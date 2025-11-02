The Next.js DevTools MCP solves a specific problem: coding assistants can read your files, but they can’t see if your app is actually running or what errors you’re getting.
Next.js 16+ includes a built-in MCP endpoint at
/_next/mcp. The next-devtools-mcp package discovers this endpoint and exposes live build errors, runtime errors, TypeScript type errors, application routes, page metadata, Server Action definitions, dev server logs, and project configuration.
Installation
Claude Code:
OpenAI Codex:
Google Gemini:
Other editors (
.mcp.json in project root):
Restart your dev server. The package auto-discovers the
/_next/mcp endpoint.
Live Error Access
Before:
After:
Claude checks your project config, searches the docs, writes code, verifies no errors, tests it in the browser, and confirms it works.
The difference: Claude sees your running app instead of guessing from static files.
Available Tools
|Tool
|What It Does
get_page_metadata
|Returns routes, components, and page structure
get_project_metadata
|Exposes project configuration and dependencies
get_server_action_by_id
|Queries specific Server Actions
get_logs
|Access to dev server logs
nextjs_docs
|Searches official Next.js docs for version-specific patterns
upgrade_nextjs_16
|Runs codemods for Next.js 16 upgrades
enable_cache_components
|Configures Cache Components with pre-flight checks
browser_eval
|Playwright integration for browser testing
Next.js 16+ gets full support (errors, state, logs). Next.js 15 and below get partial support (upgrades, docs, browser testing).