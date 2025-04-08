Vanta Logo
SPONSOR
Automate SOC 2 & ISO 27001 compliance with Vanta. Get $1,000 off.
Claim deal
Published
4 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Software Engineer, Engineering Manager

Why I Value Firebreak Sprints for Managing Technical Debt

How scheduled developer freedom weeks can revolutionize your codebase and team morale

Most engineering teams operate in perpetual feature-factory mode, leaving critical maintenance work to languish in the backlog graveyard. Firebreak sprints solve this problem elegantly, and I’ve seen them transform dysfunctional codebases into maintainable systems.

What Are Firebreak Sprints?

Firebreak sprints are dedicated periods (typically one week) between regular development cycles where engineers can work on whatever they believe delivers the most value. No product management approval. No stakeholder prioritization meetings. Just developers fixing what’s been driving them crazy.

I’ve introduced firebreaks at multiple companies, scheduling them 3-4 times annually between major product initiatives.

The results spoke for themselves: (1) reduced technical debt, (2) improved developer satisfaction, (3) and—counterintuitively—faster feature delivery in subsequent sprints.

Why Firebreak Sprints Are A Good Idea

Most attempts to address technical debt fail for one simple reason: they rely on non-engineers to prioritize engineering problems they don’t personally experience.

A product manager will never feel the pain of a flaky test suite or understand the complexity lurking in that legacy authentication system.

Firebreaks invert this dynamic. They acknowledge that the people closest to the code often have the clearest understanding of what needs fixing.

Firebreaks are distinct from other technical debt strategies:

  • Dedicated refactoring sprints often turn into death marches with arbitrary deadlines and management-dictated targets
  • “20% time” policies typically evaporate under delivery pressure
  • “Just fix things as they go” is magical thinking when product roadmaps are already overstuffed

Firebreaks work because they’re explicit, time-boxed, and sacred. They create breathing room between major initiatives rather than competing with them. The key difference is developer autonomy—engineers choose what to fix based on their direct experience with the codebase.

How to Run Effective Firebreak Sprints

Set boundaries without being prescriptive. The work should:

  • Address technical concerns that affect (1) developer productivity or (2) system reliability
  • Be completable within the timeframe. AVOID carrying firebreak work into the next sprint. This requires proper scoping.
  • Be measurable. This could be a reduction in test suite runtime, improved code coverage, or a decrease in bug reports. The goal is to create demonstrable improvements.
  • Be documented. Engineers should write up what they did and why it matters. This helps others understand the value of the work and serves as a reference for future firebreaks.
  • Be communicated. Share the results with the team and stakeholders. This builds trust and demonstrates the value of firebreaks.
  • Be celebrated. Recognize the effort and impact of the work done during the firebreak. This fosters a culture of continuous improvement and encourages future participation.

Avoid vague constraints like “must align with business priorities”—this defeats the entire purpose.

The biggest mistake I see is micromanaging firebreak work. If you’ve hired competent engineers, trust them to identify valuable improvements. They live with your system’s pain points daily and probably have a mental list of fixes they’ve been desperate to implement.

End each firebreak with demos. This isn’t just about accountability—it helps engineers practice communicating technical value in business terms, a crucial skill that’s often underdeveloped.

Feel free to tweak the recipe to fit your team’s culture. The key is to create a space where engineers feel empowered to take ownership of their work and make meaningful improvements.

Getting Buy-In

If you’re struggling to sell leadership on firebreaks, frame them as investments in velocity rather than indulgences for engineers.

Technical debt compounds like financial debt. Firebreaks are like making regular principal payments—they prevent you from reaching a point where all your resources go toward paying interest.

If a full-week firebreak seems too disruptive, start with a two-day mini-firebreak. Even this limited autonomy can yield surprising benefits, and success will make it easier to advocate for full-week versions.

Firebreaks aren’t just about fixing code—they’re about fixing the broken relationship between developers and the systems they build. When engineers feel empowered to improve their work environment, everyone wins—including the business.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

More Articles You Might Enjoy

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well. If you like what I have to say, please check out the sponsors who are supporting me. Much appreciated!

Leadership
4 min read

How to Launch Software Projects On Time and On Budget

Learn the art of scope management to keep your projects fixed in time and cost

Oct 7, 2024
Read article
Leadership
3 min read

When Tasked with a Problem, Start with the Bigger Picture

When faced with a challenge, I always step back to see the whole picture first. It's like pausing a complex strategy game to study the map. You might lose a few seconds of play time, but you gain a crucial understanding of the battlefield.

Oct 3, 2024
Read article
Leadership
4 min read

Unrealistic Deadlines In Software Engineering

Unrealistic deadlines are more than just stressful—they set engineers up for failure

Sep 7, 2024
Read article
Leadership
5 min read

A Company Is Not a Family. It's a Sports Team

'We're not just a company, we're a family!' It's a nice sentiment, sure. But it's also a load of crap.

Oct 5, 2024
Read article
Leadership
4 min read

A Great Product Doesn't Need Marketing

Great products speak for themselves, without the need for massive marketing campaigns

Sep 18, 2024
Read article
Leadership
8 min read

What Makes a Great Engineering Manager?

People don't quit jobs, they quit bad managers. Here's what great engineering leadership actually looks like

Dec 8, 2024
Read article
Leadership
2 min read

Don't bullshit

Be the authentic voice in a world of manufactured personas

Feb 12, 2025
Read article
Leadership
3 min read

Code Wins Arguments

How Meta and other companies use the 'code wins arguments' mindset to turn ideas into reality

Sep 19, 2024
Read article
Leadership
7 min read

The Real Cost of Meetings: What FAANG Companies Do Differently

Discover how FAANG companies like Amazon, Google, and Netflix reduce the hidden costs of meetings by embracing written communication and minimizing unnecessary gatherings.

Sep 17, 2024
Read article
all articles

Become a better engineer

Here are engineering resources I've personally vetted and use. They focus on skills you'll actually need to build and scale real projects - the kind of experience that gets you hired or promoted.

40% DISCOUNT

CodeCrafters

Level up by building real tools like Redis, Git, and SQLite from scratch.

20% DISCOUNT

Scrimba

Accelerate your JavaScript and React journey with Scrimba's interactive learning platform.

25% DISCOUNT

Boot.dev

Courses taught by engineers who worked at companies like Netflix and SourceGraph.

Many companies have a fixed annual stipend per engineer (e.g. $2,000) for use towards learning resources. If your company offers this stipend, you can forward them your invoices directly for reimbursement. By using my affiliate links, you support my work and get a discount at the same!

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/firebreak-sprints. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.