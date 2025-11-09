🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai — it shows you which dev skills are in demand

Thought you might find it useful. See what's trending, what's fading, and which skills are getting people hired.

Published
2 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Building skillcraft.ai skillcraft.ai See Which Developer Skills Are in Demand

skillcraft.ai now shows which tech skills are in demand

See what's rising, what's dying, and where the jobs are actually going

The job market is moving faster than it ever has. AI is automating entire roles. Tech skills that got you hired two years ago might not cut it today.

Skillcraft tech skills in demand

Skillcraft now shows you real-time data on what’s happening in the market. What tech is landing jobs. What’s dying. What’s getting automated away.

We track job postings across the industry and match them against what developers are actually learning. When a tech skill starts appearing in more job requirements, you see it. When something’s declining, you see that too.

This isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about not wasting time learning stuff that won’t help you get hired. AI frameworks are exploding. Cloud infrastructure keeps growing. Some frontend patterns are cooling off while others dominate.

You get the signal without the noise. Where the jobs are going, what companies are actually hiring for, and which tech skills keep you automation-proof.

Check skillcraft.ai and see what’s moving. $49 gets you lifetime access. Price goes up in December.

Found this article helpful? You might enjoy my free newsletter. I share dev tips and insights to help you grow your coding skills and advance your tech career.

Check out these related articles that might be useful for you. They cover similar topics and provide additional insights.

Tech
3 min read

Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' Rule

How Amazon's emphasis on eliminating weasel words leads to more precise, actionable communication and better decision-making

Sep 17, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?

The Open Source Pledge aims to address open source sustainability challenges by encouraging companies to pay $2,000 per developer per year

Nov 17, 2024
Read article
Tech
4 min read

No, Quantum Computers Won't Break All Encryption

Symmetric encryption algorithms like Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) are largely quantum-resistant already

Oct 31, 2024
Read article
Tech
4 min read

Chrome Is Beta Testing Built-In AI. Could This Kill a Lot of Startups?

The Power Play: Gemini Nano in Chrome

Aug 31, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Google is Killing Information Economics on the Internet

Google’s Gemini pulls summaries from websites and slaps them directly into the search results

Sep 11, 2024
Read article
Tech
9 min read

Secure Your Repositories: Prevent Credential Leaks with Gitleaks

Automate security flows and ensure your team follows security best practices

Aug 6, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Why Anthropic (Claude AI) Uses 'Member of Technical Staff' for All Engineers (Including Co-founders)

Inside Anthropic's unique approach to preventing talent poaching and maintaining organizational equality

Oct 23, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Open-source is where dreams go to die

Work for free and in return watch your passion get crushed by entitled users who are never satisfied

Feb 26, 2025
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Original work is now an endangered species

When everything looks the same, being different becomes valuable again

Oct 24, 2025
Read article
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/skillcraft-shows-skills-in-demand. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.