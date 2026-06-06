Developer Career Advice: Jobs, Skills and Growth
Career advice for developers: landing the first job, the self-taught path, job titles, ghost jobs, ageism, and whether learning to code still pays with AI.
all topics
- Ph.D in failure, Masters in getting back up
- Now is the best time to break into tech
- Is it even worth learning to code?
- Don't bullshit
- Tattoos Won't Break Your Tech Career
- You Don't Own Your Social Media Accounts
- Ghost Jobs Should Be Illegal
- How to Land Your First Tech Job
- Anthropic's Member of Technical Staff (MTS) Title Explained
- Software Engineer Titles Have Almost Lost Their Meaning
- Small Habits, Big Impact
- Ageism in Tech: Why Skills Matter More Than Age
- The Credit Vacuum
- When Tasked with a Problem, Start with the Bigger Picture
- Self-Doubt Holds Most People Back From Their Full Potential
- Self-Taught Developer's Guide to Thriving in Tech
- Specialist vs Generalist: Choosing Your Career Path in Tech
- Internal Mobility
- It's More Fun to Be Competent
- Take Your Writing Seriously
- Evolve or Become Irrelevant
- The Crutch Effect: How AI Tools Became A Crutch
- Mental Toughness is the Best Quality a Developer Can Have
- How To Restore Your Passion for Programming
- What Does an Entry-Level Programmer Need to Know Exactly?
- Become a Web Developer in 180 Days
- The Secret to Being a Top Developer Is Building Things