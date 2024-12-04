courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

CSS :has() - The Parent Selector We've Always Wanted

Transform your CSS with :has(), the game-changing selector that finally lets us style elements based on their children.

The :has() selector addresses a long-standing limitation in CSS - the inability to style elements based on their contents.

While CSS has always allowed styling children based on their parents, the reverse wasn’t possible until now. This change brings new possibilities for dynamic, content-aware styling.

The :has() selector functions as a conditional check for element contents. It enables style application based on whether an element contains specific children or siblings:

This straightforward syntax eliminates the need for JavaScript or complex CSS workarounds that were previously necessary.

The :has() selector becomes more powerful when combined with other selectors for checking states, positions, and combinations:

The :has() selector enables adaptive layouts that respond to content structure:

This approach eliminates manual class management or JavaScript intervention for layout adjustments.

The :has() selector fundamentally changes CSS architecture by enabling content-aware styling without JavaScript. Its ability to style parent elements based on their children opens up robust, maintainable approaches to common layout challenges.

Modern browsers support :has() well, making it production-ready for contemporary web development. For older browsers, implement fallback styles:

My tip: Start small - replace JavaScript-based style toggles with :has() selectors. Move gradually to content-aware layouts.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

webdev css

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing

The content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed

Dec 5, 2024 3 min read

Speed Up Your Website With rel='preconnect' and increase PageSpeed Insights Score

Using link rel='preconnect' can improve your website's performance by reducing connection setup times to key external domains.

Sep 13, 2024 4 min read

The HTML Native Search Element

The search HTML element is a container that represents the parts of the web page with search functionality

Dec 2, 2024 3 min read

HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not Using

Discover how the HTML details element can replace your JavaScript accordions and why it might be better than your current solution

Dec 10, 2024 3 min read

10 Essential Terminal Commands Every Developer Should Know

List of useful Unix terminal commands to boost your productivity. Here are some of my favorites.

Aug 21, 2024 13 min read

Native Popover Element with HTML

Create overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API

Jan 24, 2025 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/has-css-functional-pseudo-class. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.