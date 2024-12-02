The HTML Native Search Element

The HTML specification introduced the search element in 2023 as a dedicated container for search interfaces.
<search>
Baseline 2023 newly available
Supported in Chrome: yes.
Supported in Edge: yes.
Supported in Firefox: yes.
Supported in Safari: yes.
Since October 2023 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers.
The
<search> element acts as a semantic wrapper for search forms and filtering UI components. It provides better accessibility than generic
<div> elements and clarifies the purpose of search-related content to both browsers and assistive technologies.
Before its introduction, developers relied on generic div elements with ARIA roles to indicate search regions - a workable but less than ideal solution. The search element changes this by providing native semantic meaning for search and filtering interfaces.
<search> HTML Element
The
type="search" input provides platform-specific features like clear buttons on some browsers.
The explicit label helps all users understand what they’re searching for, while the ARIA label provides additional context for screen readers.
When to Use
<search>
The search element might seem straightforward, but knowing when to use it improves its effectiveness:
The search element isn’t meant for every input field. It’s specifically for search and filtering interfaces where users can look up or narrow down content.
The
<search> element represents a dedicated section for search functionality - but with an important caveat. While it’s perfect for search inputs and instant results like autocomplete, it shouldn’t be used for full search results pages.
Full search results belong in the main content area of your page, typically within
<main> or
<article> elements. The
<search> element is for the search interface itself - inputs, filters, and immediate feedback like autocomplete suggestions.