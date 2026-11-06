Every coding agent I run works in its own Git worktree. Five agents on five branches, nobody stepping on anybody. The catch is that each worktree is a full checkout with its own node_modules , target and build output, and nothing ever cleans them up.

Here’s my 0xinsider repo today, trimmed to three of its seven worktrees:

Terminal window 1 $ residue scan ~/Work/0xinsider 2 residue 0.0.1 · activity: lsof inspected 591 of 849 running processes 3 4 ~/Work/0xinsider · 7 linked worktrees · 14.8 GB 5 keep 3.4 GB ~/Work/0xinsider/.worktrees/mainline (detached dbc6383893a3) 6 in use: redis-cli[20521], bash[31816], tail[36487] (+5 more) · ignored: .local-dev/, .vercel/ (+5 more) 7 keep 2.3 GB ~/Work/0xinsider/.local-dev/lane-build/slot-1 [lane-build/slot-1] 8 locked: merge-lane build slot, owned by tools/run lane-build (#26273) · in use: bash[28685], bash[28937], bash[29120] (+24 more) · ignored: .cargo/, .local-dev/ (+1 more) 9 keep 1.3 GB ~/Work/0xinsider/.worktrees/32696-potd-drop-selected-by-column [fix/potd-drop-selected-by-column] 10 ignored: .cargo/ 11 12 0 candidates of 7 linked worktrees · 0 B allocated · about 0 B reclaimable

14.8 GB, and the tool says none of it is safe to delete. That’s on purpose, and I’ll get to it. First, why I didn’t just delete the lot myself.

The obvious cleanup is git worktree remove . Without --force , Git refuses to remove a worktree with modified or untracked files, so it feels safe. It isn’t, because ignored files don’t count.

I checked on Git 2.50.1: put a .env in a clean worktree, git status shows nothing, git worktree remove exits 0, and the .env is gone. Same for a local SQLite database, scratch notes, anything your .gitignore covers.

Git also has no idea whether an agent is still working in there.

So I built residue-cli and released it today as open source under Whiteheap. It’s a Rust CLI, and the command it installs is residue . It finds linked worktrees, measures them, and removes one only when nothing in it would be lost.

How residue-cli decides

residue-cli runs the same checks on every linked worktree (you’ll see the full set in a second). It’s a candidate only when all of them pass. One failure means keep .

A check it couldn’t finish means unknown , which also keeps it. The main checkout is never a candidate.

Most of the checks are what you’d expect: staged or modified files, untracked files, a lock, a rebase or merge in progress, a process using the directory.

A few catch things git status misses. A file marked assume-unchanged or skip-worktree can hold edits Git won’t show you.

A detached HEAD that no branch, tag or remote ref contains is a commit you’d lose. A nested repo or a mount point means the directory holds more than a checkout.

Ignored files get their own rule. A worktree stays unless every ignored entry matches a regenerable list: dependency and build directories their tool recreates, like node_modules , .next , dist , target , .venv and __pycache__ . .env is not on the list.

That’s why my scan came back empty. Here’s one of those worktrees up close:

Terminal window 1 $ residue explain ~/Work/0xinsider/.worktrees/32696-potd-drop-selected-by-column 2 worktree ~/Work/0xinsider/.worktrees/32696-potd-drop-selected-by-column 3 repository ~/Work/0xinsider 4 HEAD 50c5beedcbd7 on branch fix/potd-drop-selected-by-column 5 verdict keep: 1 check blocks removal. 6 7 checks 8 pass identity the directory is the linked worktree Git lists for this repository 9 pass locked not locked 10 pass activity no process observed using it (lsof inspected 586 of 831 running processes; processes it cannot see are not checked) 11 pass tracked_changes no staged or modified tracked files 12 pass untracked no untracked files 13 block ignored ignored entries not known to be regenerable: .cargo/. `git worktree remove` would delete them without asking. If they are regenerable, add their names to the residue config or pass --regenerable 14 pass index_flags no tracked file is marked assume-unchanged or skip-worktree 15 pass operation no rebase, merge, cherry-pick, revert or bisect in progress 16 pass private_refs no worktree-private refs 17 pass head on branch fix/potd-drop-selected-by-column; removal keeps the branch and its commits 18 pass layout no submodules and not a sparse checkout 19 pass contents every entry is readable; no nested repository or mount point 20 21 facts (never block) 22 local-only commits 0 (compared with local remote-tracking refs; residue never fetches) 23 upstream origin/fix/potd-drop-selected-by-column 24 newest change on disk 2026-11-06 21:25 UTC (9 minutes ago) 25 size 1.3 GB allocated, 1.2 GB apparent, about 1.3 GB reclaimable 26 reclaimable excludes files hard-linked from outside; copy-on-write clones are not detected 27 ignored entries .cargo/ (kept)

Everything passes except a .cargo/ directory residue-cli doesn’t know how to judge. If it’s safe to regenerate, I say so once in ~/.config/residue/regenerable or pass --regenerable .cargo .

If it isn’t, residue-cli just stopped me from deleting it. Either way it’s my call, not a guess.

Notice the “facts” block. Local-only commits, a gone upstream, the newest change on disk and size never block removal.

residue-cli reports them so you can decide, instead of rolling them into a vague “safe” label. scan , explain and remove never fetch, so “local-only” means local-only as of your last fetch.

My real repo is messy, so here’s a scratch repo with four worktrees in the states agents usually leave them in:

Terminal window 1 $ residue scan app 2 residue 0.0.1 · activity: lsof inspected 587 of 822 running processes 3 4 app · 4 linked worktrees · 70.1 MB 5 candidate 50.0 MB app/.worktrees/fix-login [fix-login] 6 branch kept · no remote-tracking refs · changed just now 7 keep 20.0 MB app/.worktrees/spike [spike] 8 ignored: .env 9 keep 16.4 KB app/.worktrees/search [search] 10 1 untracked 11 candidate 12.3 KB app/.worktrees/review (detached a1a28a17e302) 12 detached · no remote-tracking refs · changed just now 13 14 disk 387 GB free of 995 GB (39%), 3774.7M of 3779.0M inodes free (filesystem of app) 15 2 candidates of 4 linked worktrees · 50.0 MB allocated · about 50.0 MB reclaimable 16 next: residue explain PATH · residue remove PATH · keep one: git worktree lock PATH

fix-login has its work committed and 50 MB of node_modules and dist . spike has 20 MB of node_modules too, but also a .env , so it stays.

search has an untracked notes.md . review is a detached HEAD that main already contains, so nothing is lost if it goes.

Removing a worktree

residue remove prints a plan and waits for you to type yes :

Terminal window 1 $ residue remove app/.worktrees/fix-login app/.worktrees/spike 2 residue 0.0.1 3 4 will remove (1): 5 app/.worktrees/fix-login [fix-login] 6 50.0 MB allocated, 50.0 MB apparent, about 50.0 MB reclaimable 7 deletes ignored: dist/, node_modules/ 8 no process observed using it (lsof inspected 538 of 767 running processes; processes it cannot see are not checked) 9 10 not removed: 11 app/.worktrees/spike keep: ignored: .env 12 details: residue explain PATH 13 14 Remove 1 worktree with `git worktree remove`? Branches and commits stay. Type yes to continue: yes 15 removed app/.worktrees/fix-login (branch fix-login kept); about 50.0 MB reclaimable

Right before each removal it takes a fresh process snapshot and runs every check again. If anything changed since the plan (the verdict, HEAD, the branch, a new lock, the set of ignored files), it skips that worktree.

Then it hands the deletion to git worktree remove without --force , so residue-cli never deletes anything Git itself would refuse to. The fix-login branch and its commit are still there afterwards.

residue-cli never deletes a branch, never kills a process and never lifts a lock it didn’t set.

Every removal also leaves a record for 30 days. residue restore turns it back into the worktree, on its branch, without its ignored files.

The activity check is the part I’d be most skeptical of, so here’s exactly what it does. On macOS it takes one lsof snapshot of the working directories and open files of every process your user can inspect. On Linux it reads /proc .

The answer is one of three states: in_use , not_observed or unknown . If lsof is missing, times out or prints something residue-cli can’t parse, that’s unknown , and nothing gets removed.

not_observed doesn’t mean idle. A Claude Code session you closed last night and plan to resume tomorrow has no process.

Processes owned by other users, or running inside a container or VM that shares the disk, are invisible to the probe. That’s why removal asks a human.

To keep a worktree, lock it with Git’s own mechanism, which other tools respect too:

Terminal window 1 git worktree lock --reason "resume on Monday" PATH

residue-cli treats every lock as final.

When stdin isn’t a terminal, residue-cli refuses to delete anything unless you pass --yes . That flag is for the session that owns the worktree and knows its task is done, like an agent’s last step:

Terminal window 1 residue remove --yes --json " $WORKTREE "

Exit status 0 means the worktree is gone. Exit status 3 means it’s still there, and the JSON says why with stable check ids. Here’s what the agent gets back for spike :

Terminal window 1 residue remove --yes --json app/.worktrees/spike \ 2 | jq '.results[] | {path, result, blocked_by: [.worktree.checks[] | select(.status != "pass") | .id]}'

1 { 2 "path" : "app/.worktrees/spike" , 3 "result" : "refused" , 4 "blocked_by" : [ 5 "ignored" 6 ] 7 }

Don’t put --yes in a cron job that feeds residue-cli every candidate. An idle session you plan to resume looks exactly like a finished one.

