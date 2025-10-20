🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai
Now is the best time to break into tech

With AI tooling, a developer with 1 year of experience can match the output of someone with 10 years. The playing field has never been more level.

We’re in a new learning cycle. The way people learn to code today is fundamentally different from five years ago, and it’s only going to accelerate.

A junior developer with one year of experience and AI tools can match the output of someone with ten years. That’s not hype. That’s what I’m seeing happen right now. The gap between beginner and expert has collapsed in terms of raw productivity.

You learn differently now. Instead of memorizing syntax and patterns, you learn by building and iterating. AI handles the grunt work while you focus on understanding problems and solutions. You get unstuck instantly. You see working code immediately. You iterate faster than any previous generation of developers.

The learning curve hasn’t disappeared, but it’s been reshaped. You can be productive from day one. You can build real things while you’re still learning. You don’t need to wait years before you’re “good enough.”

This is the most exciting time to start. The tools are free. The resources are everywhere. The barrier to entry has never been lower. And most importantly, you can learn by doing instead of just studying.

If you’ve been intimidated by the idea of learning to code, this is your moment. The playing field has leveled. What you can build matters more than how long you’ve been doing it.

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/now-is-the-best-time-to-break-into-tech.