AI Agents: Claude Code, Skills, MCP and Protocols
How AI agents work and how I use them: the agent loop, Claude Code skills, MCP tools, the A2A and ARD protocols, and cleaning up the worktrees agents leave.
all topics
- residue-cli: Reclaim your storage from Git worktrees, automatically and safely.
- Agent Git worktrees eat your disk; residue-cli clears safe ones
- Agentic Resource Discovery: What I Added to 0xinsider
- Google Search Console MCP Server: Connect It to Claude Code
- AI Agents Explained
- Building Custom MCP Servers with Next.js and mcp-handler
- Chrome DevTools MCP: Let Your AI Agent Debug Your App
- Claude Code Superpowers: Add Skills That Plan Before Coding
- Next.js DevTools MCP: Connect Agents to Your Dev Server
- Context7 MCP: Stop LLM Hallucinations with Live Docs
- The Sequential Thinking MCP Server
- Agent2Agent (A2A) Protocol: How AI Agents Talk to Each Other