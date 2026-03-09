Software Engineering: Tech Debt, Docs and Readable Code
Writing software that lasts: when tech debt matters, documentation people read, early returns and lower complexity, Conway's law, and planning before coding.
all topics
- Why I Chose Rust for 0xInsider
- Why I Value Firebreak Sprints for Managing Technical Debt
- Recursion Explained In Simple Terms
- Introducing the Legendary Programmer Hall of Fame
- How to Launch Software Projects On Time and On Budget
- When Tasked with a Problem, Start with the Bigger Picture
- Micro Frontends: The LEGO Approach to Web Development
- Make It Work First Before Optimizing
- Minimum Viable Documentation
- Write Documentation Like a Journalist
- Conway's Law: How Your Org Chart Shapes Your Software
- Outdated Docs Are Tech Debt
- Weeks of Coding Can Save You Hours of Planning
- Code Wins Arguments
- Take Your Writing Seriously
- When Should You Actually Worry About Tech Debt?
- How to Reduce Cyclomatic Complexity: Practical Tips
- Unrealistic Deadlines In Software Engineering
- Explicit is better than implicit
- Early Returns and Intermediate Variables in JavaScript
- When Regex Goes Wrong
- Invisible columns in SQL
- Technical Debt Is Killing Your Business
- Programming Trends to Watch in 2020 and Beyond