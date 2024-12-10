courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not Using

Discover how the HTML details element can replace your JavaScript accordions and why it might be better than your current solution

The HTML <details> element might be one of the most underappreciated native features we have. I’m constantly surprised by how many developers reach for JavaScript solutions when they need to show/hide content, completely overlooking this built-in option.

The <details> element creates an expandable widget that users can open and close. Think of it as a native accordion - no JavaScript required. Here’s the basic syntax:

That’s it. No JavaScript. No CSS. No aria attributes to manage. The browser handles all the accessibility features, keyboard navigation, and state management for you.

<details> Built-in Features

  • Screen reader announcements for expanded/collapsed states
  • Keyboard navigation using Enter and Space keys
  • Proper focus management
  • Semantic HTML structure
  • State management without JavaScript
The <details> element shines when building documentation, FAQs, or navigation menus.
What is the details element?
A native HTML element that creates expandable widgets without requiring JavaScript. Perfect for accordions, FAQs, and collapsible sections.
Why use it?
Built-in accessibility, keyboard navigation, and state management make it a robust choice compared to custom JavaScript solutions.
Browser support?
Excellent support across modern browsers, with easy fallback options for legacy environments.

Code implementation with Tailwind

While the <details> element works perfectly out of the box, this styled version demonstrates how it can be enhanced with CSS techniques while maintaining its native functionality. The beauty lies in its progressive enhancement - starting with semantic HTML, adding thoughtful styling, and preserving all built-in accessibility features.

Next time you reach for a JavaScript accordion, consider whether this native HTML element might serve your needs better. Sometimes the best solutions are already built-in!

