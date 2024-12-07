navigator.clipboard - The New Asynchronous Clipboard API in JavaScript Copy and paste text, images, and files using the new navigator.clipboard API

When I first encountered the new navigator.clipboard API, I was amazed by how simple it made copying and pasting in web applications. Gone were the days of hacky document.execCommand solutions.

In the past, we relied on document.execCommand("copy") to handle clipboard operations. This approach was synchronous and limited - it could only copy text from selected DOM elements. Plus, it didn’t work consistently across browsers.

Async clipboard Baseline 2024 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since June 2024 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. Async clipboard on Web Platform Status

The navigator.clipboard API solves these issues by providing asynchronous methods that work with various data types. It’s more secure too - browsers require explicit permission before allowing clipboard access.

JavaScript 1 try { 2 await navigator . clipboard . writeText ( 'Hello from clipboard!' ) ; 3 console . log ( 'Text copied' ) ; 4 } catch (err) { 5 console . error ( 'Failed to copy:' , err) ; 6 }

Reading text works similarly:

1 try { 2 const text = await navigator . clipboard . readText () ; 3 console . log ( 'Pasted content:' , text) ; 4 } catch (err) { 5 console . error ( 'Failed to paste:' , err) ; 6 }

Copying complex data like images or files:

1 try { 2 const imageBlob = new Blob ([ '<image data>' ] , { type : 'image/png' } ) ; 3 const item = new ClipboardItem ( { 4 'image/png' : imageBlob 5 } ) ; 6 await navigator . clipboard . write ([item]) ; 7 } catch (err) { 8 console . error ( 'Failed to copy image:' , err) ; 9 }

Note that clipboard operations need permission and HTTPS in most browsers. Error handling is key since operations can fail if permission is denied or in restricted environments.

Browser Support Considerations

While clipboard API support is strong, it’s good practice to provide fallbacks:

JavaScript 1 if (navigator . clipboard) { 2 // Use the new clipboard API 3 } else { 4 // Fallback to execCommand (old) 5 const textArea = document . createElement ( 'textarea' ) ; 6 textArea . value = text ; 7 document . body . appendChild (textArea) ; 8 textArea . select () ; 9 try { 10 document . execCommand ( 'copy' ) ; 11 } finally { 12 document . body . removeChild (textArea) ; 13 } 14 }

When to Use navigator.clipboard API

The async clipboard API shines in several common scenarios:

Copy-to-clipboard buttons in documentation

Saving code snippets from editors

Moving rich content between applications

Handling image uploads via paste

The API’s permission model might seem like extra overhead, but it’s a worthwhile trade-off for security and reliability. Gone are the days of wrestling with text selection and synchronous clipboard operations.

Next time you need to implement clipboard functionality, reach for navigator.clipboard

Remember to add fallbacks for older browsers, and your users will thank you for the smooth experience.