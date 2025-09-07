Anthropic's Sequential Thinking MCP

New project announcement
I recently stumbled across a fantastic MCP server from Anthropic that forces a more methodical approach to problem-solving.

Instead of trying to solve everything in one shot (and often missing crucial details), the Anthropic sequential thinking MCP server forces a more methodical approach.

Terminal window
> /mcp


╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 sequentialthinking (sequential-thinking)                                     │
                                                                              
 Tool name: sequentialthinking                                                
 Full name: mcp__sequential-thinking__sequentialthinking                      
                                                                              
 Description:                                                                 
 A detailed tool for dynamic and reflective problem-solving through           
 thoughts. This tool helps analyze problems through a flexible thinking       
 process that can adapt and evolve. Each thought can build on, question,      
 or revise previous insights as understanding deepens.                        
                                                                              
 When to use this tool:                                                       
 - Breaking down complex problems into steps                                  
 - Planning and design with room for revision                                 
 - Analysis that might need course correction                                 
 - Problems where the full scope might not be clear initially                 
 - Problems that require a multi-step solution                                
 - Tasks that need to maintain context over multiple steps                    
 - Situations where irrelevant information needs to be filtered out           
                                                                              
 Key features:                                                                
 - You can adjust total_thoughts up or down as you progress                   
 - You can question or revise previous thoughts                               
 - You can add more thoughts even after reaching what seemed like the end     
 - You can express uncertainty and explore alternative approaches             
 - Not every thought needs to build linearly - you can branch or backtrack    
 - Generates a solution hypothesis                                            
 - Verifies the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps                
 - Repeats the process until satisfied                                        
 - Provides a correct answer                                                  
                                                                              
 Parameters explained:                                                        
 - thought: Your current thinking step, which can include:                    
   * Regular analytical steps                                                 
   * Revisions of previous thoughts                                           
   * Questions about previous decisions                                       
   * Realizations about needing more analysis                                 
   * Changes in approach                                                      
   * Hypothesis generation                                                    
   * Hypothesis verification                                                  
 - next_thought_needed: True if you need more thinking                        
 - thought_number: Current number in sequence                                 
 - total_thoughts: Current estimate of thoughts needed (adjustable)           │
 - is_revision: Boolean indicating if this revises previous thinking          
 - revises_thought: Which thought number is being reconsidered                
 - branch_from_thought: Branching point thought number                        
 - branch_id: Identifier for the current branch                               
 - needs_more_thoughts: If reaching end but realizing more thoughts needed    
                                                                              
 You should:                                                                  
 1. Start with an initial estimate of needed thoughts, be ready to adjust     
 2. Feel free to question or revise previous thoughts                         
 3. Don't hesitate to add more thoughts if needed, even at the "end"          │
│ 4. Express uncertainty when present                                          │
│ 5. Mark thoughts that revise previous thinking or branch into new paths      │
│ 6. Ignore information that is irrelevant to the current step                 │
│ 7. Generate a solution hypothesis when appropriate                           │
│ 8. Verify the hypothesis based on the Chain of Thought steps                 │
│ 9. Repeat the process until satisfied with the solution                      │
│ 10. Provide a single, ideally correct answer as the final output             │
│ 11. Only set next_thought_needed to false when truly done                    │
│                                                                              │
│ Parameters:                                                                  │
│   • thought (required): string - Your current thinking step                  │
│   • nextThoughtNeeded (required): boolean - Whether another step is needed   │
│   • thoughtNumber (required): integer - Current thought number               │
│   • totalThoughts (required): integer - Estimated total thoughts needed      │
│   • isRevision: boolean - Whether this revises previous thinking             │
│   • revisesThought: integer - Which thought is being reconsidered            │
│   • branchFromThought: integer - Branching point thought number              │
│   • branchId: string - Branch identifier                                     │
│   • needsMoreThoughts: boolean - If more thoughts are needed                 │
╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

When you ask an AI to refactor a complex system, Sequential Thinking approaches it differently:

# Instead of: "Here's your refactored code!"
# It does:
# 1. Map out current architecture
# 2. Identify pain points
# 3. Propose alternatives
# 4. Consider trade-offs
# 5. Then implement

Super useful for architectural decisions, complex debugging, or any task where you’d normally grab a whiteboard. If you’re building anything complex with AI, this is worth checking out.

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/anthropic-sequential-thinking-mcp. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.