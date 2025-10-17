🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai
It's like Reddit, but for tech courses. Search smarter. Read honest reviews. Get mentored. See what's worth your time. Join thousands learning together.
Up to date
Published
2 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Building skillcraft.ai yourwebsitedeservesbetter.com and blamesteve.lol

Is it even worth learning to code?

With AI tools like Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, and Lovable, is learning to code still valuable?

Yes. Absolutely. It’s like asking if it’s worth learning to read.

AI tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot are incredible. They write code faster than you ever could. But they’re tools, not replacements.

You still need to know what to build. You need to understand what the AI generates. You need to spot bugs, optimize performance, and make architectural decisions. You need to know when the AI is wrong.

Without coding knowledge, you’re just copying and pasting magic spells you don’t understand. That works until it doesn’t. Then you’re stuck.

Learning to code teaches you how to think systematically. How to break problems into smaller pieces. How to debug when things fail. These skills transfer everywhere.

AI makes you more productive, not obsolete. A developer with AI tools is 10x more powerful than someone who can’t code using AI tools.

It’s like airplanes. Planes are 95% autopilot, but you still need a trained pilot. When things go wrong at 30,000 feet, the autopilot can’t save you. The pilot can.

The real question isn’t whether coding is worth learning. It’s whether you want to be someone who builds things or someone who asks others to build things for them.

Code is literacy for the digital age. Learn it.

Found this article helpful? You might enjoy my free newsletter. I share dev tips and insights to help you grow your coding skills and advance your tech career.

Check out these related articles that might be useful for you. They cover similar topics and provide additional insights.

Tech
2 min read

courses.reviews gets a facelift + now AI-powered

Find the perfect coding course with natural + language search and smart recommendations

Aug 24, 2025
Read article
Tech
2 min read

yourwebsitedeservesbetter.com

Most websites lose customers before they even have a chance to convert. The right words, design, and user experience can make all the difference between a visitor who bounces and one who becomes a customer.

Oct 15, 2025
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' Rule

How Amazon's emphasis on eliminating weasel words leads to more precise, actionable communication and better decision-making

Sep 17, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Introducing courses.reviews

Cutting through the noise of thousands of online courses to find the ones actually worth your time

Jun 2, 2025
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?

The Open Source Pledge aims to address open source sustainability challenges by encouraging companies to pay $2,000 per developer per year

Nov 17, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

VoidZero: Threat or Catalyst for Open Source JavaScript Tooling?

When Evan You announced VoidZero, I'll admit - I got excited. And a little nervous.

Oct 15, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Ghost Jobs Should Be Illegal

How fake job postings became a systemic problem in tech recruiting

Nov 15, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

You Don't Own Your Social Media Accounts

Social platforms promise exposure but quietly hold your audience hostage

Nov 28, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Honey Quietly Hijacked Creator Revenue Through Affiliate Link Switching

Honey's controversial affiliate link practices and what it teaches us about Silicon Valley's ethics

Jan 4, 2025
Read article
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/is-it-even-worth-to-learn-coding. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.