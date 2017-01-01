Archived Articles
These 25 articles are preserved for reference. Some cover older tools, earlier opinions, or projects that have since changed. For current writing, browse all posts.
2025
- Good Enough Is a StrategyYour competitors will eat your lunch while you refactor3 min readreflections
- Introverts can be great leaders tooThe best leaders I've worked with were introverts. They listened more than they talked and built stronger teams because of it.2 min readreflections
- skillcraft.ai now shows which tech skills are in demandSee what's rising, what's dying, and where the jobs are actually going2 min readtech
- Engineers Make the Best CEOsTechnical founders understand the product, ship faster, and make better decisions. Here's why engineering experience creates exceptional leaders.2 min readreflections
- Would you be interested in mentorship for your coding journey?I’m launching Skillcraft Mentorship—personalized 1-on-1 guidance from experienced developers to help you level up faster.2 min readtech
- You have been invited to the skillcraft.ai Discord server!Join the Skillcraft.ai Discord community - a space for developers to learn, share, and grow together2 min readtech
- Why I created skillcraft.aiA search engine for coding education - because continuous learning is no longer optional3 min readtech reflections
- courses.reviews gets a facelift + now AI-poweredFind the perfect coding course with natural + language search and smart recommendations2 min readtech
- Introducing courses.reviewsCutting through the noise of thousands of online courses to find the ones actually worth your time2 min readtech webdev javascript
- High Performing Engineer Teams = motivation + enthusiasm + autonomyCreate the conditions where engineers want to excel and they'll surpass your expectations5 min readreflections
- Advice to New Engineering ManagersTips for being an effective engineering leader and how to avoid common pitfalls4 min readreflections
- Become a Better Engineering Manager with JQLUsing Jira queries to understand engineering trends and drive improvements4 min readreflections
2024
- LinkedIn is Drowning in AI Generated Content SlopOne-line paragraphs, LinkedIn broetry, and the inevitable 'Agree?' - welcome to your AI-generated feed3 min readtech
- What Makes a Great Engineering Manager?People don't quit jobs, they quit bad managers. Here's what great engineering leadership actually looks like8 min readreflections
- Why Browsers Block CSS File ModificationsUnderstanding CSS Object Model (CSSOM), browser security and practical alternatives for dynamic styling4 min readwebdev
- Build Your ArmyIf you want to do great things, you'll need people with skills that complement yours. You can't do everything yourself. You need a team. You need an army. You need to build your army.3 min readreflections
- Attracting Top Engineering Talent to Your StartupAdvice on competing for great software engineers without name recognition4 min readreflections
- dependency-time-machine: An Easier Way to Update NPM packagesAutomatically update your package.json dependencies one by one in chronological order, ensuring compatibility and reducing errors4 min readwebdev
- Engineering Managers Should Write CodeEngineering managers who stop writing code lose touch with their teams and become ineffective leaders2 min readreflections
- The Internet is Becoming an Ocean of LLM-Generated JunkThe internet’s full of content, but most of it is becoming junk. I’m talking about the stuff generated by Large Language Models (LLMs). These AI tools are cranking out endless articles, and the quality? It's bad—really bad.3 min readtech
- Objective-C Is a Total Abomination (opinion)Objective-C is, without a doubt, one of the ugliest programming languages out there6 min readtech
- Who is the fastest? Node.js, Bun.js, or Deno.jsA detailed comparison of Node.js, Bun.js, and Deno.js runtime performance20 min readnode.js javascript
2017
- All You Need To Know About CSS-in-JSAn overview of CSS-in-JS and its relevance in modern web development4 min readcss javascript
- Next.js — React Server-Side Rendering Done RightWe're officially in the age of server-side rendered react apps4 min readwebdev
- How to setup Webpack +2.0 from scratch in 2017Webpack is another evolution in the JavaScript tooling ecosystem3 min readwebdev