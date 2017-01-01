Journey
2025
Launched blamesteve.lol
Where coworkers become friends. Steve asks your team one quirky question every day. Your team decides what's funny. Thumbs up = +1 point. Steve picks a winner for +2 bonus points.
Launched skillcraft.ai
It's like Reddit, but for tech courses. Search smarter. Read honest reviews. Get mentored. See what's worth your time.
Left Engineering Manager role
Left my job as Engineering Manager / Technical Coach to focus on building products.
2024
Engineering Manager / Technical Coach
Joined a company in Tartu as Engineering Manager and Technical Coach.
Migrate blog to Astro
Rewrite blog using Astro, and deployed it on Vercel.
2023
Launched lebohire.com
Find your dream software engineering job with us. Build your profile, showcase your work, get hired by a top company.
2022
Tech Lead at Stealth Startup
Working as Tech Lead at stealth startup.
Medium Top Author for JavaScript
Won Medium top author for JavaScript.
2021
Joined Another Stealth Startup
Joined another stealth startup as Tech Lead.
2020
Moved to Tartu
Relocated to Tartu, Estonia.
Tech Lead / Engineering Manager
Working at a stealth startup as Tech Lead and Engineering Manager.
2019
Moved to Tallinn, Estonia
Relocated back to Tallinn, Estonia.
Joined Stealth Startup
Started working at a stealth startup as Tech Lead and Engineering Manager.
2017
Moved to Zurich, Switzerland
Relocated to Zurich, Switzerland.
Senior Frontend Engineer
Started working as a Senior Frontend Engineer.
Reached 20K Medium followers
Grew my Medium.com following to 20,000 readers through technical writing.
2016
Launched vaulty.io
Built a service that lets any website accept cryptocurrency as a payment link.
2015
Started writing technical blog posts
Began sharing knowledge and insights through technical writing.
2014
First Programming Job
Got my first paid programming job.
Launched sublimemeal.com
Built a website that scrapes recipes and removes personal stories, showing just the recipe. Built with Meteor.js, Node.js, and React.js.
2013
Started Learning Programming
Started self-learning programming.
1993
Born
Born on December 14, 1993 in Tallinn, Estonia.