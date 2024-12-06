CSS Supports Nesting Now CSS nesting is finally supported in all major browsers. Write cleaner, organized stylesheets without Sass or Less

Writing CSS used to mean lots of repetition. For years, we had to write long selectors to style nested elements. Now, native CSS nesting changes everything.

I used SCSS for years just to get nesting in my CSS. But now browsers support nesting right out of the box. No build tools needed. Let me show you how it works.

Nesting Baseline 2023 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since December 2023 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. Nesting on Web Platform Status

Remember writing CSS like this?

CSS 1 . card { background : white ; } 2 . card . title { font-size : 1.5 rem ; } 3 . card . body { padding : 1 rem ; } 4 . card . footer { border-top : 1 px solid # eee ; }

Now we can write it like this:

CSS 1 . card { 2 background : white ; 3 . title { font-size : 1.5 rem ; } 4 . body { padding : 1 rem ; } 5 . footer { border-top : 1 px solid # eee ; } 6 }

The nested version is more concise and shows the relationship between elements more clearly. The indentation reflects the DOM structure.

CSS nesting works with any valid selector. Here’s how you can nest different types:

CSS 1 . blog { 2 /* Class selectors */ 3 . title { /* ... */ } 4 5 /* Element selectors */ 6 p { /* ... */ } 7 8 /* Attribute selectors */ 9 [ data-type = " feature " ] { /* ... */ } 10 11 /* Pseudo-classes */ 12 : hover { /* ... */ } 13 14 /* Combinations */ 15 . title : hover { /* ... */ } 16 }

The & symbol represents the parent selector. It’s particularly useful for modifiers and pseudo-classes:

CSS 1 . button { 2 background : blue ; 3 color : white ; 4 5 & : hover { 6 background : darkblue ; 7 } 8 9 & --large { 10 padding : 1 rem 2 rem ; 11 } 12 13 & --small { 14 padding : 0.5 rem 1 rem ; 15 } 16 }

You can nest media queries too, keeping related styles together:

CSS 1 . card { 2 padding : 1 rem ; 3 4 @media ( min-width : 768 px ) { 5 padding : 2 rem ; 6 7 . title { 8 font-size : 2 rem ; 9 } 10 } 11 }

Browser Support and Fallbacks

As of late 2023, CSS nesting is supported in all major browsers. Still, if you need to support older browsers, you have options:

Use @supports to provide fallbacks Use a CSS preprocessor Use PostCSS with the nesting plugin

Here’s how you can use @supports to provide a fallback:

CSS 1 /* Fallback for older browsers */ 2 . card . title { font-size : 1.5 rem ; } 3 4 @supports ( selector ( & )) { 5 . card { 6 . title { font-size : 1.5 rem ; } 7 } 8 }

Best Practices

While nesting is powerful, it’s important to use it judiciously: