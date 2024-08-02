Who is the fastest? Node.js, Bun.js, or Deno.js A detailed comparison of Node.js, Bun.js, and Deno.js runtime performance

Speed isn’t the only factor that makes a JavaScript runtime great, but it’s a good place to start.

A runtime is essentially the environment that executes your code, handling things like memory management, i/o operations, and more.

A runtime is the engine under the hood of your JavaScript applications.

Runtime Engine Engine Language (Built in) Runtime Language (Built In) First Release Node.js V8 C++ C++ 2009 Deno V8 C++ Rust 2020 Bun JavaScriptCore C++ Zig 2022

The terms “engine” and “runtime” refer to different components that work together to execute JavaScript code.

Engine

The engine is the core component that interprets or compiles JavaScript code into machine code that the computer can execute. It is responsible for understanding and executing the JavaScript syntax and features.

Engines are designed to optimize code execution and manage memory efficiently.

V8: An open-source JavaScript engine developed by Google, written in C++. It’s used in both Node.js and Deno, as well as in Google Chrome.

JavaScriptCore: Also known as "JSC," this is the engine developed by Apple, written in C++, and used in Bun and Safari.

Runtime

The runtime is the environment that provides additional functionality beyond what the engine offers. That includes APIs and libraries that enable interactions with the operating system, manage i/o operations, handle asynchronous tasks, and more.

The runtime essentially wraps around the engine and extends its capabilities.

Node.js: Built in C++ and JavaScript, it provides a rich set of APIs for server-side development, such as file system access, HTTP servers, and more.

Deno.js: Developed in Rust, Deno offers secure-by-default features, native TypeScript support, and a standard library.

Bun.js: Written in Zig, Bun focuses on performance and includes a fast JavaScript/TypeScript runtime and bundler.

How They Work Together

Engine + Runtime: The engine parses and executes the JavaScript code, while the runtime provides the necessary environment and tools for the code to interact with the system and perform useful tasks.

For example, in Node.js, the V8 engine handles the JavaScript execution, while the Node.js runtime provides modules like fs (for file system operations) and http (for building servers).

Similarly, in Deno, the V8 engine runs the JavaScript, and the Deno runtime offers features like permissions and a standard library for common tasks.

Bun uses JavaScriptCore for execution and its runtime for high-performance utilities.

In a nutshell, the engine is the core JavaScript interpreter or compiler. The runtime is the broader environment that includes tools, libraries, and APIs for building and running applications.

Both are essential for the complete execution of JavaScript code in different contexts.

Importance of Speed in JavaScript Runtimes

User Experience: Faster response times result in a better user experience. Applications that run quickly are seen as more responsive and reliable. This can increase user satisfaction and retention. Scalability: Higher speed often correlates with lower resource usage. This efficiency enables servers to handle more concurrent users or requests, enhancing scalability and cost-effectiveness, particularly for high-traffic applications. Developer Productivity: Faster runtimes shorten development time by speeding up testing and debugging phases. Quicker feedback loops enhance the developer experience and accelerate the development process. Cost Efficiency: Efficient resource utilization lowers operational costs. By reducing CPU and memory usage, you can achieve significant savings, especially as your application scales.

Benchmarking Runtimes Using AutoCannon

AutoCannon is an HTTP/1.1 benchmarking tool. It excels at assessing the performance of HTTP/1.1 servers by focusing on key metrics like raw throughput and latency.

I simulated 100 concurrent connections for 30 seconds. I measured how well each runtime handles requests and data under heavy load.

Hardware Overview

Terminal window 1 Hardware: 2 Model Name: MacBook Pro (2023) 3 Model Identifier: Mac15,7 4 Chip: Apple M3 Pro 5 Total Number of Cores: 12 (6 performance and 6 efficiency ) 6 Memory: 36 GB 7 System Firmware Version: 10151.140.19 8 OS Loader Version: 10151.140.19 9 macOS (Sonoma): 14.6 ( 23G80 )

Key Metrics

Requests per Second (Req/Sec): Indicates the number of HTTP requests the server can handle per second. A higher value means better handling of concurrent traffic. Average Latency: Measures the time taken for a request to travel to the server and back. Lower latency means faster response times. Throughput: Represents the amount of data transferred between the server and clients per second. Higher throughput indicates the server’s efficiency in handling data.

