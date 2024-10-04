Build Your Army If you want to do great things, you'll need people with skills that complement yours. You can't do everything yourself. You need a team. You need an army. You need to build your army.

When I say “build your army,” I don’t mean amassing a horde of yes-men. I’m talking about finding people whose skills complement yours, who challenge you, and who fill in your blind spots. It’s about creating a team that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

The Unlikely Duo at Stripe

Ever heard of Patrick and John Collison? These Irish brothers founded Stripe, now valued at nearly $100 billion. But here’s the kicker: they’re not carbon copies of each other.

Patrick, the older brother, is the visionary. He’s all about the big picture, dreaming up new ways to revolutionize online payments. John, on the other hand, is the executor. He takes Patrick’s grand ideas and figures out how to make them a reality.

This complementary skill set was crucial in Stripe’s early days. While Patrick was out convincing skeptical investors that the world needed a better payment system, John was in the trenches, coding the prototype that would prove them right.

The lesson? Find your opposite. If you’re a big-picture thinker, look for someone who excels at details. If you’re a technical wizard, seek out a business-savvy partner. It’s this yin and yang that can turn a good idea into a great company.

The Tripod of Talent at Airbnb

Airbnb’s founding story is a masterclass in building a well-rounded team. Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk each brought something unique to the table.

Chesky and Gebbia were design school graduates with a knack for user experience. They came up with the initial concept of Airbnb and designed its first website. But they hit a wall when it came to scaling the technology.

Enter Blecharczyk, a computer science whiz who had been coding since his teens. He rebuilt the site from scratch, creating a robust platform that could handle millions of users.

This trio’s diverse skill set allowed Airbnb to tackle problems from multiple angles. When they needed to convince hesitant homeowners to list their properties, Chesky and Gebbia’s design skills came in handy, creating beautiful, trust-inspiring profiles. When they needed to match guests with hosts efficiently, Blecharczyk’s algorithms did the heavy lifting.

The takeaway? Don’t just look for people who think like you. Seek out those who bring different perspectives and skills. It’s the combination of varied talents that leads to innovative solutions.

The Pivotal Hire at Amazon

Jeff Bezos is a household name, but have you heard of Jeff Wilke? If not, you should have. Wilke joined Amazon in 1999 and became Bezos’ right-hand man, eventually earning the title “CEO of Worldwide Consumer.”

Bezos, with his background in computer science and finance, had built Amazon into a promising online bookstore. But to become “The Everything Store,” Amazon needed someone who understood logistics and operations at a deep level.

Enter Wilke, with his experience in chemical engineering and operations management. He revolutionized Amazon’s fulfillment centers, turning them into marvels of efficiency. This operational excellence became a key competitive advantage for Amazon, allowing them to deliver products faster and cheaper than anyone else.

Sometimes, the most valuable addition to your team isn’t someone who shares your background, but someone who brings an entirely new set of skills to the table.