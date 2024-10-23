Why Anthropic (Claude AI) Uses 'Member of Technical Staff' for All Engineers (Including Co-founders) Inside Anthropic's unique approach to preventing talent poaching and maintaining organizational equality

When I first learned about Anthropic’s approach to job titles, I was intrigued. In an industry where titles like “Senior Principal Distinguished Engineer” have become commonplace, Anthropic took a radically different path: everyone, from new hires to co-founders, shares the same title - “Member of Technical Staff” (MTS).

This isn’t just another Silicon Valley quirk. It’s a deliberate strategy that serves multiple purposes, from talent retention to fostering a more egalitarian culture. Let’s dive into why this matters and what other companies might learn from this approach.

Source: LinkedIn profile of Benjamin Mann, Co-founder of Anthropic

Why ‘Member of Technical Staff’?

While Anthropic hasn’t publicly stated their reasoning for this title approach, looking at industry practices and organizational psychology, we can explore some likely motivations.

I’ve been thinking about why they do this, and honestly, it’s pretty clever:

Anti-Poaching Defense: When everyone shares the same title, it becomes significantly harder for competitors to identify and target specific experience levels through LinkedIn and other professional networks. Cultural Statement: A unified title structure might reflect Anthropic’s emphasis on collaborative research over hierarchical divisions - particularly important in AI development where breakthroughs often come from unexpected places. Organizational Security: In the competitive field of AI research, maintaining some opacity about team structure and hierarchy could be strategically valuable. Information Control: In AI development, where strategic advantages can come from organizational structure and research focus, generic titles make it harder for outsiders to infer internal hierarchies or specializations.

Think of it like chess - sometimes the best moves aren’t about adding complexity, but about simplifying in a way that gives you an advantage. That’s what Anthropic appears to be doing with their title structure.

But let’s be clear - these are informed observations based on industry patterns, not official statements from Anthropic. I’d be curious to hear other perspectives on this approach.