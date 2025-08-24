Building tools for developers. Currently building courses.reviews and blamesteve.lol

courses.reviews gets a facelift + now AI-powered Find the perfect coding course with natural + language search and smart recommendations

I recently updated courses.reviews with a complete redesign and added AI capabilities to make finding the right coding course easier.

Keep learning. Stay relevant. Don’t let AI replace you.

So, what’s new?

AI-Powered Search: You can now search using natural language. Just type what you’re looking for like “React courses for beginners” or “advanced Node.js with TypeScript” and get relevant results.

Smarter Recommendations: The platform now analyzes course content and reviews to understand what you’re actually looking for, making it easier to find the right match without endless scrolling.

Better Course Discovery: Whether you’re just starting to code or looking to specialize in a specific area, the search now understands context and intent to deliver better matches.

Ready to find your next coding course? Try the new search at courses.reviews