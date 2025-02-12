courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
2 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Don't bullshit

Be the authentic voice in a world of manufactured personas

There’s something powerful about people who speak plainly and act genuinely. Not because they’re trying to get ahead or make an impression, but because that’s who they are. In a world full of carefully curated professional images, being real stands out.

Professional environments often push us toward a certain way of speaking and acting. The pressure to sound impressive or important can lead to convoluted language and artificial behavior. When we catch ourselves using words we’d never use in regular conversation or trying to sound more important than we are, it might be time to pause and reset.

Being real doesn’t mean being unprofessional. It means speaking clearly and directly. It means admitting when we don’t know something instead of dancing around the truth. It means responding to situations authentically rather than how we think we’re supposed to respond.

In emails, it might mean writing like we talk instead of falling back on corporate templates. In meetings, it might mean asking questions when we’re confused rather than nodding along. In relationships with colleagues, it might mean showing genuine interest and concern rather than maintaining a purely professional distance.

Clear communication takes courage. It’s easier to hide behind vague language or professional jargon. But direct, honest communication builds trust. It shows respect for others’ time and intelligence. When we speak plainly, we make space for real understanding and genuine connections.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

leadership

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

Staying Motivated While Building Your Startup: A Balanced Approach

Building a startup is an exhilarating journey, filled with highs and lows

Dec 17, 2023 4 min read

Attracting Top Engineering Talent to Your Startup

Advice on competing for great software engineers without name recognition

Sep 21, 2024 5 min read

Make It Work First Before Optimizing

Users don't care how elegant your code is. They care if it solves their problem.

Sep 27, 2024 4 min read

Software Engineer Titles Have (Almost) Lost All Their Meaning

Examining the Devaluation of Software Engineer Titles and Its Impact on Tech Industry Integrity

Oct 20, 2024 6 min read

Can Scrum Be Salvaged?

Scrum is failing engineering teams and what it's actually costing us

Nov 14, 2024 7 min read

Barnacle Strategy for Startups

As a founder, you're always on the lookout for smart ways to grow your startup without burning through your limited resources. That's where the barnacle strategy comes in.

Oct 3, 2024 3 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/dont-bullshit. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.