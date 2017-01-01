Contact
Email reaches me directly. I'm Trevor I. Lasn, and I build whiteheap.com and 0xinsider.com. Pick the channel that fits what you need.
- Email hi@trevorlasn.com
Questions, corrections, and anything you'd rather not post in public.
- X @trevorlasn
Short questions and public replies to an article.
- LinkedIn Trevor I. Lasn
Work, hiring and introductions.
- GitHub trevorlasn
My code. For a bug in a Whiteheap tool such as residue, open an issue on that tool's repository.
- Newsletter trevorlasn.substack.com
New articles by email.
Found a mistake in an article?
Email me the article's address and what is wrong.
Where I am
Tartu, Estonia, on Eastern European Time.