Understanding the Metrics (example)

The table below provides a snapshot of the key performance metrics observed during our benchmarking tests. Each metric helps illustrate how well the servers perform under load, offering insights into their responsiveness and capacity.

Metric 2.5% 50% 97.5% 99% Avg Stdev Max Latency (ms) 0 0 1 1 0.1 0.34 19 Req/Sec 100,479 100,479 106,367 108,607 106,182.4 1,948.84 100,454 Bytes/Sec (MB) 18.5 18.5 19.6 20 19.5 357 18.5

Breakdown of Metrics

Percentiles (2.5%, 50%, 97.5%, 99%): These values show the latency experienced by the top percentages of requests. For example, the 2.5% value means 2.5% of the requests had a latency equal to or lower than that number, highlighting the best response times. The 50% (median) indicates the typical latency, while 97.5% and 99% values show the upper range of latencies, reflecting slower responses under load.

Avg (Average): This represents the mean value of all data points, such as latency or request rate. It provides a general sense of the runtime’s performance, showing how quickly the server responds on average.

Stdev (Standard Deviation): This metric measures the variability in the data points. A low standard deviation suggests consistent performance, while a high standard deviation indicates more variability and potential instability.

Max: The maximum observed value, representing the worst-case scenario. It shows the highest latency or the most substantial deviation from the average performance, crucial for understanding the extremes of system performance.

These metrics provide a clear picture of each server’s efficiency in handling concurrent requests and data. They allow us to assess the stability, speed, and overall reliability of the runtimes.

Node.js (v22.5.1)

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark node -v 2 v22.5.1 3 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:autocannon:node 4 5 > [email protected] bench:autocannon:node 6 > autocannon -c 100 -d 30 http://localhost:3000 7 8 Running 30s test @ http://localhost:3000 9 100 connections 10 11 12 ┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬──────┬────────┬─────────┬───────┐ 13 │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ 14 ├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼──────┼────────┼─────────┼───────┤ 15 │ Latency │ 0 ms │ 0 ms │ 1 ms │ 1 ms │ 0.1 ms │ 0.34 ms │ 19 ms │ 16 └─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴──────┴────────┴─────────┴───────┘ 17 ┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────────┬──────────┬─────────┐ 18 │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ 19 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 20 │ Req/Sec │ 100,479 │ 100,479 │ 106,367 │ 108,607 │ 106,182.4 │ 1,948.84 │ 100,454 │ 21 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 22 │ Bytes/Sec │ 18.5 MB │ 18.5 MB │ 19.6 MB │ 20 MB │ 19.5 MB │ 357 kB │ 18.5 MB │ 23 └───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────────┴──────────┴─────────┘ 24 25 Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 26 # of samples: 30 27 28 3186k requests in 30.01s, 586 MB read

Metric 2.5% 50% 97.5% 99% Avg Stdev Max Latency (ms) 0 0 1 1 0.1 0.34 19 Req/Sec 100,479 100,479 106,367 108,607 106,182.4 1,948.84 100,454 Bytes/Sec (MB) 18.5 18.5 19.6 20 19.5 357 18.5

Node.js handled an average of 106,182.4 requests per second with an average latency of 0.1 ms. The maximum latency reached was 19 ms, indicating some variability under load but generally low. The throughput was 586 MB.

Bun.js (v1.1.21)

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark bun -v 2 1.1.21 3 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:autocannon:bun 4 5 > [email protected] bench:autocannon:bun 6 > autocannon -c 100 -d 30 http://localhost:3001 7 8 Running 30s test @ http://localhost:3001 9 100 connections 10 11 12 ┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬──────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┐ 13 │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ 14 ├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼──────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┤ 15 │ Latency │ 0 ms │ 0 ms │ 0 ms │ 1 ms │ 0.02 ms │ 0.16 ms │ 16 ms │ 16 └─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴──────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┘ 17 ┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────────┬──────────┬─────────┐ 18 │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ 19 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 20 │ Req/Sec │ 128,639 │ 128,639 │ 132,095 │ 135,423 │ 132,417.07 │ 1,567.99 │ 128,591 │ 21 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 22 │ Bytes/Sec │ 16.5 MB │ 16.5 MB │ 16.9 MB │ 17.3 MB │ 16.9 MB │ 201 kB │ 16.5 MB │ 23 └───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────────┴──────────┴─────────┘ 24 25 Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 26 # of samples: 30 27 28 3973k requests in 30.01s, 508 MB read

Metric 2.5% 50% 97.5% 99% Avg Stdev Max Latency (ms) 0 0 0 1 0.02 0.16 16 Req/Sec 128,639 128,639 132,095 135,423 132,417.07 1,567.99 128,591 Bytes/Sec (MB) 16.5 16.5 16.9 17.3 16.9 201 16.5

Bun.js showed 132,417.07 requests per second with an impressive average latency of just 0.02 ms. The maximum latency observed was 16 ms. Bun.js also had a throughput of 508 MB, slightly lower than Node.js.

Deno (v1.45.5)

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark deno --version 2 deno 1.45.5 (release, aarch64-apple-darwin ) 3 v8 12.7.224.13 4 typescript 5.5.2 5 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:autocannon:deno 6 7 > [email protected] bench:autocannon:deno 8 > autocannon -c 100 -d 30 http://localhost:8000 9 10 Running 30s test @ http://localhost:8000 11 100 connections 12 13 14 ┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬──────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┐ 15 │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ 16 ├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼──────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┤ 17 │ Latency │ 0 ms │ 0 ms │ 1 ms │ 1 ms │ 0.04 ms │ 0.23 ms │ 20 ms │ 18 └─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴──────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┘ 19 ┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────────┬──────────┬─────────┐ 20 │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ 21 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 22 │ Req/Sec │ 141,439 │ 141,439 │ 148,991 │ 149,887 │ 148,309.34 │ 1,748.84 │ 141,387 │ 23 ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────────┼──────────┼─────────┤ 24 │ Bytes/Sec │ 21.8 MB │ 21.8 MB │ 23 MB │ 23.1 MB │ 22.8 MB │ 271 kB │ 21.8 MB │ 25 └───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────────┴──────────┴─────────┘ 26 27 Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 28 # of samples: 30 29 30 4449k requests in 30.01s, 685 MB read

Metric 2.5% 50% 97.5% 99% Avg Stdev Max Latency (ms) 0 0 1 1 0.04 0.23 20 Req/Sec 141,439 141,439 148,991 149,887 148,309.34 1,748.84 141,387 Bytes/Sec (MB) 21.8 21.8 23 23.1 22.8 271 21.8

Deno led the pack with 148,309.34 requests per second and an average latency of 0.04 ms. The maximum latency reached 20 ms, showing good consistency. Deno achieved the highest throughput among the three, at 685 MB.

Results

Latency: Lower latency means faster response times. Bun.js and Deno had lower average latencies compared to Node.js, making them more responsive under the same load.

Requests per Second: This metric indicates how many requests the server can handle per second. Deno outperformed both Node.js and Bun.js, making it the most capable in handling large numbers of concurrent requests.

Throughput: Throughput measures the amount of data processed per second. Deno also excelled here, handling the highest amount of data.

Conclusion

Deno stood out as the fastest among the three, followed by Bun.js, with Node.js coming in third.

Benchmarking Runtimes Using Artillery

Artillery is designed for sophisticated load testing, including testing APIs, microservices, and websites. It’s used for simulating complex, real-world scenarios with multiple stages and user interactions.

Node.js

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark node -v 2 v22.5.1 3 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:artillery:node 4 5 > [email protected] bench:artillery:node 6 > artillery run artillery.yaml 7 8 Test run id: tnkrx_az9b76npmdxe6byqfzm48bepakc7d_h7p6 9 Phase started: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:15:29( +0300 ) 10 11 -------------------------------------- 12 Metrics for period to: 20:15:30 ( +0300 ) (width: 0.521s ) 13 -------------------------------------- 14 15 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 57 16 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 912 17 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 57/sec 18 http.requests: ................................................................. 57 19 http.response_time: 20 min: ......................................................................... 0 21 max: ......................................................................... 1 22 mean: ........................................................................ 0.2 23 median: ...................................................................... 0 24 p95: ......................................................................... 1 25 p99: ......................................................................... 1 26 http.responses: ................................................................ 57 27 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 19 28 vusers.created: ................................................................ 19 29 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 19 30 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 31 vusers.session_length: 32 min: ......................................................................... 2.9 33 max: ......................................................................... 17.6 34 mean: ........................................................................ 8.5 35 median: ...................................................................... 11.8 36 p95: ......................................................................... 13.3 37 p99: ......................................................................... 13.3 38 39 40 -------------------------------------- 41 Metrics for period to: 20:15:40 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 42 -------------------------------------- 43 44 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 45 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 24000 46 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 47 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 48 http.response_time: 49 min: ......................................................................... 0 50 max: ......................................................................... 1 51 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 52 median: ...................................................................... 0 53 p95: ......................................................................... 1 54 p99: ......................................................................... 1 55 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 56 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 57 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 58 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 59 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 60 vusers.session_length: 61 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 62 max: ......................................................................... 12 63 mean: ........................................................................ 2.1 64 median: ...................................................................... 2 65 p95: ......................................................................... 2.7 66 p99: ......................................................................... 4.3 67 68 69 -------------------------------------- 70 Metrics for period to: 20:15:50 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.958s ) 71 -------------------------------------- 72 73 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 74 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 24000 75 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 76 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 77 http.response_time: 78 min: ......................................................................... 0 79 max: ......................................................................... 1 80 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 81 median: ...................................................................... 0 82 p95: ......................................................................... 1 83 p99: ......................................................................... 1 84 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 85 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 86 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 87 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 88 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 89 vusers.session_length: 90 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 91 max: ......................................................................... 4.8 92 mean: ........................................................................ 1.8 93 median: ...................................................................... 1.8 94 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 95 p99: ......................................................................... 2.5 96 97 98 -------------------------------------- 99 Metrics for period to: 20:16:00 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 100 -------------------------------------- 101 102 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 103 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 24000 104 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 105 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 106 http.response_time: 107 min: ......................................................................... 0 108 max: ......................................................................... 1 109 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 110 median: ...................................................................... 0 111 p95: ......................................................................... 1 112 p99: ......................................................................... 1 113 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 114 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 115 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 116 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 117 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 118 vusers.session_length: 119 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 120 max: ......................................................................... 4.9 121 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 122 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 123 p95: ......................................................................... 2 124 p99: ......................................................................... 2.3 125 126 127 -------------------------------------- 128 Metrics for period to: 20:16:10 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 129 -------------------------------------- 130 131 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 132 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 24000 133 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 134 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 135 http.response_time: 136 min: ......................................................................... 0 137 max: ......................................................................... 1 138 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 139 median: ...................................................................... 0 140 p95: ......................................................................... 1 141 p99: ......................................................................... 1 142 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 143 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 144 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 145 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 146 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 147 vusers.session_length: 148 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 149 max: ......................................................................... 3.7 150 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 151 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 152 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 153 p99: ......................................................................... 2.6 154 155 156 -------------------------------------- 157 Metrics for period to: 20:16:20 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 158 -------------------------------------- 159 160 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 161 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 24000 162 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 163 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 164 http.response_time: 165 min: ......................................................................... 0 166 max: ......................................................................... 15 167 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 168 median: ...................................................................... 0 169 p95: ......................................................................... 1 170 p99: ......................................................................... 1 171 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 172 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 173 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 174 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 175 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 176 vusers.session_length: 177 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 178 max: ......................................................................... 15.7 179 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 180 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 181 p95: ......................................................................... 2 182 p99: ......................................................................... 5.6 183 184 185 Phase completed: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:16:29( +0300 ) 186 187 -------------------------------------- 188 Metrics for period to: 20:16:30 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.759s ) 189 -------------------------------------- 190 191 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1443 192 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 23088 193 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 194 http.requests: ................................................................. 1443 195 http.response_time: 196 min: ......................................................................... 0 197 max: ......................................................................... 1 198 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 199 median: ...................................................................... 0 200 p95: ......................................................................... 1 201 p99: ......................................................................... 1 202 http.responses: ................................................................ 1443 203 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 481 204 vusers.created: ................................................................ 481 205 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 481 206 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 207 vusers.session_length: 208 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 209 max: ......................................................................... 8.2 210 mean: ........................................................................ 1.6 211 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 212 p95: ......................................................................... 1.9 213 p99: ......................................................................... 2.9 214 215 216 All VUs finished. Total time: 1 minute, 3 seconds 217 218 -------------------------------- 219 Summary report @ 20:16:32 ( +0300 ) 220 -------------------------------- 221 222 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 9000 223 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 144000 224 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 140/sec 225 http.requests: ................................................................. 9000 226 http.response_time: 227 min: ......................................................................... 0 228 max: ......................................................................... 15 229 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 230 median: ...................................................................... 0 231 p95: ......................................................................... 1 232 p99: ......................................................................... 1 233 http.responses: ................................................................ 9000 234 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 3000 235 vusers.created: ................................................................ 3000 236 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 3000 237 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 238 vusers.session_length: 239 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 240 max: ......................................................................... 17.6 241 mean: ........................................................................ 1.8 242 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 243 p95: ......................................................................... 2.3 244 p99: ......................................................................... 4.4

Deno.js

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark deno --version 2 deno 1.45.5 (release, aarch64-apple-darwin ) 3 v8 12.7.224.13 4 typescript 5.5.2 5 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:artillery:deno 6 7 > [email protected] bench:artillery:deno 8 > artillery run artillery.yaml 9 10 Test run id: tcge5_ycwyfxjqxr67qbz353wmw8qyxkmpr_tgwh 11 Phase started: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:41:23( +0300 ) 12 13 -------------------------------------- 14 Metrics for period to: 20:41:30 ( +0300 ) (width: 6.606s ) 15 -------------------------------------- 16 17 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 972 18 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 14580 19 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 154/sec 20 http.requests: ................................................................. 972 21 http.response_time: 22 min: ......................................................................... 0 23 max: ......................................................................... 1 24 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 25 median: ...................................................................... 0 26 p95: ......................................................................... 1 27 p99: ......................................................................... 1 28 http.responses: ................................................................ 972 29 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 324 30 vusers.created: ................................................................ 324 31 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 324 32 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 33 vusers.session_length: 34 min: ......................................................................... 1.5 35 max: ......................................................................... 20.4 36 mean: ........................................................................ 2.5 37 median: ...................................................................... 2 38 p95: ......................................................................... 4.4 39 p99: ......................................................................... 13.1 40 41 42 -------------------------------------- 43 Metrics for period to: 20:41:40 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 44 -------------------------------------- 45 46 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 47 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 22500 48 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 49 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 50 http.response_time: 51 min: ......................................................................... 0 52 max: ......................................................................... 2 53 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 54 median: ...................................................................... 0 55 p95: ......................................................................... 1 56 p99: ......................................................................... 1 57 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 58 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 59 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 60 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 61 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 62 vusers.session_length: 63 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 64 max: ......................................................................... 14.7 65 mean: ........................................................................ 2 66 median: ...................................................................... 1.9 67 p95: ......................................................................... 2.7 68 p99: ......................................................................... 4.7 69 70 71 -------------------------------------- 72 Metrics for period to: 20:41:50 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.956s ) 73 -------------------------------------- 74 75 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 76 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 22500 77 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 78 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 79 http.response_time: 80 min: ......................................................................... 0 81 max: ......................................................................... 2 82 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 83 median: ...................................................................... 0 84 p95: ......................................................................... 1 85 p99: ......................................................................... 1 86 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 87 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 88 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 89 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 90 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 91 vusers.session_length: 92 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 93 max: ......................................................................... 3.6 94 mean: ........................................................................ 1.9 95 median: ...................................................................... 1.8 96 p95: ......................................................................... 2.3 97 p99: ......................................................................... 2.9 98 99 100 -------------------------------------- 101 Metrics for period to: 20:42:00 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.958s ) 102 -------------------------------------- 103 104 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 105 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 22500 106 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 107 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 108 http.response_time: 109 min: ......................................................................... 0 110 max: ......................................................................... 7 111 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 112 median: ...................................................................... 0 113 p95: ......................................................................... 1 114 p99: ......................................................................... 1 115 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 116 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 117 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 118 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 119 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 120 vusers.session_length: 121 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 122 max: ......................................................................... 19.3 123 mean: ........................................................................ 1.8 124 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 125 p95: ......................................................................... 2.2 126 p99: ......................................................................... 3.2 127 128 129 -------------------------------------- 130 Metrics for period to: 20:42:10 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.957s ) 131 -------------------------------------- 132 133 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 134 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 22500 135 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 136 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 137 http.response_time: 138 min: ......................................................................... 0 139 max: ......................................................................... 8 140 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 141 median: ...................................................................... 0 142 p95: ......................................................................... 1 143 p99: ......................................................................... 1 144 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 145 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 146 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 147 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 148 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 149 vusers.session_length: 150 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 151 max: ......................................................................... 10.5 152 mean: ........................................................................ 1.8 153 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 154 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 155 p99: ......................................................................... 4.4 156 157 158 Phase completed: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:42:23( +0300 ) 159 160 -------------------------------------- 161 Metrics for period to: 20:42:20 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.956s ) 162 -------------------------------------- 163 164 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 165 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 22500 166 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 167 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 168 http.response_time: 169 min: ......................................................................... 0 170 max: ......................................................................... 9 171 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 172 median: ...................................................................... 0 173 p95: ......................................................................... 1 174 p99: ......................................................................... 1 175 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 176 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 177 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 178 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 179 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 180 vusers.session_length: 181 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 182 max: ......................................................................... 11.3 183 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 184 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 185 p95: ......................................................................... 1.9 186 p99: ......................................................................... 2.3 187 188 189 -------------------------------------- 190 Metrics for period to: 20:42:30 ( +0300 ) (width: 3.66s ) 191 -------------------------------------- 192 193 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 528 194 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 7920 195 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 161/sec 196 http.requests: ................................................................. 528 197 http.response_time: 198 min: ......................................................................... 0 199 max: ......................................................................... 1 200 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 201 median: ...................................................................... 0 202 p95: ......................................................................... 1 203 p99: ......................................................................... 1 204 http.responses: ................................................................ 528 205 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 176 206 vusers.created: ................................................................ 176 207 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 176 208 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 209 vusers.session_length: 210 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 211 max: ......................................................................... 2.3 212 mean: ........................................................................ 1.6 213 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 214 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 215 p99: ......................................................................... 2.2 216 217 218 All VUs finished. Total time: 1 minute, 3 seconds 219 220 -------------------------------- 221 Summary report @ 20:42:26 ( +0300 ) 222 -------------------------------- 223 224 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 9000 225 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 135000 226 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 227 http.requests: ................................................................. 9000 228 http.response_time: 229 min: ......................................................................... 0 230 max: ......................................................................... 9 231 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 232 median: ...................................................................... 0 233 p95: ......................................................................... 1 234 p99: ......................................................................... 1 235 http.responses: ................................................................ 9000 236 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 3000 237 vusers.created: ................................................................ 3000 238 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 3000 239 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 240 vusers.session_length: 241 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 242 max: ......................................................................... 20.4 243 mean: ........................................................................ 1.9 244 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 245 p95: ......................................................................... 2.4 246 p99: ......................................................................... 4.9

Bun.js

Terminal window 1 ➜ benchmark bun -v 2 1.1.21 3 ➜ benchmark npm run bench:artillery:bun 4 5 > [email protected] bench:artillery:bun 6 > artillery run artillery.yaml 7 8 Test run id: txg9b_bhhmharkmpc6g57bxp5zqmm854rcb_dq49 9 Phase started: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:44:33( +0300 ) 10 11 -------------------------------------- 12 Metrics for period to: 20:44:40 ( +0300 ) (width: 6.208s ) 13 -------------------------------------- 14 15 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 909 16 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 10908 17 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 160/sec 18 http.requests: ................................................................. 910 19 http.response_time: 20 min: ......................................................................... 0 21 max: ......................................................................... 2 22 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 23 median: ...................................................................... 0 24 p95: ......................................................................... 1 25 p99: ......................................................................... 1 26 http.responses: ................................................................ 909 27 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 303 28 vusers.created: ................................................................ 304 29 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 304 30 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 31 vusers.session_length: 32 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 33 max: ......................................................................... 18.4 34 mean: ........................................................................ 2.5 35 median: ...................................................................... 2 36 p95: ......................................................................... 4.2 37 p99: ......................................................................... 13.1 38 39 40 -------------------------------------- 41 Metrics for period to: 20:44:50 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.999s ) 42 -------------------------------------- 43 44 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 45 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 18000 46 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 47 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 48 http.response_time: 49 min: ......................................................................... 0 50 max: ......................................................................... 1 51 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 52 median: ...................................................................... 0 53 p95: ......................................................................... 1 54 p99: ......................................................................... 1 55 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 56 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 57 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 58 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 59 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 60 vusers.session_length: 61 min: ......................................................................... 1.3 62 max: ......................................................................... 9.9 63 mean: ........................................................................ 1.9 64 median: ...................................................................... 1.8 65 p95: ......................................................................... 2.5 66 p99: ......................................................................... 3.1 67 68 69 -------------------------------------- 70 Metrics for period to: 20:45:00 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.999s ) 71 -------------------------------------- 72 73 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 74 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 18000 75 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 76 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 77 http.response_time: 78 min: ......................................................................... 0 79 max: ......................................................................... 1 80 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 81 median: ...................................................................... 0 82 p95: ......................................................................... 1 83 p99: ......................................................................... 1 84 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 85 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 86 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 87 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 88 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 89 vusers.session_length: 90 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 91 max: ......................................................................... 8.2 92 mean: ........................................................................ 1.9 93 median: ...................................................................... 1.8 94 p95: ......................................................................... 2.4 95 p99: ......................................................................... 3.2 96 97 98 -------------------------------------- 99 Metrics for period to: 20:45:10 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.999s ) 100 -------------------------------------- 101 102 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1501 103 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 18012 104 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 105 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 106 http.response_time: 107 min: ......................................................................... 0 108 max: ......................................................................... 13 109 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 110 median: ...................................................................... 0 111 p95: ......................................................................... 1 112 p99: ......................................................................... 1 113 http.responses: ................................................................ 1501 114 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 115 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 116 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 117 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 118 vusers.session_length: 119 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 120 max: ......................................................................... 15 121 mean: ........................................................................ 1.8 122 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 123 p95: ......................................................................... 2.2 124 p99: ......................................................................... 2.9 125 126 127 -------------------------------------- 128 Metrics for period to: 20:45:20 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.999s ) 129 -------------------------------------- 130 131 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 132 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 18000 133 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 134 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 135 http.response_time: 136 min: ......................................................................... 0 137 max: ......................................................................... 4 138 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 139 median: ...................................................................... 0 140 p95: ......................................................................... 1 141 p99: ......................................................................... 1 142 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 143 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 144 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 145 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 146 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 147 vusers.session_length: 148 min: ......................................................................... 1.2 149 max: ......................................................................... 11.6 150 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 151 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 152 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 153 p99: ......................................................................... 5.5 154 155 156 Phase completed: unnamed (index: 0, duration: 60s ) 20:45:33( +0300 ) 157 158 -------------------------------------- 159 Metrics for period to: 20:45:30 ( +0300 ) (width: 9.999s ) 160 -------------------------------------- 161 162 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 1500 163 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 18000 164 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 165 http.requests: ................................................................. 1500 166 http.response_time: 167 min: ......................................................................... 0 168 max: ......................................................................... 1 169 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 170 median: ...................................................................... 0 171 p95: ......................................................................... 1 172 p99: ......................................................................... 1 173 http.responses: ................................................................ 1500 174 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 500 175 vusers.created: ................................................................ 500 176 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 500 177 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 178 vusers.session_length: 179 min: ......................................................................... 1.1 180 max: ......................................................................... 8.5 181 mean: ........................................................................ 1.7 182 median: ...................................................................... 1.6 183 p95: ......................................................................... 2.1 184 p99: ......................................................................... 3 185 186 187 -------------------------------------- 188 Metrics for period to: 20:45:40 ( +0300 ) (width: 4.103s ) 189 -------------------------------------- 190 191 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 590 192 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 7080 193 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 161/sec 194 http.requests: ................................................................. 590 195 http.response_time: 196 min: ......................................................................... 0 197 max: ......................................................................... 2 198 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 199 median: ...................................................................... 0 200 p95: ......................................................................... 1 201 p99: ......................................................................... 1 202 http.responses: ................................................................ 590 203 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 197 204 vusers.created: ................................................................ 196 205 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 196 206 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 207 vusers.session_length: 208 min: ......................................................................... 1 209 max: ......................................................................... 7.2 210 mean: ........................................................................ 2 211 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 212 p95: ......................................................................... 4.2 213 p99: ......................................................................... 6.4 214 215 216 All VUs finished. Total time: 1 minute, 3 seconds 217 218 -------------------------------- 219 Summary report @ 20:45:36 ( +0300 ) 220 -------------------------------- 221 222 http.codes.200: ................................................................ 9000 223 http.downloaded_bytes: ......................................................... 108000 224 http.request_rate: ............................................................. 150/sec 225 http.requests: ................................................................. 9000 226 http.response_time: 227 min: ......................................................................... 0 228 max: ......................................................................... 13 229 mean: ........................................................................ 0.1 230 median: ...................................................................... 0 231 p95: ......................................................................... 1 232 p99: ......................................................................... 1 233 http.responses: ................................................................ 9000 234 vusers.completed: .............................................................. 3000 235 vusers.created: ................................................................ 3000 236 vusers.created_by_name.0: ...................................................... 3000 237 vusers.failed: ................................................................. 0 238 vusers.session_length: 239 min: ......................................................................... 1 240 max: ......................................................................... 18.4 241 mean: ........................................................................ 1.9 242 median: ...................................................................... 1.7 243 p95: ......................................................................... 2.5 244 p99: ......................................................................... 5

