Trevor I. Lasn

Why I created skillcraft.ai

A search engine for coding education - because continuous learning is no longer optional

AI is getting smarter every month. This isn’t one of those AI doomsday posts — I’m not here to scare you. I believe staying relevant as a developer means continuously learning new frameworks, new patterns, and new tools.

What I found interesting is that there are thousands of learning resources out there, but it’s difficult to know which ones are worth your time and money. Most of us end up guessing about quality and learning order, hoping we picked the right path.

Every platform is its own silo. Udemy doesn’t show Coursera courses. Coursera doesn’t show Scrimba tutorials. Google shows you everything — blog posts, forums, random YouTube videos — when all you want is a good course on the topic.

skillcraft.ai homepage

So I built skillcraft.ai. Think of it as Google, but specifically for coding education. Skillcraft indexes courses, tutorials, books, and articles from all learnings platforms — all in one place.

Whether you’re a junior developer trying to level up, a senior engineer learning a new stack, or someone switching careers into tech, you need a clear path forward. Not just ‘any’ tutorial that’s scattered across the internet.

The difference between developers who thrive and those who struggle isn’t talent — it’s who keeps learning. When finding the right resources takes hours of research, many people understandably give up. Or they pick something that looked promising and spend weeks on outdated content.

skillcraft.ai search results

Skillcraft builds you a personalized learning roadmap. Instead of wondering what to learn next, you get a clear plan: here’s step 1, here’s step 2, here’s what comes after. Each step shows the best resources with practical details — duration, price, instructor, reviews. Compare everything, pick what fits your schedule, and start learning right away.

What about ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity? — They’re helpful for quick answers, and they work well alongside structured learning. You benefit from both — AI for immediate help, books and tutorials for deep understanding. One helps you debug today’s problem, the other helps you understand tomorrow’s architecture.

Using Skillcraft is free. Most of the learning resources it finds are free too, though some are paid courses. When you buy a paid course through an affiliate link, you often get a discount, I earn a commission, and the platform gets a sale. Everyone wins.

Platforms partner with me because I send them high-quality, motivated learners who know exactly what they’re looking for. Since I don’t create courses myself, I’m not competing with content creators — I’m helping people find them. I’m grateful to be in the edtech space and want everyone to have access to learn as much as they desire.

If you’re a content creator with courses or tutorials, feel free to shoot me an email if you want to partner up.

If you want to keep growing in this field, continuous learning is key. Skillcraft just makes that process simpler. For more details, check out the skillcraft.ai FAQ

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/why-i-created-skillcraft-ai. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.