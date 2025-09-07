Terminal window

1 > /mcp 2 3 ╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ 4 │ sequentialthinking (sequential-thinking) │ 5 │ │ 6 │ Tool name: sequentialthinking │ 7 │ Full name: mcp__sequential-thinking__sequentialthinking │ 8 │ │ 9 │ Description: │ 10 │ A detailed tool for dynamic and reflective problem-solving through │ 11 │ thoughts. This tool helps analyze problems through a flexible thinking │ 12 │ process that can adapt and evolve. Each thought can build on, question, │ 13 │ or revise previous insights as understanding deepens. │ 14 │ │ 15 │ When to use this tool: │ 16 │ - Breaking down complex problems into steps │ 17 │ - Planning and design with room for revision │ 18 │ - Analysis that might need course correction │ 19 │ - Problems where the full scope might not be clear initially │ 20 │ - Problems that require a multi-step solution │ 21 │ - Tasks that need to maintain context over multiple steps │ 22 │ - Situations where irrelevant information needs to be filtered out │ 23 │ │ 24 │ Key features: │ 25 │ - You can adjust total_thoughts up or down as you progress │ 26 │ - You can question or revise previous thoughts │ 27 │ - You can add more thoughts even after reaching what seemed like the end │ 28 │ - You can express uncertainty and explore alternative approaches │ 29 │ - Not every thought needs to build linearly - you can branch or backtrack │ 30 │ - Generates a solution hypothesis │ 31 │ - Verifies the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps │ 32 │ - Repeats the process until satisfied │ 33 │ - Provides a correct answer │ 34 │ │ 35 │ Parameters explained: │ 36 │ - thought: Your current thinking step, which can include: │ 37 │ * Regular analytical steps │ 38 │ * Revisions of previous thoughts │ 39 │ * Questions about previous decisions │ 40 │ * Realizations about needing more analysis │ 41 │ * Changes in approach │ 42 │ * Hypothesis generation │ 43 │ * Hypothesis verification │ 44 │ - next_thought_needed: True if you need more thinking │ 45 │ - thought_number: Current number in sequence │ 46 │ - total_thoughts: Current estimate of thoughts needed (adjustable) │ 47 │ - is_revision: Boolean indicating if this revises previous thinking │ 48 │ - revises_thought: Which thought number is being reconsidered │ 49 │ - branch_from_thought: Branching point thought number │ 50 │ - branch_id: Identifier for the current branch │ 51 │ - needs_more_thoughts: If reaching end but realizing more thoughts needed │ 52 │ │ 53 │ You should: │ 54 │ 1. Start with an initial estimate of needed thoughts, be ready to adjust │ 55 │ 2. Feel free to question or revise previous thoughts │ 56 │ 3. Don't hesitate to add more thoughts if needed, even at the "end" │ 57 │ 4. Express uncertainty when present │ 58 │ 5. Mark thoughts that revise previous thinking or branch into new paths │ 59 │ 6. Ignore information that is irrelevant to the current step │ 60 │ 7. Generate a solution hypothesis when appropriate │ 61 │ 8. Verify the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps │ 62 │ 9. Repeat the process until satisfied with the solution │ 63 │ 10. Provide a single, ideally correct answer as the final output │ 64 │ 11. Only set next_thought_needed to false when truly done │ 65 │ │ 66 │ Parameters: │ 67 │ • thought (required): string - Your current thinking step │ 68 │ • nextThoughtNeeded (required): boolean - Whether another step is needed │ 69 │ • thoughtNumber (required): integer - Current thought number │ 70 │ • totalThoughts (required): integer - Estimated total thoughts needed │ 71 │ • isRevision: boolean - Whether this revises previous thinking │ 72 │ • revisesThought: integer - Which thought is being reconsidered │ 73 │ • branchFromThought: integer - Branching point thought number │ 74 │ • branchId: string - Branch identifier │ 75 │ • needsMoreThoughts: boolean - If more thoughts are needed │ 76 ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