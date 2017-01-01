🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai It's like Reddit, but for tech courses

As a developer myself, I know how important it is to keep learning, which is why I created this community.

Journey

2025

Launch

Launched blamesteve.lol

Where coworkers become friends. Steve asks your team one quirky question every day. Your team decides what's funny. Thumbs up = +1 point. Steve picks a winner for +2 bonus points.

blamesteve.lol
Launch

Launched skillcraft.ai

It's like Reddit, but for tech courses. Search smarter. Read honest reviews. Get mentored. See what's worth your time.

skillcraft.ai
Career

Left Engineering Manager role

Left my job as Engineering Manager / Technical Coach to focus on building products.

2024

Career

Engineering Manager / Technical Coach

Joined a company in Tartu as Engineering Manager and Technical Coach.

Project

Migrate blog to Astro

Rewrite blog using Astro, and deployed it on Vercel.

2023

Launch

Launched lebohire.com

Find your dream software engineering job with us. Build your profile, showcase your work, get hired by a top company.

2022

Career

Tech Lead at Stealth Startup

Working as Tech Lead at stealth startup.

Achievement

Medium Top Author for JavaScript

Won Medium top author for JavaScript.

2021

Career

Joined Another Stealth Startup

Joined another stealth startup as Tech Lead.

2020

Life Event

Moved to Tartu

Relocated to Tartu, Estonia.

Career

Tech Lead / Engineering Manager

Working at a stealth startup as Tech Lead and Engineering Manager.

2019

Life Event

Moved to Tallinn, Estonia

Relocated back to Tallinn, Estonia.

Career

Joined Stealth Startup

Started working at a stealth startup as Tech Lead and Engineering Manager.

2017

Life Event

Moved to Zurich, Switzerland

Relocated to Zurich, Switzerland.

Career

Senior Frontend Engineer

Started working as a Senior Frontend Engineer.

Achievement

Reached 20K Medium followers

Grew my Medium.com following to 20,000 readers through technical writing.

2016

Launch

Launched vaulty.io

Built a service that lets any website accept cryptocurrency as a payment link.

2015

CAREER

Started writing technical blog posts

Began sharing knowledge and insights through technical writing.

2014

Career

First Programming Job

Got my first paid programming job.

Launch

Launched sublimemeal.com

Built a website that scrapes recipes and removes personal stories, showing just the recipe. Built with Meteor.js, Node.js, and React.js.

2013

Life event

Started Learning Programming

Started self-learning programming.

1993

Life Event

Born

Born on December 14, 1993 in Tallinn, Estonia.