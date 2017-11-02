Next.js — React Server-Side Rendering Done Right We’re officially in the age of server-side rendered react apps

Next.js is a minimalistic framework for building React applications that are server-rendered. It was open-sourced on October 25, 2016, by a company called ZEIT, now known as Vercel.

Since then, Next.js has gained a strong reputation and is backed by a stable, active organization in the open-source world. This means that Next.js is here to stay.

Why Should You Care?

You might wonder, “Why should I care about Next.js? I already know how to build React apps.” That’s a valid question. But as developers, we should always be open to new tools and concepts. Learning new things is part of the job, and Next.js can make your life easier as a developer.

Think about it this way: When jQuery came out, it revolutionized web development because it made JavaScript easier to use. If you had ignored it, you would have missed out on significant improvements.

Innovation tends to win in the long run, so why not explore something new?

How Next.js Can Improve Your Life

Next.js offers several advantages right out of the box:

Ease of Use: No need to set up Webpack, React Router, React, and React-DOM separately. It’s all included. Code Splitting: Automatically splits your code for better performance. First-Page Load Performance: Improves loading times for the first page your users see. SEO: Better search engine optimization, which is crucial for many applications. JavaScript Everything: Next.js builds on the “JavaScript everywhere” philosophy, but with better simplicity and performance than some earlier attempts, like Meteor.

Client-Side vs. Server-Side Rendering

When you use React traditionally, your browser downloads a basic HTML page, and JavaScript fills in the content. This is called client-side rendering.

With server-side rendering (SSR), the initial content is generated on the server. Your browser downloads a fully populated HTML page, making the site load faster and improving SEO.

The Downsides of Server-Side Rendering

Server-side rendering isn’t a silver bullet. It has some downsides:

Server Load: SSR puts more work on your server, which could slow down response times, especially under heavy load. Increased HTML Size: The size of your HTML files will be larger, which could slow down downloads, especially for apps with large components. Complexity: Using SSR can make your application more complex, leaving you with less time to focus on other features.

When to Use Server-Side Rendering

SSR is a good choice when:

You Need SEO: Especially for search engines like Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or Baidu. You Need Performance: If you have a working React app and want the best possible performance, and you’re willing to pay for extra server resources.

When to Avoid Server-Side Rendering

SSR might not be the best option when:

Your App Isn’t Finished: If you’re still building your app, focus on getting it working first. Limited Server Resources: If you have a tight budget or scaling is an issue, SSR might not be the right choice.

Alternatives to Server-Side Rendering

If SSR doesn’t seem like the right fit, you have other options:

Client-Side Rendering: Stick with the traditional approach and rely on Googlebot’s ability to crawl JavaScript for SEO. Your SEO might suffer on other search engines like Baidu, Bing, and Yahoo. Pre-Rendering Services: Use services like prerender to cache a static version of your pages, improving both SEO and performance without the complexity of SSR.

Conclusion

Next.js makes server-side rendering accessible and straightforward. It’s a powerful tool for improving performance and SEO, all while keeping your development process smooth and efficient. Whether you’re building a new app or improving an existing one, Next.js is worth a look.