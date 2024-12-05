CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing The content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed

Web performance optimization can be a real headache. Shaving off milliseconds here and there, minifying everything in sight, and praying to the performance gods.

content-visibility Limited availability Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. This feature is not Baseline because it does not work in some of the most widely-used browsers. content-visibility on Web Platform Status

Picture this: you’re scrolling through a massive webpage with hundreds of images, complex layouts, and enough content to fill a book. Without content-visibility , browsers dutifully render every single pixel, whether you can see it or not. It’s like a restaurant cooking every dish on the menu just in case someone orders it.

The content-visibility property tells browsers they can skip rendering elements until they’re about to enter the viewport. This might sound simple, but it’s a game-changer for long scrolling pages.

CSS 1 . my-section { 2 content-visibility : auto ; 3 contain-intrinsic-size : 0 500 px ; 4 }

The contain-intrinsic-size property is content-visibility ’s partner in crime. It provides a size estimate so the browser can reserve space before rendering, preventing layout shifts.

content-visibility works best on pages with lots of complex, off-screen content. News feeds, product listings, and documentation sites are perfect candidates. I’ve seen initial render times improve by 30-50% on content-heavy pages.

One important detail: content-visibility doesn’t just defer paint operations - it skips layout calculations entirely. This means the browser doesn’t waste time figuring out how to position elements nobody can see yet.

content-visibility isn’t free magic though. Each element with content-visibility: auto becomes a separate containing block. This can affect positioning and scroll anchoring. Here’s what to watch for:

CSS 1 /* This might cause unexpected behavior */ 2 . container { 3 content-visibility : auto ; 4 position : relative ; 5 } 6 7 . child { 8 position : fixed ; /* Now relative to the container */ 9 }

After experimenting with content-visibility across different scenarios, I’ve found it works best when:

Sections are clearly defined and independent Content below the fold is complex Users typically don’t need immediate access to hidden content

Feeds are a great example - users rarely jump straight to the bottom, and each post is self-contained.