courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
2 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing

The content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed

Web performance optimization can be a real headache. Shaving off milliseconds here and there, minifying everything in sight, and praying to the performance gods.

Picture this: you’re scrolling through a massive webpage with hundreds of images, complex layouts, and enough content to fill a book. Without content-visibility, browsers dutifully render every single pixel, whether you can see it or not. It’s like a restaurant cooking every dish on the menu just in case someone orders it.

The content-visibility property tells browsers they can skip rendering elements until they’re about to enter the viewport. This might sound simple, but it’s a game-changer for long scrolling pages.

The contain-intrinsic-size property is content-visibility’s partner in crime. It provides a size estimate so the browser can reserve space before rendering, preventing layout shifts.

content-visibility works best on pages with lots of complex, off-screen content. News feeds, product listings, and documentation sites are perfect candidates. I’ve seen initial render times improve by 30-50% on content-heavy pages.

One important detail: content-visibility doesn’t just defer paint operations - it skips layout calculations entirely. This means the browser doesn’t waste time figuring out how to position elements nobody can see yet.

content-visibility isn’t free magic though. Each element with content-visibility: auto becomes a separate containing block. This can affect positioning and scroll anchoring. Here’s what to watch for:

After experimenting with content-visibility across different scenarios, I’ve found it works best when:

  1. Sections are clearly defined and independent
  2. Content below the fold is complex
  3. Users typically don’t need immediate access to hidden content

Feeds are a great example - users rarely jump straight to the bottom, and each post is self-contained.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

webdev css web performance

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSS

Detect CSS feature support and provide smart fallbacks with @supports

Dec 6, 2024 3 min read

Open Dyslexic Font: Improve Your Web Accessibility

How to implement the Open-Dyslexic font to enhance readability for users with dyslexia

Oct 12, 2024 4 min read

Inside the CSS Engine: CSSOM Explained

A deep dive into how browsers parse and manipulate CSS, its impact on web performance, and why it matters

Oct 25, 2024 6 min read

Native Popover Element with HTML

Create overlays and dropdowns easily with the native HTML popover API

Jan 24, 2025 3 min read

Form Validation That Doesn't Annoy Users: CSS :user-valid and :user-invalid

The new pseudo-classes :user-valid and :user-invalid give us a smarter way to style form validation states based on user interaction

Dec 12, 2024 3 min read

Preloading Responsive Images

How to properly preload responsive images to improve initial page load

Nov 28, 2024 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/css-content-visibility. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.