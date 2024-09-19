courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Take Your Writing Seriously

It’s not just about getting the message across; it’s about doing so in a way that’s easy for others to follow. Good writing shows respect for your team and your work.

When you send out poorly written communication, you’re saying, “My time is more valuable than yours.” You might not mean it that way, but that’s how it comes across. The message isn’t just in the words you choose but in how much care you put into them.

A sloppy, hard-to-read email means someone else is going to spend extra time decoding it. Multiply that across an entire team, and you’re wasting hours of productivity. And for what? To save yourself a few seconds? That’s a bad trade.

Your writing style impacts more than just your own communication—it sets a tone for the team. If you write sloppy messages, other team members will think it’s okay to do the same. Before you know it, everyone’s writing half-baked emails that are hard to follow, and team communication deteriorates.

Imagine this scenario: You’re leading a project, and you write a vague, typo-filled message to a teammate. They reply with their own unclear response. Now you’ve both wasted time trying to figure out what the other meant, and progress has slowed.

Think about a bug report in a software project. If a developer logs a bug with poor writing—missing details, unclear descriptions—the person assigned to fix it will need to ask for clarification. That back-and-forth eats up valuable time, and a bug that could’ve been solved quickly drags on.

Compare that to a detailed, well-written bug report that’s clear from the start. The developer can jump in, understand the issue immediately, and fix it without delay.

Set a Higher Standard

I’m not saying you need to write like Hemingway in every Slack message. But writing clear, thoughtful communication shows respect for your team. It says, “I value your time and want to make sure this is easy to understand.”

Here are some basic tips I follow:

  • Proper grammar and punctuation.
  • Proofread before sending.
  • Avoid abbreviations that might confuse others.
  • Break long messages into smaller paragraphs for readability.

These might seem like small things, but they add up. Clear, concise writing improves team communication, cuts down on misunderstandings, and saves everyone time.

In many ways, your writing is a reflection of your professionalism. If you take the time to write well, people notice. They’re more likely to take you seriously because it shows you care about the details.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

leadership

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

The Monday Morning Test to Measure Engineering Team Health

Why the first day back can reveal everything about your engineering team's health

Nov 4, 2024 6 min read

Conway's Law: The Hidden Force Shaping Your Software Architecture

If you've ever wondered why your carefully planned software architecture ends up looking suspiciously like your org chart, you're not alone. Welcome to the world of Conway's Law.

Sep 24, 2024 5 min read

Technical Debt Is Killing Your Business

And it will be your downfall if you choose to ignore it

Jul 31, 2024 7 min read

Write Documentation Like a Journalist

Create comprehensive, engaging documentation by adopting journalistic techniques for research and storytelling

Sep 26, 2024 4 min read

It's More Fun to Be Competent

Once you're competent, everything changes. You stop second-guessing yourself. You stop panicking every time you encounter a new problem. And you start taking on bigger challenges with excitement rather than dread.

Sep 20, 2024 4 min read

What Makes MrBeast So Successful? The Secrets Behind His YouTube Empire

A deep dive into the strategies, mindset, and team culture that have made MrBeast one of the most successful creators on YouTube

Sep 16, 2024 12 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/take-your-writing-seriously. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.