Breakdown Of Metrics

HTTP Codes: The number of successful HTTP responses (200 OK) received.

The number of successful HTTP responses (200 OK) received. Downloaded Bytes: The total amount of data downloaded during the test.

The total amount of data downloaded during the test. Request Rate: The number of HTTP requests sent per second.

The number of HTTP requests sent per second. Response Time: The time taken for a server to respond to a request, including metrics like min, max, mean, median, p95 * (95th percentile), and p99 (99th percentile).

The time taken for a server to respond to a request, including metrics like min, max, mean, median, p95 * (95th percentile), and p99 (99th percentile). Virtual Users (VUs): The number of simulated users interacting with the server, including those completed, created, failed, and their session lengths.

Results

In the Artillery benchmark tests, we evaluated Node.js, Deno, and Bun.js by simulating real-world scenarios with a significant number of virtual users (VUs).

Node.js:

HTTP Codes 200: Successfully handled 9000 requests. Request Rate: Maintained an average of 140 requests per second. Response Time: The mean response time was low at 0.1 ms, with a maximum of 15 ms. Virtual Users Completed: 3000 VUs completed their sessions, with session lengths ranging from 1.1 to 17.6 seconds.

Deno.js:

HTTP Codes 200: Handled 9000 successful responses. Request Rate: Averaged around 150 requests per second. Response Time: Consistently low response times, with a mean of 0.1 ms and a maximum of 9 ms. Virtual Users Completed: 3000 VUs completed their sessions, with session lengths between 1.1 and 20.4 seconds.

Bun.js:

HTTP Codes 200: Also handled 9000 requests successfully. Request Rate: Similar to Deno, with 150 requests per second. Response Time: Very low mean response time of 0.1 ms, with a maximum of 13 ms. Virtual Users Completed: 3000 VUs completed their sessions, with session lengths from 1 to 18.4 seconds.

Overall, all three runtimes handled high concurrent traffic excellently with minimal response times.

Deno and Bun.js had slightly higher request rates than Node.js.

All three maintained low response times, showing efficient performance under load.

The consistent handling of 3000 virtual users across all tests demonstrates the stability and reliability of each runtime in real-world scenarios.

Final Conclusion

Based on the benchmarks, Deno appears to be the fastest runtime. It consistently demonstrated the highest request rates, lowest response times, and handled the largest amount of data throughput.

While Deno excels in raw performance, the choice of runtime should also consider factors like ecosystem maturity, community support, and ease of use.

However, it’s important to note that software is constantly evolving with updates and optimizations. The performance differences are slight, making it a difficult decision.

Each runtime has its strengths, and the best choice depends on your specific project requirements and context.