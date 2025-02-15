#leadership
- Advice to New Engineering Managers
- Don't bullshit
- Become a Better Engineering Manager with JQL
- What Makes a Great Engineering Manager?
- Can Scrum Be Salvaged?
- When Will We Have Our First AI CEO?
- The Monday Morning Test to Measure Engineering Team Health
- Software Engineer Titles Have (Almost) Lost All Their Meaning
- Small Habits, Big Impact
- How to Launch Software Projects On Time and On Budget
- A Company Is Not a Family. It's a Sports Team
- Build Your Army
- When Tasked with a Problem, Start with the Bigger Picture
- Barnacle Strategy for Startups
- What's the Number One Thing Holding Most People Back from Reaching Their Full Potential?
- Make It Work First Before Optimizing
- Minimum Viable Documentation
- You Can Choose to Be Someone Who's Competent in Many Things, or Unbelievably Good at One Thing
- Write Documentation Like a Journalist
- Conway's Law: The Hidden Force Shaping Your Software Architecture
- Internal Mobility
- Outdated Docs Are Tech Debt
- Attracting Top Engineering Talent to Your Startup
- Weeks of Coding Can Save You Hours of Planning
- It's More Fun to Be Competent
- Code Wins Arguments
- Take Your Writing Seriously
- Users Can Be Fired
- A Great Product Doesn't Need Marketing
- Engineering Managers Should Write Code
- Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' Rule
- The Real Cost of Meetings: What FAANG Companies Do Differently
- What Makes MrBeast So Successful? The Secrets Behind His YouTube Empire
- Evolve or Become Irrelevant
- Company Culture Happens Outside Management
- When Should You Actually Worry About Tech Debt?
- Tips for Reducing Cyclomatic Complexity
- Unrealistic Deadlines In Software Engineering
- Technical Debt Is Killing Your Business
- Staying Motivated While Building Your Startup: A Balanced Approach