That’s also why residue-cli’s automatic mode isn’t a cron job. It’s one command:

Terminal window 1 residue service install

That starts residue watch now and at every login, as a launchd agent on macOS or a systemd user service on Linux. It watches your usual code folders, like ~/src and ~/Work , or the folders you name. Then it sleeps until something happens.

It removes a worktree in only two cases. Either its upstream branch was deleted, which is what merging a pull request with branch deletion does, and it hasn’t changed for an hour. Or the disk drops below 10% free, and then worktrees untouched for two days go, largest first, until there’s room again.

While the disk has room, idle worktrees stay.

It wakes when a git fetch --prune changes a repository’s remote refs, and it runs that fetch itself about every 30 minutes. In CI, a running watcher removed a landed worktree about 20 seconds after the prune, on macOS, Linux and FreeBSD.

Every removal goes through the same residue remove , every check runs again right before the delete, and the branch stays. Install it with --dry-run first and it only logs what it would remove.

One command installs it and, on macOS and Linux, turns on automatic cleanup:

Terminal window 1 curl -fsSL https://residue.whiteheap.com/install.sh | sh

Or install it with Homebrew on macOS or Linux, without the service:

Terminal window 1 brew install whiteheap/tap/residue

On Debian and Ubuntu, add the signed apt repository once, and apt upgrade keeps it current from then on:

Terminal window 1 sudo install -d -m 0755 /etc/apt/keyrings 2 curl -fsSL https://whiteheap.github.io/residue/apt/residue-archive-keyring.gpg | sudo tee /etc/apt/keyrings/residue.gpg > /dev/null 3 echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/residue.gpg] https://whiteheap.github.io/residue/apt stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/residue.list 4 sudo apt update && sudo apt install residue

On Arch and Omarchy, add the signed pacman repository, and pacman -Syu keeps it current:

Terminal window 1 curl -fsSL https://whiteheap.github.io/residue/residue-signing-key.asc | sudo pacman-key --add - 2 sudo pacman-key --lsign-key 1AEAB31435118A1FE575D36EE1553632FC32554A 3 printf '

[residue]

Server = https://whiteheap.github.io/residue/arch/$arch

' | sudo tee -a /etc/pacman.conf 4 sudo pacman -Syu residue

On Fedora and RHEL, it’s two commands, and dnf upgrade handles the rest:

Terminal window 1 sudo curl -fsSLo /etc/yum.repos.d/residue.repo https://whiteheap.github.io/residue/rpm/residue.repo 2 sudo dnf install residue

Every release also has prebuilt binaries for macOS (Apple silicon and Intel), static Linux (x86_64 and arm64) and FreeBSD (x86_64 and aarch64) on the releases page. Each comes with a SHA-256 checksum and a GitHub build-provenance attestation you can check with gh attestation verify .

From source, you need Rust 1.85 or later:

Terminal window 1 cargo install --locked --git https://github.com/whiteheap/residue-cli --tag v0.0.11 residue

residue-cli needs Git 2.36 or later on your PATH .

There’s also a Mac app. It isn’t notarized yet, so macOS blocks it the first time. The README has the three steps to open it.

The whole thing is about 22,500 lines of Rust with one dependency, libc . A tool that deletes directories on your machine should be small enough to read.

Every Git call runs with hooks, fsmonitor and optional locks turned off, and with inherited GIT_DIR -style variables removed. So running residue from inside a hook can’t point it at the wrong repository.

It’s still early, and I’d rather you know the gaps up front.

Most of the testing is end-to-end against real Git, not unit tests: every refusal and its JSON, a removal stopped right before Git deletes, a failed move back, a second remover of the same worktree, and the watcher reacting to a real prune.

CI runs them on every push on macOS and Linux x86_64 and arm64, and in FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and DragonFly virtual machines. An illumos machine runs the core of them. The Intel Mac binary is cross-compiled and never executed.

On NetBSD, OpenBSD and DragonFly, residue-cli can see which processes work inside a worktree but not which files they hold open. So it never treats a worktree there as unused, and removes nothing. Plain git worktree remove is the tool there.

Windows isn’t supported. Freed space is an estimate, because residue-cli can’t see APFS or Btrfs clones and snapshots.

It also only handles worktrees. Package stores and build caches have their own cleanup commands that know what’s safe, like pnpm store prune , docker builder prune and go clean -cache . Use those.

Other tools go after the same problem with different tradeoffs, and the README has a short section on when you’d pick them instead. residue-cli does one job: it removes a worktree from any tool only when every check passes, and lets Git do the deleting.

The code is on GitHub under MIT. If residue-cli keeps something it should have removed, open an issue with the residue explain --json output for that worktree. If it ever removes something it shouldn’t have, report it privately as SECURITY.md describes, since that’s the one bug this tool can’t have.

Contributions are welcome, especially test runs on platforms I haven’t covered. CONTRIBUTING.md has the setup, the checks CI runs, and the script I use to build a scratch repo with one worktree in every state.