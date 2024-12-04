Up to date

CSS :has() - The Parent Selector We've Always Wanted Transform your CSS with :has(), the game-changing selector that finally lets us style elements based on their children.

The :has() selector addresses a long-standing limitation in CSS - the inability to style elements based on their contents.

:has() Baseline 2023 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since December 2023 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. :has() on Web Platform Status

While CSS has always allowed styling children based on their parents, the reverse wasn’t possible until now. This change brings new possibilities for dynamic, content-aware styling.

The :has() selector functions as a conditional check for element contents. It enables style application based on whether an element contains specific children or siblings:

CSS 1 /* Style cards differently if they contain an image */ 2 . card : has ( img ) { 3 padding : 0 ; 4 overflow : hidden ; 5 }

This straightforward syntax eliminates the need for JavaScript or complex CSS workarounds that were previously necessary.

The :has() selector becomes more powerful when combined with other selectors for checking states, positions, and combinations:

CSS 1 /* Style paragraphs that have links */ 2 p : has ( a ) { 3 padding-right : 1.5 em ; 4 background : url ( external-link.svg ) no-repeat right ; 5 } 6 7 /* Style form groups with invalid inputs */ 8 . form-group : has ( input : invalid ) { 9 border-left : 3 px solid red ; 10 } 11 12 /* Style headings followed by paragraphs */ 13 h2 : has ( + p ) { 14 margin-bottom : 0.5 em ; 15 }

The :has() selector enables adaptive layouts that respond to content structure:

CSS 1 . grid { 2 display : grid ; 3 gap : 1 rem ; 4 } 5 6 /* Switch to single column if any card has long content */ 7 . grid : has ( . card > p : has ( + p )) { 8 grid-template-columns : 1 fr ; 9 } 10 11 /* Add extra spacing when cards have images */ 12 . grid : has ( . card : has ( img )) { 13 gap : 2 rem ; 14 }

This approach eliminates manual class management or JavaScript intervention for layout adjustments.

The :has() selector fundamentally changes CSS architecture by enabling content-aware styling without JavaScript. Its ability to style parent elements based on their children opens up robust, maintainable approaches to common layout challenges.

Modern browsers support :has() well, making it production-ready for contemporary web development. For older browsers, implement fallback styles:

CSS 1 /* Base styles work everywhere */ 2 . card { padding : 1 rem ; } 3 4 /* Enhanced styles for browsers supporting :has() */ 5 @supports selector ( : has(* ) ) { 6 . card : has ( img ) { padding : 0 ; } 7 }