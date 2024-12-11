courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

LinkedIn is Drowning in AI Generated Content Slop

One-line paragraphs, LinkedIn broetry, and the inevitable 'Agree?' - welcome to your AI-generated feed

LinkedIn has become unbearable. Every other post follows the same tired formula - a made-up story about “hustle culture”, broken into single sentences, ending with that annoying “Agree?”

We all know these posts. They start with some dramatic opener like:

“I was broke. Then I learned this secret. Now I’m a millionaire. Here’s how…”

It’s AI-generated garbage, and it’s everywhere. The worst part? Real people are starting to copy this style because they think it works. The whole platform has devolved into an endless stream of fake success stories and empty platitudes.

Open LinkedIn right now and count how many posts follow this exact pattern:

  • Dramatic personal story (probably fake)
  • One sentence per line
  • Generic “wisdom” anyone could have written
  • Desperate engagement bait at the end

These aren’t humans sharing real experiences. They’re AI outputs or humans mimicking AI outputs. It’s content designed by algorithms, for algorithms. The actual human element has been squeezed out.

The saddest part? Real professionals are feeling pressured to write like robots. They see the AI-style posts getting attention and think that’s what they need to do. So instead of sharing their actual experiences and insights, they’re crafting artificial “personal brand” content that sounds just as fake as the AI stuff.

This isn’t just annoying - it’s actively harmful. LinkedIn was supposed to be about professional networking and knowledge sharing. Instead, it’s turning into a wasteland of artificial inspiration and fake expertise.

LinkedIn needs to get serious about this problem. Not just with AI detection (though that would help), but by completely rethinking what they reward. Right now, their algorithm is literally optimized for promoting AI-style content.

Until then, we can:

  • Call out obvious AI content when we see it
  • Support and engage with real human voices
  • Refuse to play the algorithm game
  • Share actual experiences, not manufactured wisdom
  • Deleting LinkedIn altogether

The platform still has value buried under all the AI slop. But if LinkedIn doesn’t act soon, they risk becoming just another content farm - a place where algorithms talk to algorithms while real professionals move their conversations elsewhere.

