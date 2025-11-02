See Which Developer Skills Are in Demand

Next.js DevTools MCP: Your Development Server Just Got Smarter The Next.js DevTools MCP connects Claude and Cursor to your running dev server. I use it every day.

The Next.js DevTools MCP solves a specific problem: coding assistants can read your files, but they can’t see if your app is actually running or what errors you’re getting.

Next.js 16+ includes a built-in MCP endpoint at /_next/mcp . The next-devtools-mcp package discovers this endpoint and exposes live build errors, runtime errors, TypeScript type errors, application routes, page metadata, Server Action definitions, dev server logs, and project configuration.

Installation

Claude Code:

Terminal window 1 claude mcp add next-devtools npx next-devtools-mcp@latest

OpenAI Codex:

Terminal window 1 codex mcp add next-devtools -- npx next-devtools-mcp@latest

Google Gemini:

Terminal window 1 gemini mcp add next-devtools npx next-devtools-mcp@latest

Other editors ( .mcp.json in project root):

1 { 2 " mcpServers " : { 3 " next-devtools " : { 4 " command " : "npx" , 5 " args " : [ "-y" , "next-devtools-mcp@latest" ] 6 } 7 } 8 }

Restart your dev server. The package auto-discovers the /_next/mcp endpoint.

Live Error Access

Before:

Terminal window 1 Error: Cannot read property 'map' of undefined 2 at Page (app/posts/page.tsx:12) 3 4 # You copy/paste the error into Claude

After:

Terminal window 1 # Claude queries get_errors automatically and sees: 2 # - Full stack trace + error type 3 # - Your project structure (get_project_metadata) 4 # - The actual code in app/posts/page.tsx

Claude checks your project config, searches the docs, writes code, verifies no errors, tests it in the browser, and confirms it works.

The difference: Claude sees your running app instead of guessing from static files.

Tool What It Does get_page_metadata Returns routes, components, and page structure get_project_metadata Exposes project configuration and dependencies get_server_action_by_id Queries specific Server Actions get_logs Access to dev server logs nextjs_docs Searches official Next.js docs for version-specific patterns upgrade_nextjs_16 Runs codemods for Next.js 16 upgrades enable_cache_components Configures Cache Components with pre-flight checks browser_eval Playwright integration for browser testing

Next.js 16+ gets full support (errors, state, logs). Next.js 15 and below get partial support (upgrades, docs, browser testing).