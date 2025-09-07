╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ sequentialthinking (sequential-thinking) │
│ Tool name: sequentialthinking │
│ Full name: mcp__sequential-thinking__sequentialthinking │
│ A detailed tool for dynamic and reflective problem-solving through │
│ thoughts. This tool helps analyze problems through a flexible thinking │
│ process that can adapt and evolve. Each thought can build on, question, │
│ or revise previous insights as understanding deepens. │
│ When to use this tool: │
│ - Breaking down complex problems into steps │
│ - Planning and design with room for revision │
│ - Analysis that might need course correction │
│ - Problems where the full scope might not be clear initially │
│ - Problems that require a multi-step solution │
│ - Tasks that need to maintain context over multiple steps │
│ - Situations where irrelevant information needs to be filtered out │
│ - You can adjust total_thoughts up or down as you progress │
│ - You can question or revise previous thoughts │
│ - You can add more thoughts even after reaching what seemed like the end │
│ - You can express uncertainty and explore alternative approaches │
│ - Not every thought needs to build linearly - you can branch or backtrack │
│ - Generates a solution hypothesis │
│ - Verifies the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps │
│ - Repeats the process until satisfied │
│ - Provides a correct answer │
│ Parameters explained: │
│ - thought: Your current thinking step, which can include: │
│ * Regular analytical steps │
│ * Revisions of previous thoughts │
│ * Questions about previous decisions │
│ * Realizations about needing more analysis │
│ * Changes in approach │
│ * Hypothesis generation │
│ * Hypothesis verification │
│ - next_thought_needed: True if you need more thinking │
│ - thought_number: Current number in sequence │
│ - total_thoughts: Current estimate of thoughts needed (adjustable) │
│ - is_revision: Boolean indicating if this revises previous thinking │
│ - revises_thought: Which thought number is being reconsidered │
│ - branch_from_thought: Branching point thought number │
│ - branch_id: Identifier for the current branch │
│ - needs_more_thoughts: If reaching end but realizing more thoughts needed │
│ 1. Start with an initial estimate of needed thoughts, be ready to adjust │
│ 2. Feel free to question or revise previous thoughts │
│ 3. Don't hesitate to add more thoughts if needed, even at the "end" │
│ 4. Express uncertainty when present │
│ 5. Mark thoughts that revise previous thinking or branch into new paths │
│ 6. Ignore information that is irrelevant to the current step │
│ 7. Generate a solution hypothesis when appropriate │
│ 8. Verify the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps │
│ 9. Repeat the process until satisfied with the solution │
│ 10. Provide a single, ideally correct answer as the final output │
│ 11. Only set next_thought_needed to false when truly done │
│ • thought (required): string - Your current thinking step │
│ • nextThoughtNeeded (required): boolean - Whether another step is needed │
│ • thoughtNumber (required): integer - Current thought number │
│ • totalThoughts (required): integer - Estimated total thoughts needed │
│ • isRevision: boolean - Whether this revises previous thinking │
│ • revisesThought: integer - Which thought is being reconsidered │
│ • branchFromThought: integer - Branching point thought number │
│ • branchId: string - Branch identifier │
│ • needsMoreThoughts: boolean - If more thoughts are needed │
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