courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

CSS @supports: Write Future-Proof CSS

Detect CSS feature support and provide smart fallbacks with @supports

I use @supports constantly to check if browsers can handle modern CSS features. Think of it as a safety net for your styles - if a browser doesn’t support a feature, you can provide a solid fallback.

Here’s what it looks like in practice:

How @supports Works

The @supports rule checks if a browser understands a CSS property-value pair. You can test for single or multiple features:

Here’s how I use @supports to progressively improve a layout:

Testing Multiple Properties

Sometimes you need to test for multiple CSS properties. Here’s how to handle complex feature detection:

Best Practices

  1. Start with solid fallback styles that work everywhere
  2. Use @supports to enhance the experience with modern features
  3. Test features individually when possible
  4. Consider using multiple @supports rules for different feature combinations
  5. Keep fallback code maintainable - don’t create overly complex style overrides

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

webdev css

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

LH and RLH: The CSS Units That Make Vertical Spacing Easy

Exploring new CSS line-height units that eliminate guesswork from vertical rhythm

Dec 3, 2024 4 min read

Inside the CSS Engine: CSSOM Explained

A deep dive into how browsers parse and manipulate CSS, its impact on web performance, and why it matters

Oct 25, 2024 6 min read

HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not Using

Discover how the HTML details element can replace your JavaScript accordions and why it might be better than your current solution

Dec 10, 2024 3 min read

Speed Up Your Website With rel='preconnect' and increase PageSpeed Insights Score

Using link rel='preconnect' can improve your website's performance by reducing connection setup times to key external domains.

Sep 13, 2024 4 min read

align-content: The Simplest Way to Center Content with CSS

Finally, we can center things in block layouts without flexbox gymnastics

Dec 13, 2024 3 min read

CSS content-visibility: The Web Performance Boost You Might Be Missing

The content-visibility CSS property delays rendering an element, including layout and painting, until it is needed

Dec 5, 2024 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/detect-css-features-with-supports-property. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.