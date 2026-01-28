Building Custom MCP Servers with Next.js and mcp-handler
How to build a MCP server that works with Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Cursor, and more.
Founder & CEO of 0xinsider.com — the Bloomberg terminal for prediction markets.
MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets LLMs call your code. You define tools, and the model uses them when needed.
Without MCP, you copy-paste everything. API responses, error logs, database schemas—all manually fed into the chat. MCP removes that friction. The LLM calls your tools directly.
When you ask something, the model calls your tool instead of guessing. Real data, not stale training data.
MCP is an open standard. Once you build a server, it works with Claude Code, Gemini CLI, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, Windsurf—any client that supports MCP.
Building the MCP Server
I’ll build three tools:
npm_package — “What version is zod?” Instead of opening npmjs.com, Claude fetches live data from the npm registry. Version, weekly downloads, repo link.
github_repo — “How popular is this library?” Stars, forks, open issues, last commit. Useful when evaluating dependencies.
check_site — “Is my site up?” Pings a URL and returns status code and response time. Faster than opening a browser.
mcp-handler turns a Next.js route into an MCP server. Install it:
Create app/api/[transport]/route.ts.
Tool 1: npm package lookup. Fetches the latest version, description, weekly downloads, and repository URL from the npm registry.
server.tool() takes four arguments: name, description, schema, handler. The description tells the LLM when to use it.
Add the boilerplate files:
Start it:
Test it:
Response (text field parsed for readability):
Connect VS Code. Create .vscode/mcp.json:
Restart VS Code. Ask Claude “what version is zod?” and it calls your tool.
You don’t need to explicitly tell Claude to use these tools. The descriptions you wrote—“Get npm package info: version, downloads, repo URL”—tell Claude when each tool applies. When you ask about package versions, Claude matches your question to the tool description and calls it automatically.
Tool 2: GitHub repo stats. When evaluating a library, I want to know: Is it maintained? How many stars? Open issues? This tool fetches that from the GitHub API.
Tool 3: Site uptime. “Is production down?” Instead of opening a browser, Claude pings the URL and tells me the status code and latency.
Here’s what it looks like in Claude Code. I ask “what version is zod?” and it calls my tool:
“How many stars does zod have?”
“Is trevorlasn.com up?”
LLMs have a knowledge cutoff. Ask for the latest Next.js version and you might get an old answer. MCP fixes this—the model calls your tools and gets live data.
I used to open browser tabs for everything. Now I ask Claude. One interface, real-time info, no context switching.
