Self-Taught Developer's Guide to Thriving in Tech How to turn your non-traditional background into your biggest asset

As a fellow self-taught dev, I get it. No fancy degree, no built-in network, and sometimes that nagging imposter syndrome. But here’s the thing - being self-taught isn’t a disadvantage. It’s your secret weapon. Let me show you why.

First off, pat yourself on the back. Teaching yourself to code? That’s no small feat. It shows grit, curiosity, and a killer ability to learn independently. These are traits that top companies drool over.

As a self-taught developer with over a decade of engineering experience under my belt, I’ve come a long way from those early days of imposter syndrome and uncertainty. But I haven’t forgotten the challenges.

If you’re just starting out on your self-taught journey, or if you’re a few years in and still finding your footing, this one’s for you.

Here’s how being self-taught sets you apart:

Problem-Solving Prowess: You’ve likely solved a ton of issues on your own. That resourcefulness is gold in the dev world. Diverse Skill Set: Without a fixed curriculum, you’ve probably dabbled in various languages and frameworks. That adaptability is crucial in our ever-changing field. Real-World Focus: You likely learned by building actual projects, not just theoretical exercises. That’s hands-on experience many CS grads lack. Unique Perspective: Your non-traditional path gives you a fresh viewpoint on coding challenges.

Turning “Weaknesses” into Strengths

Now, let’s tackle some common worries self-taught devs have and flip them on their head:

“I don’t have a CS degree” Reframe: “I have a practical, project-focused education tailored to real-world development.” “My knowledge might have gaps” Reframe: “I have a growth mindset and I’m skilled at rapidly learning new concepts.” “I don’t have a traditional network” Reframe: “I’m part of diverse online communities and have collaborated with developers globally.”

Practical Tips to Leverage Your Background

Build a Killer Portfolio: As a self-taught dev, your projects speak louder than any degree. Focus on quality over quantity. Showcase your best work. Contribute to Open Source: It’s a great way to gain experience, build your network, and show you can work on large codebases. Plus, it’s a perfect answer to the “have you worked on a team?” question. Embrace Your Learning Journey: Keep a blog or YouTube channel documenting your progress. It showcases your growth and helps others. Win-win. Specialize in a Niche: Find an area where you can become the go-to expert. Maybe it’s optimizing React performance or mastering serverless architectures. Depth can outweigh breadth. Network Creatively: Attend hackathons, join local tech meetups, or start your own coding group. Online platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn are goldmines for connecting with industry pros.

A Message to Those Just Starting Out

To all the self-taught developers just beginning their journey: it’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. Your path may not be traditional, but it’s valid and valuable. The challenges you’re facing now are forging the skills and resilience that will serve you throughout your career.

Remember, every experienced developer was once a beginner. We all start somewhere. Your dedication to learning, your ability to persevere through challenges, and your unique perspective are your greatest assets. Nurture them.

The tech industry needs diverse voices and experiences. Your non-traditional background isn’t just acceptable - it’s essential. So keep coding, keep learning, and keep pushing forward. Ten years from now, you might be the one writing advice for the next generation of self-taught developers.

Now go build something awesome. The future of tech is waiting for your unique contribution. By the way, I created a roadmap to becoming a web developer in 180 days, for absolutely free.