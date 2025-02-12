Don't bullshit Be the authentic voice in a world of manufactured personas

There’s something powerful about people who speak plainly and act genuinely. Not because they’re trying to get ahead or make an impression, but because that’s who they are. In a world full of carefully curated professional images, being real stands out.

Professional environments often push us toward a certain way of speaking and acting. The pressure to sound impressive or important can lead to convoluted language and artificial behavior. When we catch ourselves using words we’d never use in regular conversation or trying to sound more important than we are, it might be time to pause and reset.

Being real doesn’t mean being unprofessional. It means speaking clearly and directly. It means admitting when we don’t know something instead of dancing around the truth. It means responding to situations authentically rather than how we think we’re supposed to respond.

In emails, it might mean writing like we talk instead of falling back on corporate templates. In meetings, it might mean asking questions when we’re confused rather than nodding along. In relationships with colleagues, it might mean showing genuine interest and concern rather than maintaining a purely professional distance.

Clear communication takes courage. It’s easier to hide behind vague language or professional jargon. But direct, honest communication builds trust. It shows respect for others’ time and intelligence. When we speak plainly, we make space for real understanding and genuine connections.