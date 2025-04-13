Vanta Logo
SPONSOR
Automate SOC 2 & ISO 27001 compliance with Vanta. Get $1,000 off.
Claim deal
Up to date
Published
4 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Software Engineer, Engineering Manager

Understanding Agent2Agent (A2A): A Protocol for LLM Communication

An exploration of Google's new open protocol that enables different AI systems to exchange information and collaborate

Google recently introduced a protocol called Agent2Agent (A2A) that addresses how LLM-powered systems can communicate with each other in enterprise environments.

Released on April 9, 2025, this open protocol attempts to solve a significant challenge in enterprise adoption of autonomous agents: how to enable systems built on different frameworks and by different vendors to exchange information effectively.

Agent2Agent Protocol Diagram

Source: Google

A2A serves as a communication protocol for LLM-powered agents. Today, most autonomous agents operate independently - a customer service chatbot typically can’t access information from an inventory management system, even when both contain information needed to resolve a customer issue.

This separation limits what these systems can accomplish. Each agent’s knowledge remains restricted to its specific domain, preventing potentially useful collaboration.

A2A provides a standard communication method that allows different systems to share information and work together on tasks - regardless of which company built them or their underlying technology.

The technical implementation uses existing standards including HTTP, SSE (Server-Sent Events), and JSON-RPC, which should simplify integration with current IT infrastructure.

Open standards for connecting Agents Diagram

Source: Google

Google built the protocol around five principles: supporting natural agent capabilities (beyond treating agents as simple tools), using existing standards, incorporating security by default, handling long-running tasks, and supporting multiple types of media beyond just text.

The architecture centers on a few key elements. For discovery, agents publish “Agent Cards” – metadata files that describe their capabilities, authentication requirements, and supported interaction formats. These help other agents understand what services they can provide.

When one agent (the “client agent”) needs assistance from another (the “remote agent”), it creates a “task” – the basic unit of work in the A2A protocol. Tasks move through various states (submitted, working, input-required, completed, failed, canceled) with agents sending updates about their progress.

A useful aspect of A2A is how it handles complex interactions. If an agent needs additional information to complete a task, it can request that input from the original agent. The protocol supports streaming for updates during long-running tasks and push notifications for agents to receive alerts when disconnected tasks finish.

Agent2Agent Protocol Architecture Diagram

Source: Google

This represents a different approach to how LLM-powered systems might work together. Rather than creating general-purpose agents that attempt to handle everything, organizations could develop specialized agents with deeper expertise in specific areas, then allow them to collaborate on more complex workflows.

There are reasons to be cautious about how widely this approach might be adopted. Many previous attempts at creating universal standards for technology interoperability have had limited success. XMPP for chat protocols and RSS for content distribution both faced challenges from proprietary alternatives. A2A might encounter similar difficulties if major technology providers prefer their own closed systems.

The protocol doesn’t clearly address how to resolve conflicts when agents disagree about how to handle a task. Whose interpretation takes priority? This lack of conflict resolution mechanisms could become problematic in complex scenarios.

Security considerations are also important. While A2A includes authentication mechanisms, connecting previously separate systems increases potential security vulnerabilities. A weakness in one agent could potentially affect connected systems.

Despite these considerations, Google has partnered with more than 50 technology companies including Atlassian, Box, Cohere, Intuit, PayPal, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, UKG and Workday, as well as service providers like Accenture, BCG, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, McKinsey, PwC, TCS, and Wipro.

This suggests there’s interest in exploring interoperability between different systems rather than maintaining completely isolated approaches.

For enterprises, A2A could potentially help address data silos without requiring extensive integration projects. Specialized agents could exchange information across different platforms when needed. For example, in a hiring process, an HR agent might coordinate with other specialized systems to handle candidate sourcing, interview scheduling, background checks, and onboarding procedures.

The documentation mentions that A2A complements other approaches like Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), which focuses on providing tools and context to individual agents rather than enabling communication between agents.

The key question is whether enough organizations will adopt this standard. For A2A to have significant impact, it needs widespread implementation. If that happens, it could change how LLM-powered systems operate - enabling more collaboration between specialized systems.

However, this requires overcoming the tendency of technology companies to develop proprietary solutions they can control more directly. While Google has gathered initial support from various organizations, economic factors often influence whether technical standards achieve widespread adoption.

Rao Surapaneni from Google Cloud noted: “To maximize the benefits from agentic AI, it is critical for these agents to be able to collaborate in a dynamic, multi-agent ecosystem across siloed data systems and applications. Enabling agents to interoperate with each other, even if they were built by different vendors or in a different framework, will increase autonomy and multiply productivity gains, while lowering long-term costs.”

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

More Articles You Might Enjoy

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well. If you like what I have to say, please check out the sponsors who are supporting me. Much appreciated!

Tech
5 min read

Repopack (now Repomix): Pack Your Entire Repository Into A Single File

A tool that packages your code to easily share with LLM models.

Oct 21, 2024
Read article
Tech
4 min read

When Regex Goes Wrong

Issues and catastrophic failures caused by regex

Aug 29, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Cloudflare Study: 39% of Companies Losing Control of Their IT and Security Environment

New research reveals a shocking loss of control in corporate IT environments

Oct 3, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Is Age Really a Factor in Tech?

Silicon Valley has a reputation for youth worship. The 'move fast and break things' mentality often translates to a preference for younger, supposedly more adaptable workers.

Oct 8, 2024
Read article
Tech
8 min read

Apple's Secret Sauce: The Untold Stories Behind Its Success

Diving deep into the lesser-known factors that propelled Apple from a garage startup to a tech titan

Sep 30, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Google is Killing Information Economics on the Internet

Google’s Gemini pulls summaries from websites and slaps them directly into the search results

Sep 11, 2024
Read article
Tech
4 min read

Sentry's LLM Integration Makes Error Debugging Actually Smart

How Sentry.io is using Large Language Models to transform error debugging from mindless stack trace reading to intelligent problem-solving

Nov 24, 2024
Read article
Tech
6 min read

Objective-C Is a Total Abomination (opinion)

Objective-C is, without a doubt, one of the ugliest programming languages out there

Aug 24, 2024
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?

The Open Source Pledge aims to address open source sustainability challenges by encouraging companies to pay $2,000 per developer per year

Nov 17, 2024
Read article
all articles

Become a better engineer

Here are engineering resources I've personally vetted and use. They focus on skills you'll actually need to build and scale real projects - the kind of experience that gets you hired or promoted.

40% DISCOUNT

CodeCrafters

Level up by building real tools like Redis, Git, and SQLite from scratch.

20% DISCOUNT

Scrimba

Accelerate your JavaScript and React journey with Scrimba's interactive learning platform.

25% DISCOUNT

Boot.dev

Courses taught by engineers who worked at companies like Netflix and SourceGraph.

Many companies have a fixed annual stipend per engineer (e.g. $2,000) for use towards learning resources. If your company offers this stipend, you can forward them your invoices directly for reimbursement. By using my affiliate links, you support my work and get a discount at the same!

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/agent-2-agent-protocol-a2a. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.