CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSS Detect CSS feature support and provide smart fallbacks with @supports

I use @supports constantly to check if browsers can handle modern CSS features. Think of it as a safety net for your styles - if a browser doesn’t support a feature, you can provide a solid fallback.

@supports Baseline Widely available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. This feature is well established and works across many devices and browser versions. It’s been available across browsers since September 2015 @supports on Web Platform Status

Here’s what it looks like in practice:

CSS 1 /* Fallback for all browsers */ 2 . card { 3 display : block ; 4 margin : 1 rem ; 5 } 6 7 /* Only applied if grid is supported */ 8 @supports ( display : grid ) { 9 . card { 10 display : grid ; 11 grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fill , minmax ( 250 px , 1 fr )) ; 12 gap : 1 rem ; 13 } 14 }

How @supports Works

The @supports rule checks if a browser understands a CSS property-value pair. You can test for single or multiple features:

CSS 1 /* Single feature check */ 2 @supports ( display : flex ) { 3 /* Flex styles here */ 4 } 5 6 /* Multiple features using and */ 7 @supports ( display : flex ) and ( gap : 1 rem ) { 8 /* Styles that need both flex and gap */ 9 } 10 11 /* Alternative features using or */ 12 @supports ( display : flex ) or ( display : grid ) { 13 /* Styles for either flex or grid */ 14 } 15 16 /* Checking for lack of support using not */ 17 @supports not ( display : grid ) { 18 /* Fallback styles for browsers without grid */ 19 }

Here’s how I use @supports to progressively improve a layout:

CSS 1 . layout { 2 /* Base styles using flexbox */ 3 display : flex ; 4 flex-wrap : wrap ; 5 margin : -0.5 rem ; 6 } 7 8 . layout > * { 9 flex : 1 1 300 px ; 10 margin : 0.5 rem ; 11 } 12 13 /* Enhance with grid and gap if supported */ 14 @supports ( display : grid ) and ( gap : 1 rem ) { 15 . layout { 16 display : grid ; 17 grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fit , minmax ( 300 px , 1 fr )) ; 18 gap : 1 rem ; 19 margin : 0 ; 20 } 21 22 . layout > * { 23 margin : 0 ; 24 } 25 }

Testing Multiple Properties

Sometimes you need to test for multiple CSS properties. Here’s how to handle complex feature detection:

CSS 1 @supports ( 2 (backdrop-filter: blur(10px)) or 3 (-webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(10px)) 4 ) { 5 . glass-effect { 6 backdrop-filter : blur ( 10 px ) ; 7 -webkit-backdrop-filter : blur ( 10 px ) ; 8 background : rgba ( 255 , 255 , 255 , 0.5 ) ; 9 } 10 }

Best Practices