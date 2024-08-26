Invisible columns in SQL

Invisible columns are a neat trick in SQL. They let you add new data to your database without messing up existing queries. This is great when updating an old system. The new columns stay hidden unless you ask for them.
They also boost security. Sensitive data stays out of sight in standard queries. If someone gets unauthorized access, they won’t see the hidden data unless they know how to find it. You control who sees what. This keeps your important information safe.
Benefits of Invisible Columns
- Layered Security: Invisible columns add an extra layer of security. If someone gains unauthorized access, they won’t see the most sensitive data unless they know to query it specifically.
- Controlled Access: These columns don’t appear in
SELECT *queries. Only specific queries can access them, allowing you to control who can see this data.
- Simplify Auditing: Use invisible columns to store audit trails, like
created_byor
last_accessed_by. This keeps audit data secure and out of everyday queries, lowering the risk of tampering.
- Update Old Systems: If you’re working on a legacy system, you might need to add new data fields. But you don’t want to break everything else. Invisible columns let you add these fields without changing how the old system works.
- Limit Data Exposure: Invisible columns keep sensitive information, like personal identifiers or financial data, out of standard queries. This reduces the risk of accidentally exposing this data.
Note: Before using invisible columns, think about whether they’re the right fit for your needs.
Databases That Support Invisible Columns
- MySQL: Supported in MySQL 8.0.23 and later.
- Oracle Database: Supported in Oracle 12c Release 1 (12.1) and later.
- MariaDB: Supported in MariaDB 10.3 and later.
- PostgreSQL: Not supported (use views or conditional logic as alternatives).
- SQL Server: Not supported (use views or computed columns as alternatives).
Employees table with an invisible column
Let’s create an
employees table where the
salary is an invisible column.
Note: At least one column in a table must be visible. If you try to make all columns invisible, it will result in an error.
Inserting data into the
employees table:
Now, if you run the query
SELECT * FROM employees;, the output would look like this.
Notice that the
salary column, which is marked as invisible, does not appear in the output.
This is the power of invisible columns. They let you hide specific data from your query results, keeping things clean and focused.
The data is still there, but it won’t show up unless you specifically ask for it. This helps reduce clutter in your results and keeps sensitive information out of sight. It’s a simple way to control what data gets exposed in your queries.
The Importance of Default Values
Invisible columns can be declared as
NOT NULL. However, if they are, you must provide a default value.
status is invisible, cannot be
null, and has a default value of
'Pending'. If you try to insert data without specifying the
status, the default value is used.
This query will return just
order_id, but the status column still exists and is set to
'Pending'.
- Only the
order_idcolumn is visible because the
statuscolumn is invisible.
- The
statuscolumn has a default value of
'Pending', but it does not appear in the output of the
SELECT *query.
Retrieving Invisible Columns
Invisible columns don’t disappear completely—they are simply hidden. To retrieve them, you must explicitly ask for them in your query.
Now, if you explicitly query for the invisible status column like this:
- Both
order_idand
statuswill appear in the results.
- The status for
order_id1 and 2 is shown as
'Pending'because it uses the default value.
- The status for
order_id3 is
'Shipped', as it was explicitly set during the insert.
Surrogate Primary Keys
Imagine you have a table without a primary key, and you want to add one without disrupting the existing structure.
You can add an invisible surrogate primary key to your table, which is a unique identifier for each row.
This primary key won’t clutter your standard query results but will still uniquely identify each row behind the scenes. This is particularly useful when you want to maintain a clean and simple output for your queries but still need a reliable way to reference each record individually.
Now, every row will have a unique primary key (
pkid).
- The
pkidcolumn, which is marked as invisible, does not appear in the results.
- Only the visible columns (
customer_id,
name, and
Remember, to retrieve the invisible
pkid column, you must explicitly include it in your
SELECT query. Even though it’s hidden by default, you can still access it by specifying it in the list of columns you want to retrieve.
Surrogate Foreign Keys
Let’s say you have two tables:
orders and
customers. The orders table references the
customers table through a
customer_id foreign key.
customers table with an invisible surrogate primary key.
AUTO_INCREMENTautomatically generates a unique value for the
pkidcolumn.
PRIMARY KEYensures that
pkidis the primary key.
INVISIBLEmakes the pkid column invisible by default in queries like
SELECT *.
Create the orders table with a surrogate foreign key that references the invisible primary key (
pkid) from the customers table.
Inserting dummy data into the
customers table.
customer_pkidis a foreign key referencing the
pkidin the
customerstable and is also invisible.
Inserting dummy data into the
orders table.
When you run a
SELECT * FROM orders; query, the output will only show the visible columns:
The
customer_pkid column, which acts as the foreign key, is invisible by default and doesn’t appear in this output. To retrieve the foreign key along with the order details, you can explicitly include it in your query.
Joining Tables Using Surrogate Keys
If you want to join the orders and customers tables to get more information, you can do so using the surrogate keys.
Invisible columns are a handy tool for managing data in SQL. They’re perfect for adding features to an old system without breaking anything or for keeping your queries clean and simple. Understanding how to create and use these columns gives you more control over your database.
Next time you’re working on a database, think about whether some columns should be invisible. It’s a small feature, but it can make a big difference.