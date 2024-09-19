courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Code Wins Arguments

How Meta and other companies use the 'code wins arguments' mindset to turn ideas into reality

From Facebook’s S1 filing: “Rather than spending days debating whether a new idea is feasible or the best way to build it, engineers prefer to just prototype and see what works.”

Prototyping to Prove the Point

Meta’s development of its text feed feature is a great example. Before official approval, engineers had already built prototypes. Why? Because when there’s a working prototype, it’s hard to argue against its feasibility. Instead of getting bogged down in discussions, they demonstrated what was possible by building it.

This approach is common across many tech companies. Prototyping shifts the conversation from abstract ideas to concrete results. Code moves the debate forward and turns theory into progress.

A Tool, Not a Black Box

Prototyping isn’t about hiding away and coding in isolation. It’s a way to bring ideas to life and get feedback. Once you have something tangible, share it. You’re not building the final product in secret; you’re showing that the concept works.

At Stripe, engineers build prototypes even before full approval. It’s easier to demonstrate that something works than to convince others with words alone.

Google takes a similar approach. Design documents guide big projects, but a working demo speaks louder than any well-written plan.

If you’ve got an idea, build it. Don’t wait for endless meetings or approval. A working prototype not only proves your point but shows your commitment to solving the problem. It’s the fastest way to turn ideas into action and avoid unnecessary back-and-forth. Just remember, it’s a starting point—not the final product.

