🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai It's like Reddit, but for tech courses

As a developer myself, I know how important it is to keep learning, which is why I created this community.

Published
2 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Building skillcraft.ai skillcraft.ai Reddit, but for tech courses. See what's worth your time. · blamesteve.lol blamesteve.lol I turn coworkers into friends. Watch performance follow.

Would you be interested in mentorship for your coding journey?

I’m launching Skillcraft Mentorship—personalized 1-on-1 guidance from experienced developers to help you level up faster.

I’m offering a lifetime deal because I want to reward early supporters who believe in what I’m building. Later users will pay monthly, but if you join now, you’re locked in forever at $49 total!

What you get

  • Private discord channel. Direct access to seasoned developers who have been where you are.

  • Career guidance on learning paths, portfolio building, and job hunting.

  • Code reviews and technical feedback on your projects.

  • Weekly check-ins to keep you accountable and progressing.

💰 Lifetime Deal: $49 (Pay Once, Own Forever)

This is a founding member offer. Pay once to get lifetime access with no monthly fees or subscriptions, just ongoing mentorship for a one-time payment. After this launch period, mentorship will only be available via monthly subscription.

👉 Check it out: https://skillcraft.ai/mentorship

Would this be valuable to you? I’m gauging interest before the official launch.

Found this article helpful? You might enjoy my free newsletter. I share dev tips and insights to help you grow your coding skills and advance your tech career.

Check out these related articles that might be useful for you. They cover similar topics and provide additional insights.

Tech
2 min read

Is it even worth learning to code?

With AI tools like Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, and Lovable, is learning to code still valuable?

Oct 17, 2025
Read article
Tech
2 min read

You have been invited to the skillcraft.ai Discord server!

Join the Skillcraft.ai Discord community - a space for developers to learn, share, and grow together

Oct 11, 2025
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Pkl: Apple's New Configuration Language That Could Replace JSON and YAML

A deep dive into Pkl, Apple's configuration language that aims to replace JSON and YAML

Nov 1, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Cloudflare Study: 39% of Companies Losing Control of Their IT and Security Environment

New research reveals a shocking loss of control in corporate IT environments

Oct 3, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Original work is now an endangered species

When everything looks the same, being different becomes valuable again

Oct 24, 2025
Read article
Tech
2 min read

Now is the best time to break into tech

With AI tooling, a developer with 1 year of experience can match the output of someone with 10 years. The playing field has never been more level.

Oct 20, 2025
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Anthropic's Sequential Thinking MCP

Ever wished your AI agent would slow down and think things through? This MCP server does exactly that

Sep 7, 2025
Read article
Tech
4 min read

Chrome Is Beta Testing Built-In AI. Could This Kill a Lot of Startups?

The Power Play: Gemini Nano in Chrome

Aug 31, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

When Will We Have Our First AI CEO?

Welcome to the future of corporate leadership. It's efficient, profitable, and utterly inhuman

Nov 4, 2024
Read article
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/would-you-be-interested-in-mentorship. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.