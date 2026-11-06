Every coding agent I run works in its own Git worktree. Five agents on five branches, nobody stepping on anybody. The catch is that each worktree is a full checkout with its own
node_modules,
target and build output, and nothing ever cleans them up.
Here’s my 0xinsider repo today, trimmed to three of its seven worktrees:
14.8 GB, and the tool says none of it is safe to delete. That’s on purpose, and I’ll get to it. First, why I didn’t just delete the lot myself.
The obvious cleanup is
git worktree remove. Without
--force, Git refuses to remove a worktree with modified or untracked files, so it feels safe. It isn’t, because ignored files don’t count.
I checked on Git 2.50.1: put a
.env in a clean worktree,
git status shows nothing,
git worktree remove exits 0, and the
.env is gone. Same for a local SQLite database, scratch notes, anything your
.gitignore covers.
Git also has no idea whether an agent is still working in there.
So I built residue-cli and released it today as open source under Whiteheap. It’s a Rust CLI, and the command it installs is
residue. It finds linked worktrees, measures them, and removes one only when nothing in it would be lost.
How residue-cli decides
residue-cli runs the same checks on every linked worktree (you’ll see the full set in a second). It’s a
candidate only when all of them pass. One failure means
keep.
A check it couldn’t finish means
unknown, which also keeps it. The main checkout is never a candidate.
Most of the checks are what you’d expect: staged or modified files, untracked files, a lock, a rebase or merge in progress, a process using the directory.
A few catch things
git status misses. A file marked
assume-unchanged or
skip-worktree can hold edits Git won’t show you.
A detached HEAD that no branch, tag or remote ref contains is a commit you’d lose. A nested repo or a mount point means the directory holds more than a checkout.
Ignored files get their own rule. A worktree stays unless every ignored entry matches a regenerable list: dependency and build directories their tool recreates, like
node_modules,
.next,
dist,
target,
.venv and
__pycache__.
.env is not on the list.
That’s why my scan came back empty. Here’s one of those worktrees up close:
Everything passes except a
.cargo/ directory residue-cli doesn’t know how to judge. If it’s safe to regenerate, I say so once in
~/.config/residue/regenerable or pass
--regenerable .cargo.
If it isn’t, residue-cli just stopped me from deleting it. Either way it’s my call, not a guess.
Notice the “facts” block. Local-only commits, a gone upstream, the newest change on disk and size never block removal.
residue-cli reports them so you can decide, instead of rolling them into a vague “safe” label.
scan,
explain and
remove never fetch, so “local-only” means local-only as of your last fetch.
My real repo is messy, so here’s a scratch repo with four worktrees in the states agents usually leave them in:
fix-login has its work committed and 50 MB of
node_modules and
dist.
spike has 20 MB of
node_modules too, but also a
.env, so it stays.
search has an untracked
notes.md.
review is a detached HEAD that
main already contains, so nothing is lost if it goes.
Removing a worktree
residue remove prints a plan and waits for you to type
yes:
Right before each removal it takes a fresh process snapshot and runs every check again. If anything changed since the plan (the verdict, HEAD, the branch, a new lock, the set of ignored files), it skips that worktree.
Then it hands the deletion to
git worktree remove without
--force, so residue-cli never deletes anything Git itself would refuse to. The
fix-login branch and its commit are still there afterwards.
residue-cli never deletes a branch, never kills a process and never lifts a lock it didn’t set.
Every removal also leaves a record for 30 days.
residue restore turns it back into the worktree, on its branch, without its ignored files.
The activity check is the part I’d be most skeptical of, so here’s exactly what it does. On macOS it takes one
lsof snapshot of the working directories and open files of every process your user can inspect. On Linux it reads
/proc.
The answer is one of three states:
in_use,
not_observed or
unknown. If
lsof is missing, times out or prints something residue-cli can’t parse, that’s
unknown, and nothing gets removed.
not_observed doesn’t mean idle. A Claude Code session you closed last night and plan to resume tomorrow has no process.
Processes owned by other users, or running inside a container or VM that shares the disk, are invisible to the probe. That’s why removal asks a human.
To keep a worktree, lock it with Git’s own mechanism, which other tools respect too:
residue-cli treats every lock as final.
