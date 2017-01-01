Search Posts
IndexNow: Get your content indexed instantly by AI search engines and traditional search
Stop waiting weeks for crawlers. Learn how to notify Bing, DuckDuckGo, ChatGPT, and Perplexity instantly when you publish new content using the free IndexNow protocol
36 min read
webdev
What's new in Next.js 16
Async params, Turbopack by default, and the cleanup of experimental features
13 min read
webdev
Original work is now an endangered species
When everything looks the same, being different becomes valuable again
2 min read
tech reflections
Would you be interested in mentorship for your coding journey?
I’m launching Skillcraft Mentorship—personalized 1-on-1 guidance from experienced developers to help you level up faster.
2 min read
tech
