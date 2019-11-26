How To Restore Your Passion for Programming Programming is a difficult skill to master and requires great perseverance to get good at. The grind can be too much at times — remember, if something is hard, it’s worth doing, as nothing good comes easy.

I recently stumbled upon a Reddit thread where someone said they had lost all interest in programming. By reading through the thread, one can quickly assume it’s the case of burnout.

You would be right to say so. Unfortunately, it turns out that’s quite common among us programmers, especially among JavaScript developers since the ecosystem is moving fast.

The Reddit thread really inspired me as I’ve been in a similar situation a couple of times as well. I’ve been really burned out and bummed, and I want to share how I managed to cope with it and regain my passion for coding.

There’s a big difference between enjoying coding but disliking your day job, and genuinely needing a break from coding altogether. If you still love coding but find your day job draining, here’s how you can make a change.

Work on Side Projects

Nothing beats having no boss and no deadlines. You can work on any project without limitations and with the freedom of making your very own tech stack choices.

Want to use a framework that came out two weeks ago? No one is going to stop you.

However, in the situation you’re already working a 9 to 5 job as a coder, it’s understandable when there isn’t a single tissue inside you left that wants to sit down and write more code that day.

For occasions like those, working on side-projects might make things even worse since you’re pushing yourself over the edge. Be honest with yourself and take some time to think where you stand.

Jump Ship and Look for New Challenges

It’s normal to get bored and comfortable with your current job. Boredom happens when the things you’re working on aren’t challenging you enough anymore.

This is bound to happen if you worked at the same place for over five years. We, humans, are addicted to stimulation, we can’t stand to sit quietly in a room all by ourselves for even 30 minutes.

Of course, you might not have to completely change companies — start small by talking to your manager — ask to work on a new project.

If they deny you this opportunity, time to pack up your stuff and make the bold move of changing companies. You’ll thank yourself later and wonder what took you so long to make those changes.

Take a Break From Coding and Pick Up New Hobbies

Mixing it up is always a great idea. I’ve had to deal with my fair share of procrastination — I would get up in the morning and fantasize about all the things I want to accomplish, only to procrastinate half of the day.

Once you’ve lost half a day for nothing, panic is quick to hit. Coding isn’t something one can properly do under a lot of time pressure and panic.

Pick up running, cooking, archery, or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. If you have less time to procrastinate, you’ll be more productive. From my personal experience, I started to really appreciate and separate my work time once I picked up more than a handful of hobbies.

If you’re an experienced developer and just need a breath of fresh air — pick up a new programming language instead. Learning a new programming language can make everything feel fresh and exciting again, which might just reignite your passion for coding.

Exercise As Much as You Can

Programming is a stationary job — it’s terrible for the body. We’re not supposed to sit for eight to 12 hours per day. Our ancestors were hunters and gatherers, often nomads without a permanent residence.

If you’re young, you don’t feel it as much, but as you get older, you start to feel more grumpy and less healthy.

As a coder, It’s crucial to balance your life by exercising as much as you can. I can understand if you dislike running, but that’s not a reason not to exercise. You just have to find what you’ll enjoy doing. It’s on you to explore and find something you enjoy.

If Nothing Helps — Take a Vacation

Everyone needs a break, whether it’s spending quality time with family or exploring a new country. Prioritize yourself and your well-being—you’ve earned it.