a semantic wrapper for search forms and filtering UI components. It provides better accessibility than generic <div> elements and clarifies the purpose of search-related content to both browsers and assistive technologies.

Before its introduction, developers relied on generic div elements with ARIA roles to indicate search regions - a workable but less than ideal solution. The search element changes this by providing native semantic meaning for search and filtering interfaces.

<search> HTML Element

1 < search > <!-- NEW --> 2 < form > 3 < input type = "search" placeholder = "Search..." > 4 < button type = "submit" > Search </ button > 5 </ form > 6 </ search >

The type="search" input provides platform-specific features like clear buttons on some browsers.

The explicit label helps all users understand what they’re searching for, while the ARIA label provides additional context for screen readers.

1 < search > 2 < h2 > Filter Products </ h2 > 3 < div class = "filter-group" > 4 < h3 > Price Range </ h3 > 5 < input type = "range" min = "0" max = "1000" value = "500" > 6 </ div > 7 < div class = "filter-group" > 8 < h3 > Categories </ h3 > 9 < input type = "checkbox" id = "electronics" name = "category" > 10 < label for = "electronics" > Electronics </ label > 11 < input type = "checkbox" id = "clothing" name = "category" > 12 < label for = "clothing" > Clothing </ label > 13 </ div > 14 </ search >

When to Use <search>

The search element might seem straightforward, but knowing when to use it improves its effectiveness:

1 <!-- Good: Global site search --> 2 < search > 3 < form > 4 < input type = "search" placeholder = "Search entire site" > 5 </ form > 6 </ search > 7 8 <!-- Good: Product filtering --> 9 < search > 10 < form > 11 < fieldset > 12 < legend > Filter by price </ legend > 13 < input type = "range" > 14 </ fieldset > 15 </ form > 16 </ search > 17 18 <!-- Not ideal: Simple text input --> 19 < input type = "text" placeholder = "Enter your name" >

The search element isn’t meant for every input field. It’s specifically for search and filtering interfaces where users can look up or narrow down content.

The <search> element represents a dedicated section for search functionality - but with an important caveat. While it’s perfect for search inputs and instant results like autocomplete, it shouldn’t be used for full search results pages.

1 <!-- Good: Search input with quick suggestions --> 2 < search > 3 < form > 4 < input type = "search" > 5 < ul class = "suggestions" > 6 < li >< a href = "/doc1" > Quick result 1 </ a ></ li > 7 < li >< a href = "/doc2" > Quick result 2 </ a ></ li > 8 </ ul > 9 </ form > 10 </ search > 11 12 <!-- Not appropriate: Full search results page --> 13 < search > <!-- Don't do this --> 14 < h1 > Search Results for "query" </ h1 > 15 < div class = "results" > 16 <!-- Full page of results --> 17 </ div > 18 </ search >