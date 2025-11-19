🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai — it shows you which dev skills are in demand

Trevor I. Lasn

Good Enough Is a Strategy

Your competitors will eat your lunch while you refactor

Your competitors aren’t building perfect code either. If you spend 6 months building the theoretically perfect architecture, they’ll ship something “good enough” in 2 months and eat your lunch. You’ll have beautiful code that nobody uses.

Tech debt is the cost of moving fast enough to win.

The biggest risk in software isn’t technical debt—it’s being irrelevant. Markets move fast. User needs evolve. Competitors iterate. While you’re refactoring for the third time to achieve “clean architecture,” your competitor is talking to users, learning what actually matters, and shipping features that solve real problems.

“Good enough” doesn’t mean sloppy. It means understanding what matters right now versus what might matter later. You need code that works reliably for your current users and can evolve as you learn more. You don’t need code that handles edge cases for users you don’t have yet or scales to traffic you’re not seeing.

Tech debt gets a bad reputation, but it’s just a tradeoff. You’re trading future refactoring work for faster learning today. Ship something to validate an idea, then rebuild it properly once you know it works. Build for 100 users first, optimize for 10,000 users later. Launch with core features, add polish based on real feedback.

Never ship insecure code. Never ship code that could lose user data. Never ship code you know is broken. The key is being intentional. Take on debt when it accelerates learning. Avoid it when it creates real risk.

Shipping fast gives you options. You learn what users actually want versus what you think they want. You pivot based on real feedback versus theoretical product requirements. You build momentum versus getting stuck in analysis paralysis. Perfect code locks you into decisions before you have enough information to make them.

This isn’t a manifesto for shipping garbage. Slow down when you have product-market fit and need to scale. Slow down when technical foundations are actively blocking progress. Slow down when security or data integrity is at risk. But those situations are rarer than you think. Most of the time, the right move is to ship, learn, and iterate.

Your first version will be wrong. That’s not a failure—it’s information. The market rewards teams that learn faster, not teams with prettier code.

Perfect is the enemy of done. And done is the only way to learn what perfect actually means.

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/good-enough-is-a-strategy. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.