When stdin isn’t a terminal, residue-cli refuses to delete anything unless you pass
--yes. That flag is for the session that owns the worktree and knows its task is done, like an agent’s last step:
Exit status 0 means the worktree is gone. Exit status 3 means it’s still there, and the JSON says why with stable check ids. Here’s what the agent gets back for
spike:
Don’t put
--yes in a cron job that feeds residue-cli every candidate. An idle session you plan to resume looks exactly like a finished one.
That’s also why residue-cli’s automatic mode isn’t a cron job. It’s one command:
That starts
residue watch now and at every login, as a launchd agent on macOS or a systemd user service on Linux. It watches your usual code folders, like
~/src and
~/Work, or the folders you name. Then it sleeps until something happens.
It removes a worktree in only two cases. Either its upstream branch was deleted, which is what merging a pull request with branch deletion does, and it hasn’t changed for an hour. Or the disk drops below 10% free, and then worktrees untouched for two days go, largest first, until there’s room again.
While the disk has room, idle worktrees stay.
It wakes when a
git fetch --prune changes a repository’s remote refs, and it runs that fetch itself about every 30 minutes. In CI, a running watcher removed a landed worktree about 20 seconds after the prune, on macOS, Linux and FreeBSD.
Every removal goes through the same
residue remove, every check runs again right before the delete, and the branch stays. Install it with
--dry-run first and it only logs what it would remove.
One command installs it and, on macOS and Linux, turns on automatic cleanup:
Or install it with Homebrew on macOS or Linux, without the service:
On Debian and Ubuntu, add the signed apt repository once, and
apt upgrade keeps it current from then on:
On Arch and Omarchy, add the signed pacman repository, and
pacman -Syu keeps it current:
On Fedora and RHEL, it’s two commands, and
dnf upgrade handles the rest:
Every release also has prebuilt binaries for macOS (Apple silicon and Intel), static Linux (x86_64 and arm64) and FreeBSD (x86_64 and aarch64) on the releases page. Each comes with a SHA-256 checksum and a GitHub build-provenance attestation you can check with
gh attestation verify.
From source, you need Rust 1.85 or later:
residue-cli needs Git 2.36 or later on your
PATH.
There’s also a Mac app. It isn’t notarized yet, so macOS blocks it the first time. The README has the three steps to open it.
The whole thing is about 22,500 lines of Rust with one dependency,
libc. A tool that deletes directories on your machine should be small enough to read.
Every Git call runs with hooks, fsmonitor and optional locks turned off, and with inherited
GIT_DIR-style variables removed. So running
residue from inside a hook can’t point it at the wrong repository.
It’s still early, and I’d rather you know the gaps up front.
Most of the testing is end-to-end against real Git, not unit tests: every refusal and its JSON, a removal stopped right before Git deletes, a failed move back, a second remover of the same worktree, and the watcher reacting to a real prune.
CI runs them on every push on macOS and Linux x86_64 and arm64, and in FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and DragonFly virtual machines. An illumos machine runs the core of them. The Intel Mac binary is cross-compiled and never executed.
On NetBSD, OpenBSD and DragonFly, residue-cli can see which processes work inside a worktree but not which files they hold open. So it never treats a worktree there as unused, and removes nothing. Plain
git worktree remove is the tool there.
Windows isn’t supported. Freed space is an estimate, because residue-cli can’t see APFS or Btrfs clones and snapshots.
It also only handles worktrees. Package stores and build caches have their own cleanup commands that know what’s safe, like
pnpm store prune,
docker builder prune and
go clean -cache. Use those.
Other tools go after the same problem with different tradeoffs, and the README has a short section on when you’d pick them instead. residue-cli does one job: it removes a worktree from any tool only when every check passes, and lets Git do the deleting.
The code is on GitHub under MIT. If residue-cli keeps something it should have removed, open an issue with the
residue explain --json output for that worktree. If it ever removes something it shouldn’t have, report it privately as SECURITY.md describes, since that’s the one bug this tool can’t have.
Contributions are welcome, especially test runs on platforms I haven’t covered. CONTRIBUTING.md has the setup, the checks CI runs, and the script I use to build a scratch repo with one worktree in every state.